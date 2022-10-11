ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
My New Home: Stately abode in Chickasaw Gardens

By Emily Adams Keplinger
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago
Chris and Heather Mefford relocated to Memphis in 2021 to move Heather's research lab from the University of Washington in Seattle to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. They had been in Seattle for 28 years. Heather is a genetics researcher and physician at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in the Center for Pediatric Neurological Disease Research. Her research lab studies genetic causes of pediatric epilepsy, to improve diagnosis and treatment. Chris leads a community and economic development firm, Community Attributes Inc., which he founded in Seattle in 2005.

At the top of their list of requirements for their new home were proximity to St. Jude and to Lausanne, where their daughter, Audrey, attends school. Also, they wanted room for their son, Ben, to stay when home from college. Overall, they were hoping to find a home that did not need a lot of renovations. And, they wanted a pool and room for gardening.

“Colleagues of mine at St. Jude referred us to David Tester, an agent with Marx-Bensdorf Realtors,” said Heather. “David has worked in Memphis for a long time and has a great working knowledge of all of the neighborhoods. He listened to our wish list and worked with us to find a home in a central location in Memphis that would fit our family’s needs. His prior experience as an architect was valuable for understanding how much and what type of work each house might need.”

Tester showed the couple approximately a dozen homes. They found what they were looking for in a two-story, Georgian-style, brick home, c. 1937, in Chickasaw Gardens. The Meffords paid $815,000 for approximately 3,600 square feet of living space, including four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms.

“Some of the special features that we liked about this house were that is was a nice size, but not too big, and that the space was well configured,” explained Chris. “The high ceilings and traditional layout were good. Also, the backyard included a fenced-in area for our dog, and a swimming pool. We were also pleased that this house had a basement, which provided a nice bonus as a storage area. And, the two-car garage is great.”

Heather added, “Compared to our former home, we have the same number of rooms, but nearly twice the square footage. The large master bed/bath suite is something we really like and didn’t have in our prior home. Also, we had little-to-no yard and we were on a small corner lot at our former house.”

From the front exterior, the house has stately curb appeal without being imposing. Stepping inside the front foyer, guests are at the base of a beautiful staircase with a wood and metal banister. The easy flow of rooms on the first floor leads from the dining room to the kitchen to the den and ultimately to Chris’ home office. On the other side of the house sits the living room, with windows that overlook the backyard pool. The bedrooms are located on the second floor. It all feels spacious without feeling pretentious.

And although the couple didn’t want to tackle a long list of renovation projects, they do have a few changes in mind.

Their plans include renovating the kitchen as well as a couple of other smaller improvements. Chris explained, “We added a putting green behind the garage recently. Now we’re working with a landscaping company to design and install backyard gardens.”

When asked how they liked their new neighborhood the couple said the proximity to Midtown, Cooper-Young and East Memphis was great.

“The neighborhood is quite pleasant with lots of neighbors out and about,” said Heather, “There’s a neighborhood park that is wonderful for dog walking and the little lake in the middle of our area is lovely.”

Emily Adams Keplinger is a freelance reporter who produced this feature for the Advertising Department.

localmemphis.com

South Memphis residents fear homes are sinking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents in South Memphis believe their neighborhood is slowly sinking. They say this has been an ongoing issue for nearly a decade. “This part of the sidewalk that started to collapse in front of Ms. Sue’s house was a part of the original sidewalk that started to collapse in 2014," longtime resident Frank Johnson said. “The city came out and they repaired everything. "They repaired our sidewalks; they never gave us a reason as to why the sidewalks collapsed; right after that we begin to notice, like erosion. If you look up the street around mailboxes, our mailboxes are sinking—the ground around our mailboxes is eroding away; you can look down and see like a deep hole.”
MEMPHIS, TN
lakelandcurrents.com

Fall 2022 City of Lakeland Yard Sale

For the eighth consecutive year Lakeland will be having a Fall Lakeland Yard Sale on October 15, 2022. This time over forty homes are scheduled to participate. In previous years between 100 and 200 homes have held garage sales in the Fall and Spring. This year between 75 and 100 are expected to participate. The weather forecast looks good Friday pm with comfortable temperatures coming in and some chances of rain Saturday later morning according to Weather Underground and NOAA. There is no rain check date.
LAKELAND, TN
tri-statedefender.com

LEGACY: Dr. William M. Young Sr.

Pastor Dianne Young posted a photo of her husband, Dr. William M. Young, smiling broadly on her Facebook page early Monday (Oct. 10) morning. For those who knew him, the pleasant, entreating smile was a familiar sight. The post that accompanied the photo inspired a flood tributes, expressions of sympathy,...
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Memphis rapper Project Pat speaks to inmates at West TN State Penitentiary

HENNING, Tenn. — A well-known Memphis rapper speaks to inmates. Tennessee Department of Correction volunteer Patrick Houston, also known as “Project Pat,” spoke to the population at West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning today. Project Pat began his career with appearances in the early 1990’s. However, the...
HENNING, TN
