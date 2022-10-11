Read full article on original website
Joyce Sims, R&B singer-songwriter, dies aged 63
Tributes have been paid to the R&B singer-songwriter Joyce Sims, who has died at the age of 63. Sims shot to fame in the late 1980s when her single Come Into My Life reached the top 10 in the US and the UK. Her first hit, All and All, made...
