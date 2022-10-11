ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Abortion access in California advertised by state's governor in Austin

By Hogan Gore, Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XSBHd_0iUK9pLi00

A new billboard in South Austin is advertising abortion services available in California for Texans needing to travel out of state for the procedure after it was outlawed in the Lone Star State.

Situated along South Congress Avenue and Stassney Lane, the signage paid for by California Gov. Gavin Newsom's reelection committee says: "Need an abortion? California is ready to help."

Performing an abortion in Texas became a first-degree felony in August when the state's "trigger law" went into effect 30 days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24. Abortions are now banned in the state except to save the life of a pregnant person.

Newsom's campaign began placing abortion advertisements in September in several states with strengthening abortion restrictions in the aftermath of the Roe decision, such as Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Texas.

In South Austin, people who read the billboard are encouraged to visit California's official abortion website to seek information about traveling to California for the procedure, associated financial costs and the laws protecting abortion in the state.

Along with the most recent billboard being spotted over the weekend, Newsom's campaign in recent months has advertised his state's abortion access in a number of newspapers across Texas, including the American-Statesman.

While Newsom is projected to win reelection in the Golden State, he will be a nonfactor on the ballot in Texas come November as many voters, especially Democrats, head to the polls with abortion access in mind.

A poll released by Quinnipiac University in late September showed abortion to be the second-leading issue on the minds of Texas voters ahead of the November gubernatorial election, with 36% of Democrats calling it the most important consideration in selecting a candidate.

While the poll found 53% of the 1,327 likely voters favored Republican incumbent Greg Abbott over Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke at 46%, respondents overall gave O'Rourke a 2% edge over Abbott in handling abortion at 48% to 46%.

The O'Rourke campaign and other in-state political action committees have knocked Abbott and Republicans in advertisements focused on the abortion ban, saying the incumbent is out of touch with how Texans feel on the issue.

Abbott and other leading Republicans, however, have campaigned on the abortion ban as a legislative and moral victory.

As the election draws near, both candidates will be able to afford more advertisements as campaign finance reports most recently filed in July show O'Rourke continuing down the stretch with $23.8 million cash on hand to Abbott's $45.7 million.

Detailing contributions and expenditures from February to June, the reports show Abbott raised $24.9 million while spending $29.9 million. O'Rourke raised $27.6 million and spent $9.4 million.

In California, Newsom has raised just shy of $9 million since the beginning of the year and remains with $23.2 million after the most recent filing period closed in late September.

Costs range between $3,000 and $12,000 to display a full-billboard ad in South Austin on a four-week schedule, according to estimates from different advertising providers.

Meanwhile, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is seeking reelection, is appealing a federal judge's decision that would order him to testify in a lawsuit by nonprofits looking to help women with out-of-state abortions.

The lawsuit is in response to threats made by Paxton saying he would seek legal reprisals for Texans traveling out of state for abortions, which led the nonprofits to halt assistance for women seeking those procedures.

In court filings, however, lawyers for the attorney general's office suggested that Paxton does not consider out-of-state abortions to be illegal under Texas law.

Paxton has gone to some lengths to avoid testifying in the case, as he eluded a process server at his home in McKinney and his office did not accept subpoenas days before the hearing. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will decide on Paxton's appeal to overturn the judge's ruling.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MySanAntonio

Beto O’Rourke catches Gov. Greg Abbott in cash on hand as race hits homestretch

Beto O’Rourke officially caught up to Gov. Greg Abbott in fundraising for the governor’s race late last month, erasing Abbott’s once-formidable cash-on-hand advantage. New campaign finance reports show O’Rourke ended the latest reporting period, July 1 through Sept. 29, with $16.47 million cash on hand. Abbott had $16.35 million in the bank.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
South Dakota State
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Health
Local
California Health
City
Mckinney, TX
Austin, TX
Government
Local
California Government
City
Austin, TX
State
Oklahoma State
CBS Austin

Texas Attorney General's Office launches 'Friday Night Lights Against Opioids' program

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas state leaders have rolled out a new pilot program in the hopes of combating the opioid epidemic in Texas schools. Attorney General Ken Paxton launched the “Friday Night Lights Against Opioids” pilot program to help stop opioids from spreading in Texas communities. The campaign will target young people, especially student-athletes.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Dan Patrick targets rural Texas in media-shy bus tour

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. On one weekday morning in late August, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s campaign had an announcement to make: After laying low throughout the summer, he was ramping up his reelection effort with a statewide bus tour, with plans to make 131 stops.
TEXAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

Beto O’Rourke: Texas economy is successful but not because of Greg Abbott

DALLAS — The Texas economy is humming, but it’s not because of Gov. Greg Abbott — it’s in spite of him, Beto O’Rourke said Monday. “It’s not doing well because of any politician — Democrat, independents or otherwise,” the Democratic nominee for governor said of the Texas economy during a meeting with The Dallas Morning News’ editorial board. “It’s doing well because of entrepreneurs and risk takers, the workers who provide the value day in and day out.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Beto O'rourke
Person
Ken Paxton
Person
Gavin Newsom
fox7austin.com

New Gov. Abbott campaign ad blames President Biden for inflation

AUSTIN, Texas - Texas Governor Greg Abbott is blaming inflation on Joe Biden in a new campaign ad. He also says Biden and Beto O'Rourke want to raise your taxes. "Joe Biden's inflation is crushing Americans, and Biden and Beto support higher taxes. That would crush us even more. But in Texas, we are fighting back," the ad states.
TEXAS STATE
Awesome 98

No, Texas Shouldn’t Legalize Marijuana & Here’s the Reason Why

As is the norm around every election cycle, we hear the cries of various causes being championed that are not on the ballot yet are important to someone, somewhere. Things like legalization of casino gambling, breeding iguanas in your basement, and even hunting of bald eagles. However, one very polarizing issue remains that it seems everyone has an opinion on either way.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Attorney General#Advertising#Abortion Laws#Politics State#Abortion Issues#Politics Governor#Texans#The U S Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
CBS Austin

Thousands of new voters registering ahead of Tuesday deadline

The clock is ticking if you aren’t registered to vote in Texas. The deadline to register for the November 8 election is midnight on Tuesday, October 11. Monday the Travis County voter registrar was busy, and they anticipate being even busier on Tuesday as people get their voter registration documents in just under the deadline. According to the Travis County Voter Registrar’s Office, about 876,000 people in Travis County are currently registered to vote compared to about 820,000 in 2018.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas serial wallet thief faces new charges out of Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A serial wallet thief from Texas is back in jail for violating her parole. This time, she’s facing new charges out of Oklahoma City and Austin. Royce Session’s criminal history started at a young age. According to a report from 2012 in the Victoria Advocate, Session, then 17 years old, arrived at the Victoria Regional Juvenile Justice Facility after spending three months in the Dallas County Juvenile Detention Center for debit and credit card abuse.
AUSTIN, TX
KTSM

UTEP Students react to Beto O’Rourke campaign rally at university

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Candidate for Texas Governor Beto O’Rourke set to speak at The University of Texas at El Paso on Tuesday afternoon. O’Rourke will face incumbent Governor Greg Abbott on November 8 elections. UTEP is the last stop on O’Rourke’s college tour across the state that started in September at UT Austin. […]
EL PASO, TX
Austin American-Statesman

Austin American-Statesman

3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
707K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Austin, TX from Austin American-Statesman.

 http://statesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy