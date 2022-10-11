FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) say they are investigating a fatal crash where a driver was ejected from a vehicle. Troopers say the crash happened on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 7:30 a.m. on Route 220 South in Franklin County. A Honda Accord ran off the right side of the road, the driver then overcorrected, crossed the southbound lanes, and hit an embankment. Upon hitting the embankment the driver identified as 39-year-old Matthew Wayne Burruss was ejected from the car.

