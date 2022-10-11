Read full article on original website
Today (Oct. 15, 2022) is White Cane Day in South Dakota. South Dakota Department of Human Services Secretary Shawnie Rechtenbaugh says the designation serves as a reminder of how the white cane contributes to the independence and civic participation of people who are blind or visually impaired. She says the goal of White Cane Day is to bring public awareness about South Dakota White Cane laws and to recognize the white cane as a tool of independence for blind pedestrians on our streets and in our communities.
USDA says it has expanded its Post-Application Coverage Endorsement (PACE) insurance option for corn farmers who “split-apply” nitrogen on their crops. The coverage now includes most counties in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, and Wisconsin, where non-irrigate corn is insurable. USDA rolled out PACE earlier this year to support stewardship...
There was a roadeo of a different kind earlier this week (Oct. 12, 2022) in Pierre. The South Dakota Department of Transportation held its State Finals Snowfighter Roadeo, pitting the top five snowplow drivers from each region of the state against each other in a friendly contest to see who scored the highest.
