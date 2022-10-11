Two people were killed and another injured following a three-vehicle collision along U.S. Highway 95 north of Lapwai last (Thur) night. According to Idaho State Police, at about 6:20 p.m. a Ford pickup driven by a 43 year old man from Lewiston was traveling southbound on US 95 near Red Duck Lane when he went left of center and struck a northbound semi truck. The Ford then collided with a northbound Chevy pickup.

