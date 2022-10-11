Read full article on original website
Congressional candidate Brittany Pettersen visits Buena Vista
Brittany Pettersen, a congressional candidate for Colorado’s District 7, visited Buena Vista (BV) on Saturday, October 8, to talk with voters, learn more about the community, and prepare for the next day’s canvassing efforts. The meet and greet, held at the Eddyline Taproom at 102 Linderman Avenue, offered local voters and supporters the chance to chat with Pettersen about her campaign, her platforms, and her work in Colorado’s state legislature.
First-of-its-kind Private Land Camping Ordinance Passes in Colorado’s Chaffee County
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Chaffee County this week approved a private-land camping ordinance that provides rural landowners with an accessible, clear, and cost-effective path to hosting small-scale commercial camping on private property. With the ordinance, the Chaffee County Board of Commissioners modernized the county’s definition of agritourism and opened critical economic opportunities to Colorado farmers and ranchers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005902/en/ “This groundbreaking policy puts outdoor recreation dollars into the hands of the rural landowners who are stewarding some of Colorado’s most historic and prized rural landscapes,” said Hipcamp Government and Community Relations Senior Manager Michal Rosenoer. “The new ordinance outlines clear, cost-effective, and thoughtful regulations for camping on private lands to ensure it’s safe for the community, good for the environment, and supportive of Chaffee County’s continued economic development.” (Photo: Business Wire)
Housing is the Need, the Reward: Two Chances for Dinner and a Movie Near You
Looking for a low-cost night out with a chance to meet others in the community and exchange stories about the joys and challenges of living in Chaffee County? While focused on the housing crisis in Chaffee County, the films and stories also tie in the relationship between health and housing.
Write-in Candidate for Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder: Elaine Allemang
With the 2022 General Election only weeks away, Ark Valley Voice (AVV) received the answers to questions we first asked back in June from early candidates. Elaine Allemang, who filed late to run as a write-in candidate against incumbent Lori Mitchell (Democrat) for Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder recieved her questions September 29,and responded this week.
