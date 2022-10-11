Read full article on original website
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Emergency personnel responded to a crash along Route 23 in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A two-vehicle crash along Route 23 caused traffic backups Thursday evening. The call came into dispatchers around 6 p.m. According to initial reports, a car and truck were involved in the accident along the highway just north of Crouse Chapel Road in Ross County. Medics...
Woman killed in Putnam County crash identified
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities have identified a woman killed in a crash in Putnam County on Wednesday. According to Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton, 36-year-old Rachael Karson died in a single-vehicle crash that happened around 12:20 p.m. near the intersection of Charleston Road and McClane Pike in the Red House area of Putnam […]
WSAZ
I-64 reopens after chain reaction crash
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Westbound lanes of I-64 have reopened following a chain reaction crash early Friday morning. Officials say the driver of a truck lost control and crashed into a barrier wall in the construction zone. The driver traveling behind the truck hit the break to avoid hitting the truck. The sudden stop caused a chain reaction crash with six vehicles involved, officials say.
WSAZ
I-64 crash slows eastbound traffic; injuries reported
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A two-vehicle crash with reported injuries is slowing traffic Wednesday night on Interstate 64 East in the Cross Lanes area, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The accident was reported before 9:30 p.m. near the exit to the Mardi Gras Casino and Resort. The fast and middle...
WSAZ
Troopers investigating deadly shooting in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police troopers are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Thursday night in Lincoln County. Lincoln County 911 dispatchers say the incident happened in the Branchland area. Troopers confirm a person has died. We’re working to get more information, including where and when...
1 person trapped after crash on I-64E involving SUV and tractor-trailer
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — One person was trapped in a vehicle after a crash involving a tractor-trailer and an SUV on I-64E near the Mardi Gras in Cross Lanes. Metro 911 officials say the call came in just before 8:30 p.m. They say the person trapped in the vehicle has been taken out and […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Head-on crash sends one by medical helicopter in Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — One person is in serious condition following a head-on crash in Jackson County. It happened around 9:30 a.m. this morning. According to the Jackson Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol, 70-year-old Harry Harrell, of Jackson, was traveling along Beaver Pike Road in a 2006 Jeep Wrangler when he was struck head-on by a 2012 GMC Acadia driven by 22-year-old Jason Hadlock.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Crash claims the life of a Pickaway Co. woman
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A crash claimed the life of a Pickaway County woman yesterday evening. According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and rescue personnel responded to the intersection of Duvall and Lockbourne Eastern Road shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday after a commercial dump truck collided with a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu driven by 23-year-old Michael D. Linek Jr. of Ashville.
WSAZ
Fiery crash involving U-Haul closes I-77 northbound
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A portion of I-77 near Silverton has been shut down by emergency crews after a fiery crash. The accident involving a U-Haul vehicle happened in the northbound lanes near mile marker 144. I-77 will be shut down for the foreseeable future, according to the Jackson...
WSAZ
Crash blocks road in Jackson County Ohio
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A two-vehicle crash in Jackson County, Ohio has closed a road, according to Ohio Highway Patrol. One person was injured in the crash that has closed both lanes of Beaver Pike at Lake Katherine Road. Ohio Highway Patrol says the roadway could be shut down...
sciotopost.com
61 Year Old Southern Ohio Man Arrested for Rape of Juvenile
Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that the Portsmouth Police Department received a report on Monday, October 10, 2022, stating that an underage female had inappropriate pictures and videos on her cell phone. The Sheriff’s Office was later notified by Adena Pike Medical Center, located in Pike County, that the female victim...
WSAZ
Man facing murder charges following deadly shooting
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was arrested and charged with murder Thursday after a shooting that killed another man. According to West Virginia State Police, Cory Donahue, 30 of Branchland, West Virginia, is accused of firing a single shot from a long gun, hitting Richard Vance, 34 of Branchland.
clayconews.com
ARRESTS: NARCOTICS SEIZURE DURING LATE SEPTEMBER 2022 TRAFFIC STOP IN PERRY COUNTY, OHIO
PERRY COUNTY, OH - Perry County Sheriff William R. Barker is reporting that a traffic stop in late September 2022 by Perry County Sheriff’s Deputies is being investigated by the Perry County Special Investigations Unit. On Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 04:08 A.M. Perry County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a...
1 dead, 1 taken to hospital in Putnam County crash
UPDATE (4:22 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12): One lane is back open after a deadly crash in Putnam County. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says that Appalachian Power is working to replace a power pole that was damaged at the scene. Sheriff Eggleton also says that excessive speed appears to have contributed to the crash. […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Motorcyclist injured in crash along Route 772 in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — On Tuesday afternoon, emergency crews were sent to the area of Route 772 and Harris Station Road. According to initial reports, a motorcycle accident left one person injured. The call came in shortly after 2 p.m. Dispatchers told responding personnel that the rider was suffering...
Vehicle engulfed in flames near Sheetz in Cross Lanes
CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) — A car was on fire near the Sheetz and Rural King on Lakeview Drive in Cross Lanes. Metro 911 officials say the call came in just before 8:30 p.m. They say the fire is under control and no injuries are being reported. Dispatchers say crews are waiting on a wrecker. […]
Man accused in Pomeroy, Mason murders waves Meigs County preliminary hearing
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The case for a man accused of murdering two people in two different states on the same night will go to a grand jury on one of the cases against him. According to Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley, Wayne Leib Jr. waived his right to a preliminary hearing […]
meigsindypress.com
Athens Woman in Custody for Alleged Drug Activity in Rutland
RUTLAND, Ohio – One person is in custody after a traffic stop led to the discovery of alleged drugs in Rutland. According to the Village of Rutland Police Department, on October 12, 2022 at 8:45 p.m., an officer observed a vehicle leaving Family Dollar with an inoperable license plate light.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Law enforcement in Ross Co. are searching for a missing elderly man
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is searching for a missing elderly man suffering from Dementia. According to reports, 79-year-old John Cook was last seen leaving his Governors Place in the city. He is described as a white male wearing a camo OSU hat, flannel shirt, and black...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Nearly 1,000 residents are in the dark in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Nearly 1,000 customers are without power this evening in the city of Chillicothe. According to American Electric Power, the outage happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. affecting the area around Western Avenue toward downtown. A restoration time of 9:30 p.m. was provided by the electric company. The...
