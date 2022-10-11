A Pensacola father and son were in serious condition following an ATV crash Monday evening near a park in Escambia County.

The 33-year-old father and his 11-year-old son were riding a Polaris 900 RZR ATV at approximately 7:30 p.m. when the driver struck a large wooden pole laying in a grass field behind Lewis Powell Athletic Park, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

After colliding with the pole, the ATV began to roll and both occupants were ejected.

More: Escambia County fire truck crash leaves Alabama man seriously injured

More: Pensacola pedestrian killed in Pace Boulevard hit-and-run; FHP searching for vehicle

The father and son were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries.

Want more local news? If you're already a subscriber, thank you! If not, please subscribe and help keep coverage of the most important local news coming.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola father, son seriously injured in ATV crash in Escambia County