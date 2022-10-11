ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford County, VA

wfxrtv.com

Driver ejected from car in Franklin Co. fatal crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) say they are investigating a fatal crash where a driver was ejected from a vehicle. Troopers say the crash happened on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 7:30 a.m. on Route 220 South in Franklin County. A Honda Accord ran off the right side of the road, the driver then overcorrected, crossed the southbound lanes, and hit an embankment. Upon hitting the embankment the driver identified as 39-year-old Matthew Wayne Burruss was ejected from the car.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Tractor-trailer crash on I-81S in Roanoke County cleared

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. Authorities say this crash has been cleared. A tractor-trailer crash on I-81 southbound in Roanoke County has led to delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say it happened at the 138.5 mile marker. As of 11:11 a.m., traffic is backed up for approximately 7.5 miles.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

62-year-old woman dead after Pittsylvania County crash

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – A 62-year-old woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Route 622 in Pittsylvania County, according to Virginia State Police. State Police say it happened Tuesday (Oct. 11) at 6 p.m. Authorities tell 10 News that Charlene Perkins Doyle, 62, of Reidsville, North Carolina, was...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Multi-tractor trailer crash on I-81 cleared

UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. EARLIER STORY: MONTGOMERY CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Motorists traveling on Interstate 81 near Elliston saw significant traffic due to a multi-tractor trailer crash Thursday evening. Montgomery County Fire-EMS posted on Facebook just before 6:30 p.m. that they were on the scene of the crash...
ELLISTON, VA
WSLS

State police investigating fatal crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A 39-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Franklin County Thursday, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities say the crash happened at 7:30 a.m. on Route 220, two-tenths of a mile south of Route 619. Police say a 2008 Honda Accord was heading...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSET

2 people dead after intersection accident in Roanoke: Police

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police said two people are dead after an early morning crash in the Star City. At around 8:16 a.m., police said they were called to the intersection of Williamson Road NW and Airport Road NW for a single-vehicle accident. Unfortunately, police said both the...
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

Unbelted driver is ejected, killed in US 220 crash

State Police say a Rocky Mount man was killed this morning when his car left U.S. 220 in Franklin County, struck an embankment and ejected him. It happened near the Sontag Road stoplight a few miles south of Rocky Mount. Police say 39-year-old Matthew Burruss was not wearing a seat belt, and he later died under hospital treatment.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
WDBJ7.com

Danville woman arrested in connection to vandalism at Anglers Park

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville woman has been arrested in relation to vandalism at Anglers Park, according to the Danville Police Department. 22-year-old Karissa Dix was arrested Thursday night. Police say video was recovered from the evening of October 6 showing Dix driving with an unidentified female in a...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

SHOT FIRED: Man arrested after shooting incident on Wards Road

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Diners at the Buffalo Wild Wings on Wards Road were interrupted by gunshots Thursday evening around 8:30 p.m. Lynchburg Police Department said 28-year-old Eric Scott Moore was arrested after 911 callers said he had fired a gun in the parking lot. A description of a man leaving the scene on foot led LPD officers to the man where he was apprehended on Wards Road.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Goodview woman killed in Roanoke County crash

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A 20-year-old Goodview woman was killed in a crash early Monday in Roanoke County. Joanie Scott has been identified as the victim of the single-vehicle crash. County police were called about 1:16 a.m. October 10, to the 2600 block of East Ruritan Road, where they...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Police: speeding likely factor in fatal Roanoke County crash

Roanoke County Police say speeding appears to be a factor in a fatal overnight accident. It happened shortly after after 1:00 am on East Ruritan Road about a half mile north of US 460. Police say 20-year-old Joanie Scott of Goodview was a passenger in a car that left the road; she was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected, pronounced dead at the scene. Officers say charges are pending.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Man shot in the head, woman arrested in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened in the 11000 block of Lee Jackson Highway. The call came in at 2:44 p.m., on Monday. According to Sheriff Mike Miller, a man was shot in the head. He was flown...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA

