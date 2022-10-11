Wisconsin cornerback Alexander Smith eager to make his season debut Saturday at Michigan State

MADISON – Alexander Smith expected to be deep into his senior season by now, helping Wisconsin’s defense smother opponents.

The UW staff brought in three transfer cornerbacks – Jay Shaw from UCLA, Justin Clark from Toledo and Cedrick Dort Jr. from Kentucky – after last season.

Smith, who had two starts and 36 games played at UW, wasn’t perturbed. He put in the necessary work and after 15 spring practices emerged as the team’s best cornerback.

“I’ve seen his game elevate to the next level,” cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat said earlier this year. “He is playing fast. He is playing smart. He is probably my smartest DB.

“He can play every position in the secondary. He can absorb that information. He is very coachable.”

A severe hamstring injury in the first week of preseason camp altered Smith’s plan.

“I’ve never really been through an injury like this,” Smith said. “It was new. It was different. But it was eye-opening.”

Smith missed the majority of camp and several weeks of practice. He got work in last week and could have played at Northwestern if needed. He was in uniform and participated in pre-game warm-ups but considering that UW held a 28-0 halftime lead en route to a 42-7 victory the staff decided to give Smith one more week.

Does Smith expect to play when UW (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) faces Michigan State (2-4, 0-3) Saturday in East Lansing?

“Most definitely,” he said.

Smith’s return to the lineup could be particularly important because Dort probably won’t be available this week.

Dort broke up a deep pass on the second offensive play of the second half at Northwestern but fell backward making the play and his head slammed into the ground. He appeared to be unconscious as safeties John Torchio and Kamo’i Latu came to his aid.

Dort was attended to on the field and was eventually taken off on a cart. Interim head coach Jim Leonhard told reporters after the game that Dort was lucid and communicating normally.

Shaw and redshirt freshman Ricardo Hallman have started all six games. Dort has started four.

Smith could play just about anywhere in UW’s nickel package.

“I don’t think anybody ever thought it was going to be this long,” Smith said of the injury. “It is what it is. I never really got down on myself. I leaned on my faith.

“The biggest thing (was) understanding my body and where my (injury) was at. Every hamstring injury is different.

“I had to trust in the process and take my time with it.”

Although Smith didn’t play last week, he did enjoy the postgame celebration in the cramped locker room at Ryan Field.

“It was a great feeling,” he said. “The locker room after a win is a great place. But that one, coach Leonhard’s first win, that was just a different feeling.

“We’ve just got to do what we did last week. Guys came in locked in, ready to go. And when we’re in the building, try not to let too much of the outside noise affect us.

“We’re a really good team. We’ve just go to play like it, every day.”

Smith played in only four games in 2018, which preserved a year of eligibility. He played in all 14 as a redshirt freshman in 2019 and played in a total of 18 games over the next two seasons.

He still can use the COVID season of 2020 to return to UW for a sixth year next season if he desires.

“I am starting to think about my plans for the future, but I’m not really set on anything,” he said. “I’m just trying to see where this season goes and finish out with a bang.”

Smith expects that to run to start Saturday at Michigan State.