Yankees-Guardians regular-season takeaways ahead of ALDS showdown

The Yankees dominated the Guardians during the regular season, going 5-1 against the team they will face in the AL Division Series. The teams last played on July 3, nearly a full month before the trade deadline and when the Yankees were still on a historic winning pace.

Here are some takeaways from the season series:

Gerrit Cole started twice against the Guardians and was dominant, posting a 1.42 ERA over 12 ²/₃ innings and striking out 15. That’s in line with his history against Cleveland, which he has held to a .194 batting average in eight career starts.

Star infielder Jose Ramirez struggled against the Yankees this season, with a slash line of .111/.200/.167 in five games. That’s both the lowest average and the lowest OPS (.367) Ramirez had against any team this season.

Outfielder Josh Naylor, however, hit .421 with a 1.211 OPS against the Yankees, his best against any opponent. In the five games, Naylor had eight hits and two home runs against the Yankees. He also has a career .882 OPS in The Bronx.

The Guardians were the only American League team Anthony Rizzo hit .300 against this season. Rizzo also had two home runs and a .983 OPS against Cleveland.

Gerrit Cole smiles during a workout day on Monday ahead of the ALDS. Robert Sabo for the NY POST