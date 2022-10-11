ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Rio Ferdinand Puzzled By Jadon Sancho Manchester United Form

By Alex Wallace
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rYz1Q_0iUK874Y00

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has been left ‘puzzled’ by Jadon Sancho’s form since joining the club.

Rio Ferdinand is a regular speaker when it comes to things about Manchester United . The former defender has recently been speaking on BT Sport about Jadon Sancho .

Sancho moved from Manchester City ’s academy set up to Borussia Dortmund some years ago. During his time in Germany’s Bundesliga Sancho became a hot talent.

The English winger had admirers from big clubs all over Europe. United decided to go all in for Sancho when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was still in charge of the club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xZJOQ_0iUK874Y00

IMAGO / News Images

Moving from the Bundesliga to the Premier League is a major step up. However, Sancho has failed to show real consistency and currently hasn’t lived up to the expectation many people had for him.

In the past two seasons, Sancho has registered just 5 goals and 3 assists for United in the Premier League. A number that is too low for a player of his quality.

Sancho has become a player that many United fans are starting to criticise. A performance on Sunday night against Everton which was labelled ‘poor’ by many saw Sancho not really make a major impact on the game.

View the original article to see embedded media.

United legend and current pundit, Rio Ferdinand has spoken about Sancho in particular recently. Speaking after Sunday’s game, he said;

“I haven't seen the Bundesliga Sancho yet. That's what worries me the most. His stats in Germany were great, he was doing wonderful things there, but he hasn't shown it yet in the Premier League and I don't know why.”

“What's the reason? Is it because of the organisation of the team? The pace of the Premier League? Is he being asked to be more defensive so he doesn't have the energy needed when they have the ball in transition?”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

McTominay rescues Manchester United from superb, 12-save Uzoho (video)

Scott McTominay’s goal in the third minute of stoppage time gave Manchester United a place in the UEFA Europa League knockout rounds despite a heroic effort from Omonia and its goalkeeper Francis Uzoho. Uzoho had one of those memorable European nights, making several flying saves, but Manchester United eventually...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rio Ferdinand
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Jadon Sancho
NBC Sports

UEFA Europa League, Europa Conference League live! How to watch, updates, schedule

The UEFA Europa League and Europa Conference League group stages are in full flow as Arsenal, Manchester United, and West Ham are all in action. In the Europa League group stage Arsenal have a lovely set of European cities to visit with PSV, Bodo/Glimt and FC Zurich their opponents, and are clear favorites to advance. United are also favored but have some long distances to travel as they play Real Sociedad, Sheriff Tiraspol from Transnistria and Cypriot side Omonia.
UEFA
BBC

United's Europa League problem

M﻿anchester United boss Erik ten Hag told his players weeks ago it was important to finish top of their Europa League group. A﻿fter three games, it looks like they will have to beat Real Sociedad in Spain on 3 November in their final match to achieve that. T﻿he...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Manchester City#Rio Ferdinand Puzzled#Bt Sport#Borussia Dortmund#Everton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Germany
SB Nation

Klopp Talk: Haaland’s Specific Threat for Liverpool

Ahead of Liverpool’s match with Manchester City this weekend, manager Jürgen Klopp was asked to speak on City’s phenomenon at striker — Erling Haaland — who has scored 20 goals in 13 matches. Klopp was careful to stress that Haaland poses a challenge specifically because...
PREMIER LEAGUE
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
441K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy