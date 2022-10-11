Read full article on original website
Related
crowdfundinsider.com
Temenos Launches Self-Service Financial Crime Mitigation
Temenos (SIX: TEMN) recently announced that it is the first to market with a SaaS offering that enables banks “to manage financial crime mitigation (FCM) with composable banking services on a secure, continually evolving, self-service platform.”. Temenos’ FCM-as-a-Service “delivers pre-built configurations aligned to global industry regulations.”. Now...
crowdfundinsider.com
BIS Innovation Hub, Bank Indonesia Reveal G20 TechSprint Winners
The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) and Bank Indonesia recently announced the winners of the G20 TechSprint 2022 challenge during a live award ceremony in Jakarta. This year’s competition, under the Indonesian G20 Presidency, was launched in April to catalyze new technologies that “would better enable the development and future use of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).”
crowdfundinsider.com
Blockchain.com Receives In-Principle Approval from Monetary Authority of Singapore
Blockchain.com, a leading crypto wallet provider, digital asset trading platform, and block explorer service provider, recently revealed that it has “secured an in-principle approval for the Major Payment Institution License offering Digital Payment Token services from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).”. With this preliminary approval, Blockchain.com Singapore continues...
crowdfundinsider.com
UBCI Selects Profile Software’s Treasury Management Solution
Profile Software, a financial solutions provider, has announced that UBCI (Union Bancaire pour le Commerce et I’Industrie) has selected Acumen.plus, the internationally implemented Treasury Management solution, “to effectively cover the entire spectrum of treasury and streamline their operations in the most efficient way.”. The solution, which “offers full...
RELATED PEOPLE
crowdfundinsider.com
State Street Digital’s TradeNeXus Platform Teams Up with Capitolis to Introduce Integrated Portfolio Optimization Offering
State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) announced that TradeNeXus, a GlobalLink digital platform for foreign exchange transactions and an integral part of State Street’s Digital Division, has partnered with Capitolis, the technology company “reimagining” capital markets, “to launch an automated post-trade solution to optimize portfolios.”. This product...
crowdfundinsider.com
Global Economic Challenges Slam European Fintech Sector, Consolidation on the Way: Report
Global economic reality is impacting everyone and everything. Sky-high inflation, interest rates rising, the war in Ukraine, and more, are hobbling economic activity. Fintech is not immune to this fact and a report distributed today by Finch Capital states that Fintech is entering a period of “cooling and consolidation” due to these many concerns and challenges.
crowdfundinsider.com
Deutsche Bank, Fiserv Introduce Vert, Germany’s Payments Company
Deutsche Bank (ETR: DBK) and Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV), which claims to be a global leader in payments and financial services technology, have launched Vert, which is described as “a comprehensive payment acceptance and banking services provider to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).”. Vert is reportedly “the only German provider...
crowdfundinsider.com
Financial Services Firm YuLife Welcomes T. Rowe Price as New Investor
YuLife, the tech-driven financial services brand on a mission to inspire life, recently announced that funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. have joined as investors in the company, “having participated in YuLife’s recent Series C funding round.”. The investment, along with YuLife’s existing investors,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
crowdfundinsider.com
Data Solutions Provider Sagacity Solutions Acquires REaD Group
Data solutions provider, Sagacity Solutions Ltd., recently announced its acquisition of data marketing and insight agency, REaD Group Ltd. The acquisition will give clients “a one-stop-shop for clean, accurate and compliant data with … comprehensive insights.” Sagacity will “provide an intelligently informed customer lifecycle proposition which starts from customer prospecting and marketing to customer management, billing, collections and retention over the lifetime of the customer and beyond.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Bitcoin Platform NYDIG Reduces Staff: Report
NYDIG, a Bitcoin gateway platform providing various crypto services, has quietly reduced its employee account, according to a recent report. WSJ.com writes that about one-third of its staff, or 110 individuals, have been let go. The move follows a change in executive leadership that was announced on October 3, 2022. At that time, NYDIG said that Tejas Shah and Nate Conrad had been promoted to the roles of CEO and President, respectively. CEO Robert Gutmann and outgoing President Yan Zhao were expected to remain at Stone Ridge Holdings Group, the parent company of NYDIG.
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Assets: Betterment Launches Innovative Cryptocurrency Offering
Betterment, which claims to be the largest independent digital investment advisor in the U.S., announced the launch of its cryptocurrency offering, Crypto Investing by Betterment. Betterment will reportedly “add expert-built, managed, and diversified crypto portfolios alongside its traditional investing portfolios.” The portfolios will be “available to both retail customers and...
crowdfundinsider.com
Astra Secures $10M in Series A Funding with a $30M Line of Credit
Astra, a provider of instant card-to-card funding as a service in the U.S., announced a $10 million Series A funding round led by FPV Ventures, with participation from Slow Ventures and Allegis Capital, as well as a $30 million line of credit through CoVenture in order “to support the company’s rapid expansion in the payments industry.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
crowdfundinsider.com
USDT Stablecoin Issuer Tether Slashes Commercial Paper to Zero
Tether, the issuer of the world’s largest stablecoin USDT by market cap, announced on October 13, 2022 that it has “eliminated commercial paper from its reserves, replacing these investments with U.S. Treasury Bills (T-Bills).”. This announcement “comes as part of Tether’s ongoing efforts to increase transparency, with investor...
crowdfundinsider.com
BlueSnap, BitPay to Offer Cryptocurrency Acceptance, Payout Services
BlueSnap, a global payment orchestration platform of choice for leading B2B and B2C businesses, announced a partnership with BitPay, which claims to be the largest provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services. This product partnership will “give businesses the ability to accept and get paid out in up to 15...
crowdfundinsider.com
UK’s Zumo Joins World Economic Forum’s Crypto Sustainability Coalition
Zumo, the UK-based wallet and crypto-as-a-service enterprise solution provider, has announced at Sibos 2022 that it has “become the latest member of the World Economic Forum’s Crypto Sustainability Coalition.”. Part of the wider Crypto Impact and Sustainability Accelerator, the newly formed coalition will explore “how blockchain tools can...
crowdfundinsider.com
Slowest IPO Market Since 1990: SBCFAC Discusses Dismal Public Offering Market
This past week, the SEC’s Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee met to discuss several key topics regarding access to capital and smaller firms. One of the topics revolved around initial public offerings (IPOs), a sector of finance that tanked in 2022. In fact, according to a presentation by Matt Toole of Refinitiv Deals Intelligence, 2022 has been the slowest first nine-month period for US-listed traditional IPOs since 1990, with just $6.6 billion in proceeds raised so far this year. This represents a whopping 94% decline compared to a year ago. At the same time, the number of public offerings has been the slowest period for US IPOs since 2009.
crowdfundinsider.com
Forter Introduces Smart Claims to Address Chargeback Fraud, Increase “Win Rates”
Forter, the Trust Platform for digital commerce, announced the launch of Smart Claims, a new product offering designed “to help businesses manage chargebacks more effectively.”. By connecting order and claims data across different payment systems into a single, consolidated view, Smart Claims “enables merchants to resolve chargeback disputes more...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Assets: Crypto Investment Platform Pillow Raises $18 Million Series A, Targets Emerging Markets
Pillow, a Singapore-based crypto investment platform that currently reports serving 75,000 users in over 60 countries, has raised an $18 million Series A funding round. The capital injection was led by Accel, Quona Capital, Elevation Capital, and Jump Capital. Pillow notes that Elevation Capital was also the first Seed investor having led the round in 2021.
crowdfundinsider.com
finbots.ai Expands into Indonesia, Partners with Proptech Tanaku
Finbots.ai, an artificial intelligence (AI) firm for credit modeling, has signed an agreement to partner with Proptech Tanaku, expanding their services into Indonesia. According to a company statement, finbots.ai platform will help Tanaku quickly create a high-quality customer risk assessment model to streamline pre-mortgage financing while reducing losses. At the same time, the solution is expected to help Tanaku expand its reach to new segments and democratize access to home ownership.
crowdfundinsider.com
Coinbase Approval to Operate in Singapore is Key Strategic Move
This past week, Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) revealed it had received regulatory approval to provide services in Singapore, the leading Fintech hub in Asia, At the same time, it was announced that Coinbase founder and CEO Brian Armstrong is expected to participate at the annual Singapore Fintech Festival next month, participating in a fireside chat with Sopnendu Mohanty, the Chief Fintech Officer at the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) – the lone financial regulator.
Comments / 1