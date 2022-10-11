Read full article on original website
FBI was reportedly warned agents were ‘sympathetic’ to Capitol rioters – live
NBC News reports No 2 Paul Abbate received warning about large number of bureau employees in email – follow the latest
Trump refuses to say if he’ll testify in four-page letter response to Jan 6 committee subpoena vote
Donald Trump’s response to the House January 6 select committee’s authorisation of a subpoena compelling the ex-president to produce documents and give evidence does not say whether he would comply with the committee’s demands.In a 14-page document addressed to select committee chairman Bennie Thompson and topped with the official seal of Mr Trump’s government-funded post-presidential office, the twice-impeached ex-president instead attacked the panel’s legitimacy as he rattled off a now-familiar litany of grievances and conspiracy theories regarding the election he lost nearly two years ago. Four of the pages contain text, followed by 10 with images.After calling the 2020...
Musk seeks U.S. funds for Ukraine satellite network, officials say
Elon Musk asks Pentagon to pick up the tab for his satellite network that provides battlefield communications for Ukrainian military forces.
Russian evacuation of residents from Kherson is a ‘deportation’, claims Ukraine
Ukraine has claimed a plea by Moscow-backed separatists for residents of occupied Kherson to evacuate to Russia is, in reality, a call for a mass “deportation”.Serhiy Khlan, a member of Kherson’s regional council, said it was, in fact, only an evacuation for those who have “collaborated” with Russia. Residents are being forced to flee to Russia as fighting rages in the regions, say officials, and he urged anyone leaving Kherson, southern Ukraine, to go to territory held by Kyiv’s forces. In many cases the only evacuation routes residents of the occupied areas can or are allowed to take are...
IMF countries call for end to war in Ukraine; Russia blocks communique
WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund member countries on Friday issued a near-unanimous call for Russia to end its war in Ukraine, the IMF's steering committee chair said, calling the conflict the single biggest factor fueling inflation and slowing the global economy.
Hacking revelations put Mexico military on defensive
Leaks from a shadowy group of hackers targeting secret files held by the armed forces of several Latin American nations have fueled controversy in Mexico about the military's growing power. In Chile, hackers exploited flaws in the computer systems of the Joint Armed Forces Command.
It's Your Week: 60 years since Cuban Missile Crisis, again a nuclear threat
Nuclear armageddon and scamming scammers.
US extends battalion in Lithuania as Russia fears persist
The United States will extend its rotation of a heavy tank battalion in Lithuania, which sees no reduction in the threat from Russia since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Lithuanian officials said Friday. But a senior Lithuanian official said that Russian forces still had the capacity to attack the Baltic states -- all members of the NATO alliance, which he said had insufficient forces in the area before the Ukraine war.
Ukraine says evacuating civilians from Kherson shows 'agony' of Russian troops
Ukrainian Kherson region official Serhii Khlan said Friday that Russian forces are in "agony" in Kherson as they try to evacuate Kherson civilians during Ukraine's military advance.
Parkland shooter prosecutors call for probe of juror threat
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Prosecutors of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz called for an investigation Friday after a juror said another panelist threatened her during the deliberations that ended with a life sentence for Cruz’s murder of 17 people four years ago at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Prosecutor Carolyn McCann told Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer during a brief hearing that prosecutors are not trying to invalidate Thursday’s jury vote and reported the threat only for safety reasons and so the Broward County Sheriff’s Office can investigate. In their written motion asking for the hearing, prosecutors said the juror told them another juror did something during deliberations that “she perceived to be a threat.” McCann said they did not ask any further questions because they didn’t want to taint any investigation and said the Broward state attorney’s office has no intention of getting involved further.
