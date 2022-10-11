Read full article on original website
Related
Clemson remains stable in latest USA Today Sports Coaches Poll
For the second week in a row, Clemson came face to face with another formidable ACC opponent on the road in Florida State. The Tigers were able to come away with the six point, 34-28 victory to extend their undefeated season to 7-0 while extending the nation’s longest active winning streak to 13. Following Week 7 of play, USA TODAY Sports released its latest Coaches Poll, which included Clemson (7-0, 5-0 ACC) as the fifth-ranked team in the country for the fifth week in a row. The Tigers sit behind Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and Tennessee who round out the top five. The ACC continues to make big moves within the top 25 with five teams including Clemson remaining in the poll. Here’s a look at the full USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports: Rank Team Record PTS 1st Prev Chg Hi/Lo 1 UGA 7-0 1550 43 2 +1 1/3 2 OSU 6-0 1511 17 3 +1 2/3 3 MICH 7-0 1411 1 4 +1 3/6 4 TENN 6-0 1408 2 8 +4 4/NR 5 CLEM 7-0 1351 0 5 — 4/5 6 ALA 6-1 1236 0 1 -5 1/6 7 MISS 7-0 1210 0 9 +2 7/24 8 TCU 6-0 1089 0 15 +7 8/NR 9 ORE 5-1 1000 0 11 +2 9/24 10 UCLA 6-0 995 0 12 +2 10/NR 11 OKST 5-1 868 0 7 -4 7/11 12 USC 6-1 852 0 6 -6 6/15 13 WAKE 5-1 823 0 14 +1 13/21 14 SYR 6-0 738 0 18 +4 14/NR 15 UTAH 5-2 663 0 19 +4 8/19 16 PSU 5-1 653 0 10 -6 10/NR 17 KSU 5-1 637 0 16 -1 16/NR 18 UK 5-2 450 0 22 +4 8/22 19 CIN 5-1 370 0 21 +2 19/NR 20 ILL 6-1 341 0 NR +7 20/NR 21 TEX 5-2 336 0 24 +3 18/NR 22 UNC 6-1 236 0 25 +3 22/NR 23 NCST 5-2 232 0 13 -10 10/23 24 MSST 5-2 212 0 17 -7 17/NR 25 TULN 6-1 83 0 NR +6 25/NR Schools Dropped out: No. 20 Kansas; No. 23 Baylor. Others Receiving Votes: Louisiana State 51; Central Florida 33; Kansas 30; South Carolina 24; Purdue 23; Maryland 15; Liberty 12; Washington 9; Baylor 7; Coastal Carolina 5; Pittsburgh 4; South Alabama 3; Arkansas 3; Texas-San Antonio 1. List Twitter reacts: Clemson takes down Florida State in Tallahassee
Guardians walk-off Yankees in game three; take 2-1 ALDS lead
The Cleveland Guardians fought back to take game three of the American League Division Series (ALDS) from the Yankees last night, taking a 2-1 series lead, and putting themselves one win away from advancing to the American League Championship Series (ALCS).
Can No. 2 Ohio St keep foot on the gas in season's 2nd half?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Are the Ohio State Buckeyes on an inevitable march to another championship? Or is it too early — and the schedule too easy so far — to get a good read on the Buckeyes’ full potential? And can they avoid the out-of-nowhere traps during the second half of the season that have scuttled their hopes before? With all of its offensive depth on display, No. 2 Ohio State finished the first half 6-0 (3-0 Big Ten) without breaking much of a sweat. “We haven’t played our best game yet,” linebacker Tommy Eichenberg said after Ohio State buried Michigan State 49-20 on Oct. 8, the last game before an off week.
Tickets on sale tomorrow to see Harlem Globetrotters in 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Harlem Globetrotters are coming back to Orlando next year. The Harlem Globetrotters 2023 World Tour is coming to the Addition Financial Arena. The team will be going head-to-head against the Washington Generals. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, Monday, Oct. 17 at 10 a.m. They will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York Yankees turn to Gerrit Cole to stave off elimination against Cleveland Guardians Sunday
Gerrit Cole starts Sunday night for New York, looking to send the ALDS to a decisive Game 5 back home in the Bronx.
Comments / 0