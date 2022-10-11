Today (Oct. 15, 2022) is White Cane Day in South Dakota. South Dakota Department of Human Services Secretary Shawnie Rechtenbaugh says the designation serves as a reminder of how the white cane contributes to the independence and civic participation of people who are blind or visually impaired. She says the goal of White Cane Day is to bring public awareness about South Dakota White Cane laws and to recognize the white cane as a tool of independence for blind pedestrians on our streets and in our communities.

