Sharp-tailed grouse and greater prairie-chickens had moderate reproductive success this year (2022) on the Fort Pierre National Grassland in central South Dakota. US Forest Service Rangeland Management Specialist Kelly Waage says wings collected by hunters during the first three weeks of the 2022 hunting season showed an overall juvenile to adult ratio of 1.64 to 1. That ratio is lower than the long-term average of 1.97 to 1, but above the 0.74 to 1 ratio found in autumn 2021.

FORT PIERRE, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO