Milwaukee, WI

First Lady Jill Biden to travel to Milwaukee on Wednesday

By Mary Spicuzza, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Wisconsin on Wednesday to speak with the Milwaukee Teachers Education Association and later meet with students, parents and educators.

Biden's visit to Milwaukee comes with the midterm elections less than one month away.

She is scheduled to deliver remarks to the MTEA at Washington Park Senior Center in Milwaukee, the White House said in a statement.

Following that event, Biden will visit a Milwaukee Public Schools "Homework Diner" at Westside Academy, where she is expected to visit students, parents and educators, the White House said.

Biden is also scheduled to visit Tennessee, Florida and Georgia this week.

Her visit comes as Wisconsin faces high-profile tight races between Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and GOP challenger Tim Michels, as well as Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, a Democrat.

The first lady has been a frequent visitor to the Badger State.

In a December 2021 visit to Milwaukee and Waukesha, she encouraged COVID-19 vaccinations and met with families of Waukesha Christmas Parade victims.

She met with parents and educators in September 2021 at Milwaukee's Marvin E. Pratt Elementary School to discuss the return to in-person learning and the White House's efforts to direct federal funds for COVID safety protocols.

She also traveled to Kenosha and Wauwatosa with her husband, President Joe Biden, in September 2020.

Comments / 12

Larry Major
2d ago

You really think Mashed Potato Brains Joe got the most votes in US history hiding in his Deleware basement? If you believe that, then you're the real loser.

Reply
4
Bruce Kellerman
3d ago

who is paying for this herself or the democrats party is that a fair question to ask community guildlines checkers

Reply
8
darla helland
3d ago

who's going to keep an eye on hubby so he doesn't wander off?

Reply(2)
16
 

