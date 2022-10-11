ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierre, SD

drgnews.com

SD High School State Finals Rodeo to be held in Fort Pierre through 2025

Fort Pierre and the Stanley County Fairgrounds will be hosting the South Dakota State High School Finals Rodeo for three more years. Fort Pierre already has the event contract through next year and Mayor Gloria Hanson says the High School Rodeo Board approved the 2024-25 contract at their annual meeting last month (Sept. 2022).
FORT PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

“Roadeo” course tests skills of SDDOT snowfighter team

There was a roadeo of a different kind earlier this week (Oct. 12, 2022) in Pierre. The South Dakota Department of Transportation held its State Finals Snowfighter Roadeo, pitting the top five snowplow drivers from each region of the state against each other in a friendly contest to see who scored the highest.
PIERRE, SD
Education
drgnews.com

Governor Volleyball Sweeps Yankton

PIERRE – Pierre Governor Volleyball fought through some inconsistency Thursday in a three-set win over Yankton, 25-11, 25-16, 25-22 at the Riggs High Gym. Ayvrie Kaiser led Pierre (12-4) with 10 kills. Reese Terwilliger had eight kills, four aces and three blocks. Lily Sanchez notched five kills with two aces. Makayla Sherwood scored three blocks.
PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

Jerry Hauck, 1941-2022

Jerry G. Hauck, 81, of Gettysburg, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022, at Avera Oahe Manor, Gettysburg. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, October 14, 2022, at the United Methodist Church, Gettysburg, with Pastor Jeff Adel presiding. Burial will follow in the German Zion Cemetery, Tolstoy. Visitation will be one-hour prior to the service.
GETTYSBURG, SD
drgnews.com

Pierre train bridge gets another one

The train bridge on South Pierre Street in Pierre has added another semi to its collection. Police Captain Bryan Walz says Maddux Zerr, age 22, of Jamestown, ND, attempted to travel north under the bridge yesterday (Oct. 13, 2022) evening when his semi-trailer became wedged underneath. Zerr was cited for...
PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

Both Pierre Teams Second At Roger Loecker Cross Country Invitational

HURON – Both Pierre Governor Cross Country teams were second Thursday in the Roger Loecker Invitational at Broadland Creek Golf Course. The boys scored 61 points, led by Jared Lutmer, who ran the course in 17:22.96 for second place, his third second-place finish of the season to go with two first-place finishes.
PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

Mock disaster drill happening this evening at Pierre Regional Airport

There’s going to be a lot of commotion at the Pierre Regional Airport for a few hours this evening (Oct. 13, 2022). Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) Coordinator for the airport Cory Hoffroggee says emergency responders from Pierre, Fort Pierre, Hughes County and Stanley County will be participating in a training drill.
PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

State Finals Snowfighter Roadeo tests skills, readies drivers for winter season

There was a roadeo in Pierre yesterday afternoon (Oct. 12, 2022), but this one involved snowplow drivers, plows and orange construction zone markers rather than cowboys, cowgirls, horses and bulls. Jason Humphrey is a Pierre Region Engineer for the South Dakota Department of Transportation. He says the State Finals Snowfighter...
PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

Prairie chickens, grouse find moderate nesting success in 2022 in the Fort Pierre National Grassland

Sharp-tailed grouse and greater prairie-chickens had moderate reproductive success this year (2022) on the Fort Pierre National Grassland in central South Dakota. US Forest Service Rangeland Management Specialist Kelly Waage says wings collected by hunters during the first three weeks of the 2022 hunting season showed an overall juvenile to adult ratio of 1.64 to 1. That ratio is lower than the long-term average of 1.97 to 1, but above the 0.74 to 1 ratio found in autumn 2021.
FORT PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

Stanley County Loses Regular-Season Finale, But Makes Playoffs

FORT PIERRE – Stanley County made the 9AA playoffs, but ran into a strong Faith team in the regular season-closer. Jess Harper threw four touchdown passes, including three to Rylan Palmer, as Faith ran past Stanley County 42-16 at Ole Williamson Field. The Longhorns raced to a 22-0 lead,...
STANLEY COUNTY, SD

