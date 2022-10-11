Read full article on original website
Related
Updated daily: Here are today's top Best Buy deals you can get right now
Bring new tech into your home by shopping these Best Buy deals on Chefman kitchen appliances, Vizio TVs and more ahead of Black Friday 2022.
TechRadar
How to set up stereo speakers for the best sound
The past few years have seen many music fans gravitate toward all-in-one wireless speakers like the Sonos Five or the Apple HomePod Mini. And while these affordable, flexible, and easy to use speakers can deliver satisfying and room-filling (in the case of the Sonos Five, at least ) sound, the best stereo speakers go well beyond what they are capable of in terms of creating a spacious, realistic, and dynamic presentation of recorded music.
TechRadar
Fossil's first Wear OS 3 watch takes aim at the Fitbit Sense 2
Despite Wear OS 3 being announced back in 2021, we’ve so far seen very few smartwatches running this wearable operating system – and zero from Fossil, despite that being one of the biggest players in Wear OS. But that’s about to change, as the company has just announced the Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition, which runs Wear OS 3 out of the box.
TechRadar
This $199 laptop is probably the best business notebook deal of 2022
Best laptops for writers: Release your imagination. Best video editing laptops: Great for Premiere and NLE. Best photo editing laptops: Ideal for Adobe Photoshop. Best laptops for engineering students: Master Python. Walmart has partnered with Acer to deliver an exclusive Gateway-branded laptop that punches well above its weight thanks to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechRadar
Spotify could be readying a hi-res audio Platinum plan
Spotify HiFi was announced all the way back in February 2021, and although we have heard very little about it in the meantime, it now looks as though a launch of a higher-quality tier called Platinum is now imminent. An individual who had canceled Spotify got in touch with 9to5Mac...
TechRadar
Google Pixel Watch vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: which Wear OS 3 wearable wins?
2022 is a huge year for Wear OS smartwatches, because we’ve seen both Google’s first smartwatch – the Google Pixel Watch, and the best wearables Samsung has ever released: the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. So, if you’re after a smartwatch and you...
TechRadar
Microsoft Surface Pro 9 vs Surface Pro 8: is the new tablet better?
With Microsoft's 2022 Surface hardware reveal event all wrapped up, we now know what the next Windows tablet from the tech giant will be: the next-generation Surface Pro 9. We had some hands-on time with it and were impressed with what we saw, meaning that the Surface Pro 9 could soon be taking the top spot in our ranking of the best Windows tablets.
TechRadar
The Rings of Power's Sauron reveal was nearly spoiled in episode 2
Full spoilers follow for The Rings of Power episode 8, aka Alloyed. The Rings of Power's showrunners have revealed that Sauron's big reveal was nearly spoiled by a specific creative decision taken during episode 2's development. Speaking at a preview screening for The Rings of Power episode 8, which TechRadar...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechRadar
Samsung's 2022 The Frame TV drops to record-low price ahead of Black Friday
The Black Friday shopping event is one of the best opportunities to snag a TV deal on a premium display, and we've just spotted an early on Samsung's best-selling The Frame TV. For a limited time, Amazon has Samsung's 2022 55-inch The Frame TV on sale for a record-low price of $1,097.99 (was $1,297.99) (opens in new tab).
TechRadar
Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Galaxy S22 Ultra: Has the Android king met its match?
Google has announced its latest flagship phone, the Pixel 7 Pro. If it’s to rule the Android roost, however, it’s going to have to contend with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Samsung’s super-sized flagship is the current top dog (just take a look at our selection of the...
TechRadar
Galaxy Z Fold 4 gets a huge discount plus free memory upgrade at Samsung
The official Samsung Store is offering a whopping trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 (opens in new tab) on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and a free memory upgrade this weekend - one of the best deals we've seen yet on this excellent foldable flagship. Under this promotion, you can...
TechRadar
Beyerdynamic’s new wireless earbuds are high-end 'audible jewelry' and I need them
Sound quality is king when it comes to headphones and that's a fact – an inescapable one which pains me given the sonic mediocrity of some otherwise beautiful audio products. But wouldn't it be nice if we could have sonic and aesthetic brilliance in earbuds?. Meet Beyerdynamic's new second-generation...
TechRadar
Why cheap drones are a false economy – and how to land a bargain
The old adage ‘buy cheap, buy twice’ is always worth bearing in mind when buying new tech. While plumping for the cheapest option is tempting in the current financial climate, it can be a false economy if it leaves you upgrading prematurely or having to buy a replacement. And in my experience of testing cheap drones, this is particularly true for flying cameras.
TechRadar
Always wanted to work for Pixar? Now’s your chance to prove you’ve got what it takes
AMD and Pixar have joined forces once more for this year's RenderMan challenge, the pair have announced. The challenge sees artists, graphic designers, and other content creators bring their cinematic visions to life using Pixar’s VFX and animation rendering software. The CPU manufacturer has revealed that this year’s challengers...
TechRadar
Can I use my Apple Watch for swimming?
Is there anything the best Apple Watches can’t do? With the launch of the Apple Watch Ultra and its Depth app, the Cupertino-based tech giant once again shifted the baseline upwards of what people should expect from an outdoor watch. And it’s not only an excellent mountaineering companion, but given its extensive diving capabilities, the Apple Watch Ultra is also your best bet for shallow-water activities, such as swimming in a pool or open waters.
TechRadar
MCProHosting review
With its excellent customer service, global data centers, and support for multiple games on the same server, MCProHosting stands out as one of the best Minecraft hosts in the world. If you’ve read any guides to the best Minecraft server hosting (opens in new tab) recently, chances are that you’ll...
TechRadar
New iPad Pros launching 'any day' – and there's a tablet twist in store
Apple is running out of months to get its 2022 iPad Pros launched actually in 2022, but they're said to be arriving "in a matter of days" – and Apple is also said to be working on a new role for all of its iPad tablets. This comes from...
TechRadar
Pixel Watch has style and that's one thing the Galaxy Watch can't match
Before I got a Pixel Watch from Google to try, I was using a Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 that seemed to get everything right. As long as I charged it once a day, I found the Galaxy Watch a more than capable companion, one of the best smartwatches I’ve used. It gave me interesting insight into my days and nights. I really loved using that watch, I just never loved looking at it.
TechRadar
Want to buy an RTX 4090 GPU? Nvidia’s testing a ‘priority access’ scheme with a catch
Nvidia is testing out a new idea to give folks a shot at buying an RTX 4090 with a ‘Verified Priority Access’ system that means you can avoid the pain of having to keep an eye out for stock online (though don’t forget, we do the hard work for you in that respect with our fully up-to-date guide to RTX 4090 stock that’s available).
TechRadar
How to use Windows 11's enhanced Taskbar in the new update
When Windows 11 launched in October 2021, Microsoft made numerous changes to the taskbar, not all of which were welcome, but since then there's been progress in improving upon it. With the release of Windows 11's 2022 Update in September 2022, lots of improvements have been made, such as making...
Comments / 0