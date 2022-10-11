ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana football at Marshall: Score prediction, scouting report

By Cory Diaz, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
 3 days ago
Most experts did not see this kind of start to the 2022 season for neither Louisiana nor Marshall.

In the preseason, UL was selected not only the West division winner but the overall winner of the Sun Belt Conference. Marshall was thought to be just OK entering its first season in the league, picked to finish fourth in the East.

Instead, things have been head-scratching.

The Thundering Herd (3-2, 0-1) went on the road and beat Notre Dame in South Bend, then followed that up with an overtime loss at Bowling Green. The Ragin’ Cajuns (2-3, 0-2) have lost three straight games, including their first two Sun Belt West games at Louisiana-Monroe and South Alabama, their worst start to conference play in almost 20 years.

Six weeks into the season, and both teams are still searching for their first conference win, making the stakes for their midweek matchup Wednesday (6:30 p.m., ESPN2) at Joan C. Edwards Stadium much higher.

CHANDLER FIELDSUL will be without starting QB Chandler Fields at Marshall

BRITISH TURNED CAJUNLouisiana football makes fans of UK couple attending first live American college football game

BEN WOOLDRIDGEHow UL QB Ben Wooldridge thought he performed against South Alabama

Louisiana quarterback Ben Wooldridge gets his shot

UL sophomore starting quarterback Chandler Fields was hurt entering the team’s game against South Alabama but attempted to play, going three series before sitting out the remainder of the game.

Backup Ben Wooldridge, who Cajuns coach Michael Desormeaux has been rotating into every third series in the first five games, got his first extended playing time. He went 18-for-29 for 90 yards with an early interception and a game-tying touchdown late in the game but South Alabama won, 20-17, on the last play of the game.

How will Wooldridge progress throughout 60 minutes? Can he gain and sustain confidence? And can the offense as a whole find consistent rhythm against a stingy Herd defense that only gives up 16 points per game?

Louisiana running back Chris Smith's status

One thing that certainly could help Wooldridge in his first college start would be having the top running back available. But junior tailback Chris Smith’s status remains unclear leading up to the trip to Marshall.

Smith suffered a left hamstring injury late in the South Alabama game and, as of Monday, Desormeaux said Smith still hasn’t been cleared to play but there’s still hope he does.

Cajuns rush defense vs. Marshall

A big reason why UL had a shot against South Alabama was the job the defense did against the run. The Ragin’ Cajuns bottled up LaDamian Webb and company all night to 116 total yards and a 3-yard-per-carry average.

Louisiana must get a similar outing against the Herd, which is led by running back Khalan Laborn. Despite not having top back Rasheen Ali, who has been out so far this season for personal reasons, Marshall has continued to roll on because of Laborn, who ranks fourth in FBS in rushing yards (731) and seventh in rushing TDs (8).

Score prediction

Marshall 23, Louisiana 16: Winning at Marshall is hard and on a Wednesday night, no less? Ten days won’t be enough time for Wooldridge to find the right harmony and the Thundering Herd will make just enough plays.

Cory Diaz covers the LSU Tigers and Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns for The Daily Advertiser as part of the USA TODAY Network. Follow his Tigers and Cajuns coverage on Twitter: @ByCoryDiaz. Got questions regarding LSU/UL athletics? Send them to Cory Diaz at bdiaz@gannett.com.

