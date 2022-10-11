Read full article on original website
The vision: Micron housing boom would spread far beyond Clay, including lots of urban apartments
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Central New York home building industry has steadily withered. Thirty years ago, builders in the Syracuse metro region constructed four times as many houses and apartments each year as they do today. But a dramatic reversal is coming. Soon local home builders will be called...
East Syracuse Minoa marching band photos 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse.com has loaded up on the coverage of Central New York marching bands this fall, including East Syracuse Minoa. We’ve shot hundreds of photos and written several stories about the sport.
Iconic CNY estate up for auction; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 13)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 66; Low: 47. Breezy with periods of rain. See the 5-day forecast. ICONIC CNY MANSION UP FOR AUCTION: Theodore Roosevelt dined there. Gustav Stickley designed the library. Now, the owners of The Fairfield Estate are leaving their own unique mark on the historic estate, which is nearly impossible to miss while driving on East Genesee Street heading from Lyndon Corners in DeWitt toward Fayetteville. They are auctioning the palatial mansion, with a portion of the sale going to a Central New York charity. Here are the details, as well as photos of the inside of the mansion. (Photo courtesy Michael DeRosa Exchange)
Arthur Jones on his major donation to Syracuse football and SU’s 5-0 start: “The sky is the limit”
Syracuse, N.Y. —Why give Syracuse University’s new athletics complex a game-changing donation?. Arthur Jones says it’s to return the favor for the past and help Syracuse football compete in the future.
Axe: Joey Spallina arrives to restore the magic in Syracuse’s fabled No. 22
Syracuse, N.Y. — It’s barely dawn in the process, but Syracuse men’s lacrosse coach Gary Gait says freshman attack Joey Spallina is “as advertised so far.”. Spallina comes to Syracuse as the No. 1 recruit in the country and the new keeper of the fabled No. 22, worn by legends such as Gait, Charlie Lockwood and the Powell brothers (Casey, Ryan and Mikey).
Baldwinsville marching band photos 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse.com has loaded up on the coverage of Central New York marching bands this fall, including Baldwinsville. We’ve shot hundreds of photos and written several stories about the sport.
Rome Free Academy marching band photos 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse.com has loaded up on the coverage of Central New York marching bands this fall, including Rome Free Academy. We’ve shot hundreds of photos and written several stories about the sport.
Sistina Giordano leaving Syracuse TV’s ‘Bridge Street’ after nearly a decade
NewsChannel 9 (WSYR-TV) personality Sistina Giordano is leaving “Bridge Street” after nearly a decade hosting the daytime talk show in Syracuse. “After more than 8 years as co-host of Bridge Street, I’ve made the decision to move on. I’ve loved every minute of greeting you all each weekday morning and I hope you’ll stick around as I continue with my future endeavors both on and off TV,” Giordano said in a statement Wednesday on Facebook. “I’m so grateful to the people I sat next to who supported me and I’m even more excited to see where life takes me professionally and personally.”
Auburn marching band photos 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse.com has loaded up on the coverage of Central New York marching bands this fall, including Auburn. We’ve shot hundreds of photos and written several stories about the sport.
Parade of Homes 2022: ‘Midnight’ by Stone Hammer Homes (photos)
Founded by brothers Chris and Jeremy Doran, Syracuse natives and alumni of Le Moyne College, Stone Hammer Homes brings more than 35 years of combined experience and knowledge in bringing their clients ideas to life. Their entry into this year’s Parade of Homes is a wonderful example of what they...
Two Syracuse commits share their thoughts on the Orange’s 5-0 start, its best win and Robert Anae’s offense
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football is off to its first 5-0 start since 1987, with its first top-20 matchup in the Dome since 1998 occurring Saturday. Syracuse.com chatted with two of SU’s first verbal commits to the 2023 recruiting class, South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers and New York tight end David Clement.
Things for SU moms and dads to do with their kids during Parents Weekend
Syracuse, N.Y. — Welcome, parents of Syracuse University students. You’ve made the trip here to spend a weekend with your child, so now what? The weather forecast is shaping up to be a humdinger, and the football game at the Dome looks like it’ll be a barnburner.
Alumni honor roll: 25 notable Syracuse City SD graduates include actors, astronaut, surgeon general
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Thousands of graduates from high schools across Central New York have gone on to make big impacts in their careers and communities. Syracuse.com is surveying school districts for a sampling of notable alumni. Today, we shine the spotlight on the Syracuse City School District.
Judge candidate, who deputies say overdosed on fentanyl, breaks silence (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 14)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 64; Low: 41. A cloudy, cool weekend. See the 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: While they usually work together with their clients on what they want, this year’s Parade of Homes at the Old Town Estates development in Onondaga gave Harrington Homes a chance to flex its creative muscles. Michael Pettinato, Harrington’s vice president and the president of the Home Builders and Remodelers of Central York, says the company’s entry for the event, “The Lillian,” named after his daughter, finds a happy medium between “majestic and homey.” Take a closer look. (Dennis Nett photo)
Westmoreland marching band photos 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse.com has loaded up on the coverage of Central New York marching bands this fall, including Westmoreland. We’ve shot hundreds of photos and written several stories about the sport.
Celebrating Fall With 15 Of The Best Soups In Upstate New York
The leaves have changed all across Central New York. It's getting dark by 5PM and 6PM. It's time to focus and shift into soup mode. Who has the best soup in the Utica and Rome area?. Let's be honest, there are few better ways to warm-up after coming in from...
Syracuse University commit records 900th career save in girls soccer finale (video)
Central Square goalie Samantha Haley played her final regular season soccer game Thursday night, and the Syracuse University commit went out with a bang. Haley recorded her 900th career save during the second half of her team’s 3-2 victory over Fulton.
Oswego marching band photos 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse.com has loaded up on the coverage of Central New York marching bands this fall, including Oswego. We’ve shot hundreds of photos and written several stories about the sport.
Syracuse’s games against N.C. State have been historically close (7 things to know)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football and N.C. State have played each other 15 times dating back to 1972. The two programs have met annually since SU joined the ACC in 2013, and they previously played two home-and-home series in the 1970s and one in the ‘90s. Saturday, though,...
Who are the most improved runners in Section III cross country? 9 coaches reveal their choices
Syracuse, N.Y. — The end of the fall sports regular season is on the horizon and there are plenty of players that have shown a vast improvement over the course of the year. With the season nearing its end, syracuse.com polled all Section III coaches for their picks for the most improved runners on their team. Here are the results from those who responded.
