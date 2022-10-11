ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Pensacola father, son seriously injured in ATV crash in Escambia County

By Pensacola News Journal/USA TODAY NETWORK
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nUkNJ_0iUKA4xm00

A Pensacola father and son were in serious condition following an ATV crash Monday evening near a park in Escambia County.

The 33-year-old father and his 11-year-old son were riding a Polaris 900 RZR ATV at approximately 7:30 p.m. when the driver struck a large wooden pole laying in a grass field behind Lewis Powell Athletic Park, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

After colliding with the pole, the ATV began to roll and both occupants were ejected.

More: Escambia County fire truck crash leaves Alabama man seriously injured

More: Pensacola pedestrian killed in Pace Boulevard hit-and-run; FHP searching for vehicle

The father and son were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries.

Want more local news? If you're already a subscriber, thank you! If not, please subscribe and help keep coverage of the most important local news coming.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola father, son seriously injured in ATV crash in Escambia County

Comments / 2

SunshineDays
3d ago

I hope father and son get well soon!prayers to the mama and family

Reply(1)
8
Related
WEAR

Man hit while riding motorized bike in Pensacola dies from injuries

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A 56-year-old Pensacola man hit while riding a motorized bike earlier this month has died from his injuries. The crash happened on Oct. 2 near the intersection of Hollywood Avenue and Lee Street in Pensacola. The man was initially hospitalized with serious injuries. He died Thursday morning...
PENSACOLA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Escambia County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Pensacola, FL
County
Escambia County, FL
Pensacola, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Accidents
Escambia County, FL
Accidents
State
Alabama State
Pensacola, FL
Crime & Safety
WKRG News 5

Pedestrian hit and killed in Foley: Police

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and Foley Police Department said a pedestrian was been hit and killed in Foley. Donald Gregory, 66, was hit and killed in Foley around 5 a.m. Thursday morning. Gregory was hit at Hickory Street and Highway 98. Officials said this is an active investigation […]
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

Person arrives at Fire Station with stab wound: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after one person arrived at a fire station with a stab wound. Police were called Wednesday, Oct. 12 to Mobile Fire Department station No. 20 off Dauphin Island Parkway. A person came to the fire station after being stabbed. According to […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Highway Patrol#Traffic Accident#Polaris
niceville.com

Child driver leads to arrest of Crestview man: OCSO

CRESTVIEW, Fla. — A nine-year-old child allegedly seen driving a car in Crestview ended in the arrest of a man who is accused of being a passenger in the vehicle, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), Alexander Berrios, 22,...
CRESTVIEW, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
WTGS

Florida woman celebrates 100th birthday in Fort Walton Beach

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- One Florida woman celebrated a milestone birthday in Fort Walton Beach Thursday. Elaine Clark celebrated her 100th birthday Thursday. But the last couple weeks leading up to it haven't been easy, after an unwelcome guest tried to crash the party. Clark is from Fort Myers,...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Crossroads family loses everything in house fire

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — From the outside, his house looks okay, but one step inside you can see every inch is charred after fire gutted the home late Sunday night. “When I walked to my hallway I could see that the whole back deck was inflamed with smoke and fire,” said Blake Buxton. Buxton […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

BB guns used to target residents in Bay Minette: Police

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Latayvis Jones was outside his home on Lower Street Monday afternoon when he said he and his two young relatives were targeted at random. “A black car had rode by and called me an ugly dude and stuff,” said Jones. “The second time they rode by they said something else […]
BAY MINETTE, AL
Pensacola News Journal

Pensacola News Journal

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
977K+
Views
ABOUT

Pensacola Florida - Home - pnj.com is the home page of the Pensacola News Journal with in-depth local news, sports, entertainment, community news, opinion and classifieds.

 http://pnj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy