Merrill-area fire destroys home, leaves family pet dead

Courtesy of the Pine Ridge Fire Department

Wausau Pilot & Review

A family dog perished in a fire Monday near Merrill that destroyed an uninsured home and left at least six people without shelter, officials said.

Courtesy of the Pine Ridge Fire Department

A woman leapt from a second floor window to escape the fire, which was reported at about 7:15 p.m. at N1964 French Ridge Road, Merrill. The Pine River Fire Department was first to respond. The department received mutual aid from several area agencies.

Fire crews arrived to find portions of the first floor engulfed in flames before removing a metal roof that exposed a large portion of the blaze, which had extended to the attic of the home.

A second dog was rescued unharmed by a Pine River first responder as the animal tried to re-enter the home, officials said. All four people inside did escape the blaze and declined medical transport. At least six adults and a 2-year-old child lived at the home and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The Salvation Army and the Pine River and Town of Russell First Responders provided assistance to firefighters on the scene.

Photos courtesy of the Merrill Fire Department