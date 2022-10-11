Read full article on original website
koze.com
Lewiston officials target 21st Street improvements
Officials in Lewiston say a project to resurface 21st Street could be completed next summer. Lewiston public works director Dustin Johnson says the road will be resurfaced between its intersection with U.S. Highway 12 and 19th Avenue. According to the Lewiston Tribune, officials hope the temporary fix will stretch out...
koze.com
Clarkston officials assessing sewer pipe system
The city of Clarkston also has numerous projects underway. Public Works Director Kevin Poole says the city is conducting a video camera assessment of the condition of clay and concrete pipes in its sewer system constructed between 1922 and 1978. The materials have an expected life of 50 years, and city councilors were recently told the matter should be addressed before the system potentially experiences a catastrophic failure.
One Killed in Early Morning Crash in Lewis County
LEWISTON, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police is investigating a deadly crash Thursday on State Highway 64 in Lewis County. Emergency crews responded a little after midnight for a 2002 Saturn that had gone off the highway and went down an embankment about 350 feet. ISP said the driver was ejected from the car and killed. The crash remains under investigation.
koze.com
CPTPA seeking Fire Wardens
The Clearwater-Potlatch Timber Protective Association is seeking two Area Fire Warden positions to direct its fire suppression and hazard management activities. The starting wage for these positions is between $22.50 and $32.78 per hour depending on qualifications and experience. C-PTPA protects nearly a million acres of private, state and federal...
koze.com
Two people die in collision near Lapwai
Two people were killed and another injured following a three-vehicle collision along U.S. Highway 95 north of Lapwai last (Thur) night. According to Idaho State Police, at about 6:20 p.m. a Ford pickup driven by a 43 year old man from Lewiston was traveling southbound on US 95 near Red Duck Lane when he went left of center and struck a northbound semi truck. The Ford then collided with a northbound Chevy pickup.
koze.com
LC Valley Habitat For Humanity Pumpkin Patch
The 7th annual Pumpkin Patch, hosted by the L-C Valley Habitat for Humanity, will take place at 1242 Highland Avenue in Clarkston, WA. The patch is open daily from 10am-6pm, October 10th -31st with special weekend events. The patch features over 3,000 pumpkins and gourds of all sizes. There will...
pullmanradio.com
North Jackson Street Parking Lot Closure In Moscow Starts Friday For Construction Work
Most of the North Jackson Street Parking Lot in downtown Moscow will be closed starting Friday for construction work. The City of Moscow is rebuilding the lot and improving the sidewalk.
FOX 28 Spokane
Four students injured after a fraternity structure collapsed at the University of Idaho
MOSCOW, Idaho. – A structure at the University of Idaho collapsed over the weekend leaving four students injured. The six-foot-seven raised platform built by the Phi Kappa Tau fraternity members, had about 30 people standing on top of it when it collapsed. Unfortunately, there were also people standing under it.
Crash near Greer Grade closes Highway 12 for 2 hours
Orofino - At 07:02 a.m. on Sunday morning rescue crews were dispatched for a two vehicle collision on hwy 12 mile marker 51.5. The wreck occurred about 6 miles outside Orofino Idaho at the bottom of the Greer Grade. Kamiah Fire-Rescue, Clearwater County ambulance, the Orofino Fire Department, Lewis County...
pullmanradio.com
4 People Hurt In Deck Collapse At UI Fraternity
Four people were injured when a deck collapsed at a University of Idaho fraternity house Saturday night. The City of Moscow Volunteer Fire Department responded to the Phi Kappa Tau house around 11:30. Volunteers transported 4 people to Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. No other injuries were reported. Officials say a deck that was constructed at the fraternity on old greek row failed. The incident remains under investigation.
koze.com
Lewiston’s White commits to play football for Vandals
Lewiston senior tight end James White has committed to play football at the University of Idaho. The 6’4″, 225 pound two-way player, was named to the Inland Empire League First Team a year ago as a tight end. This season, White has been a factor on both sides...
koze.com
Bengals host Lake City for Homecoming
The Lewiston High School football team hosts Lake City for Homecoming Friday night. The Bengals are 5-2 overall and 0-1 in Inland Empire League play after suffering a heartbreaking loss at Post Falls last weekend. The Timberwolves are also0-1 in league plan, and are 2-5 overall. Fans can tune in...
Four people in hospital as a result of head-on crash near Orofino
LEWIS COUNTY, ID. — Four people, including two juvenile passengers, are in the hospital as a result of a head-on crash near Orofino. The collision happened on EB US-12 in Lewis County. Idaho State Police say a grey 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer was heading east on US 12 when it crossed the center line and hit a white 2013 Dodge Ram 5500 head-on.
Three People, Including Two Recent Clarkston High School Graduates, Killed in Wrong-Way Crash in Arizona
NEW RIVER, AZ - Three freshman students at Grand Canyon University, two of whom were recent graduates of Clarkston High School, were killed in a wrong-way crash early Monday morning on Interstate 17 in New River, Arizona. During the early morning hours of Monday, October 10, 2022 at approximately 3:51...
Kamiah Man Arrested on Five Counts of Felony Grand Theft for Allegedly Stealing Checks
KOOSKIA, ID - On Thursday, October 6, 2022, Grangeville City Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in Idaho County. During the stop, Grangeville Police learned that the individual, identified as 33-year-old Levi Wilson, of Kamiah, was a person of interest to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office in regard to an unrelated incident involving stolen checks in the Kooskia area.
Grangeville Resident Arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine Following Unannounced Home Parole Visit
GRANGEVILLE - On Friday, October 7, 2022, deputies with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office assisted Idaho County Probation and Parole and District 2 Probation and Parole with an unannounced home visit in Grangeville. According to a press release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, Idaho County K9 'Nation' alerted to...
koze.com
Vandals travel to Missoula to battle for the Little Brown Stein, Wazzu at Oregon State
The Little Brown Stein is at stake as the University of Idaho football team travels to Missoula tomorrow (Sat) for a Big Sky Conference game with 2ndd ranked Montana. The Vandals are 3-2 overall and 2-0 in league. The Grizzlies are a perfect 5-0 overall, and are also 2-0 in the Big Sky.
koze.com
Big Canyon Acres Fall Fest
The Big Canyon Acres Fall Fest returns! Located at Big Canyon Acres a half-mile off of Highway 12 before the town of Peck, ID. There are arts and crafts vendors, a pumpkin patch, free kid’s games and stories, fresh pressed cider from apples grown on site, hay rides, a hay maze, music, food and produce, fall photo sessions, cowboy poetry, and the sights and smells of fall.
