Matisse Thybulle is a professional basketball player with the Philadelphia 76 years of the National Basketball Association. He is of Australian and American descent (NBA). The article that follows has further details regarding his home life and family. Since Thybulle has dual citizenship with Australia and the United States, he is eligible to play for either national team. Despite his Australian pride, he is not counting on being selected to play for the Australian Boomers in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. After the NBA Finals on April 7, 2021, he was picked as a part of the Australian Boomers squad to compete in the rescheduled 2020 Tokyo Olympics. A bronze medal in men’s basketball at the Olympics was won thanks to the player’s help as Australia defeated Slovenia in the final game.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO