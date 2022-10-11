Read full article on original website
WSET
WATCH: Helicopter airlifts patient from 'significant crash' in Botetourt Co.
EAGLE ROCK, Va. (WSET) — A "significant crash" in Eagle Rock on October 12 resulted in one patient being airlifted in a Lifeguard helicopter to get medical assistance. The Botetourt County Department of Fire and EMS said the injuries were from a significant crash on 220. The crash involved...
WDBJ7.com
Man dies in hospital after being thrown from vehicle in Franklin County crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One man is dead after being thrown from a vehicle in a crash in Franklin County Thursday morning. Police say the crash occurred on Rt. 220, two-tenths of a mile south of Rt. 619 in Franklin County. 39-year-old Matthew Burruss of Rocky Mount was driving...
wfxrtv.com
Driver ejected from car in Franklin Co. fatal crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) say they are investigating a fatal crash where a driver was ejected from a vehicle. Troopers say the crash happened on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 7:30 a.m. on Route 220 South in Franklin County. A Honda Accord ran off the right side of the road, the driver then overcorrected, crossed the southbound lanes, and hit an embankment. Upon hitting the embankment the driver identified as 39-year-old Matthew Wayne Burruss was ejected from the car.
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81S in Roanoke County cleared
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. Authorities say this crash has been cleared. A tractor-trailer crash on I-81 southbound in Roanoke County has led to delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say it happened at the 138.5 mile marker. As of 11:11 a.m., traffic is backed up for approximately 7.5 miles.
WSLS
62-year-old woman dead after Pittsylvania County crash
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – A 62-year-old woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Route 622 in Pittsylvania County, according to Virginia State Police. State Police say it happened Tuesday (Oct. 11) at 6 p.m. Authorities tell 10 News that Charlene Perkins Doyle, 62, of Reidsville, North Carolina, was...
Augusta Free Press
Franklin County: Rocky Mount man dead in single-vehicle crash on Route 220
Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on Thursday at 7:30 a.m. in Franklin County. A 2008 Honda Accord was traveling south on Route 220, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, crossed the southbound lanes and struck an embankment; ejecting the driver.
WDBJ7.com
Multi-tractor trailer crash on I-81 cleared
UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. EARLIER STORY: MONTGOMERY CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Motorists traveling on Interstate 81 near Elliston saw significant traffic due to a multi-tractor trailer crash Thursday evening. Montgomery County Fire-EMS posted on Facebook just before 6:30 p.m. that they were on the scene of the crash...
WSLS
State police investigating fatal crash in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A 39-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Franklin County Thursday, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities say the crash happened at 7:30 a.m. on Route 220, two-tenths of a mile south of Route 619. Police say a 2008 Honda Accord was heading...
WSET
2 people dead after intersection accident in Roanoke: Police
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police said two people are dead after an early morning crash in the Star City. At around 8:16 a.m., police said they were called to the intersection of Williamson Road NW and Airport Road NW for a single-vehicle accident. Unfortunately, police said both the...
Augusta Free Press
Pittsylvania County: North Carolina man dead from injuries in single-vehicle crash
Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash resulting in a fatality that occurred Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Pittsylvania County. A 2004 Buick Rainier was traveling south on Route 622, when the vehicle off the right side of the roadway and struck a utility pole. Charlene Perkins Doyle, 62,...
wfirnews.com
Unbelted driver is ejected, killed in US 220 crash
State Police say a Rocky Mount man was killed this morning when his car left U.S. 220 in Franklin County, struck an embankment and ejected him. It happened near the Sontag Road stoplight a few miles south of Rocky Mount. Police say 39-year-old Matthew Burruss was not wearing a seat belt, and he later died under hospital treatment.
WDBJ7.com
Danville woman arrested in connection to vandalism at Anglers Park
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville woman has been arrested in relation to vandalism at Anglers Park, according to the Danville Police Department. 22-year-old Karissa Dix was arrested Thursday night. Police say video was recovered from the evening of October 6 showing Dix driving with an unidentified female in a...
WSET
SHOT FIRED: Man arrested after shooting incident on Wards Road
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Diners at the Buffalo Wild Wings on Wards Road were interrupted by gunshots Thursday evening around 8:30 p.m. Lynchburg Police Department said 28-year-old Eric Scott Moore was arrested after 911 callers said he had fired a gun in the parking lot. A description of a man leaving the scene on foot led LPD officers to the man where he was apprehended on Wards Road.
Augusta Free Press
Bedford County: Bedford woman dies from injuries in single-vehicle crash on Route 122
Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash resulting in a fatality in Bedford County on Sunday. A 2013 Toyota Rav4 was traveling south on Route 122 around 2 a.m. when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned; ejecting the driver. Laura...
WSLS
66-year-old man dead after Montgomery County motorcycle crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are investigating a motorcycle crash that left one dead Friday in Montgomery County. Police say the crash occurred at 6:30 p.m. on Interstate 81, one mile north of North Fork Road. A 2007 Harley Davidson was traveling south on Interstate 81 when it ran...
WDBJ7.com
Goodview woman killed in Roanoke County crash
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A 20-year-old Goodview woman was killed in a crash early Monday in Roanoke County. Joanie Scott has been identified as the victim of the single-vehicle crash. County police were called about 1:16 a.m. October 10, to the 2600 block of East Ruritan Road, where they...
wfirnews.com
Police: speeding likely factor in fatal Roanoke County crash
Roanoke County Police say speeding appears to be a factor in a fatal overnight accident. It happened shortly after after 1:00 am on East Ruritan Road about a half mile north of US 460. Police say 20-year-old Joanie Scott of Goodview was a passenger in a car that left the road; she was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected, pronounced dead at the scene. Officers say charges are pending.
WSLS
‘A tragedy. It’s a tragedy to me’: Neighbors shocked, saddened after deadly Roanoke house fire
ROANOKE, Va. – The stench of smoke lingered outside a Roanoke home that burst into flames early Wednesday morning. Fred Donaher woke up to the sound of sirens and flashing lights. “It was alarming. I thought, ‘Could this have a domino effect?’ Because these are old houses here in...
WSLS
Alleghany County first responders put to the test during a ‘mass casualty’ training
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – Training for the worst is helping first responders do their best. As part of National Emergency Nurses Day, LewisGale Hospital Alleghany wanted to host a training for their emergency department. In order to have the training, the hospital needed patients, so participants in a local...
wfxrtv.com
Man shot in the head, woman arrested in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened in the 11000 block of Lee Jackson Highway. The call came in at 2:44 p.m., on Monday. According to Sheriff Mike Miller, a man was shot in the head. He was flown...
