Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes extend unbeaten streak, beat Maryland 7-0 on annual pink nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes look to return to winning ways against MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Story Behind This Abandoned Prison in Virginia is TerrifyingTravel Maven
Wife, 2 dogs, and an anniversary message make jailed January 6 defendant’s day as trial loomsMaya DeviWashington, DC
4 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
luxury-houses.net
Prominently Positioned Yet Discreetly Tucked Away on a Quiet, This Stunning House Lists for $12.5M in Bethesda
The House in Bethesda is one of those truly special homes where not a single detail has been overlooked, now available for sale. This home located at 8801 Fernwood Rd, Bethesda, Maryland; offering 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 15,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Daniel Heider – TTR Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 202-938-3685) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Bethesda.
storereporter.com
New plan for Rockville shopping center, Chopt on the way to Cabin John
Big changes are in store for The Shops at Congressional Village. The half-empty center, home to Armand’s Pizzeria and Mosaic Cuisine, sold at auction this week for $44 million. (That’s $11 million more than a Canadian firm paid for Rockville Town Square last month.) The buyer, Ivea Restaurant Group, already operates multiple eateries in Rockville including The Spot Asian food hall, Urban Hot Pot, Akira Ramen, Poki DC, Gyuzo Japanese BBQ, Kyoto Matcha, Lao Sze Chuan and bubble tea spot Gong Cha. According to the Washington Business Journal, Ivea plans to fill The Shops at Congressional with new-to-the-area international stores and restaurants.
Washingtonian.com
Luxury Living with Private Terrace in Downtown Bethesda
Set atop a quiet corner overlooking vibrant downtown Bethesda, this is a rare opportunity to own a stunning, contemporary 2780sq ft residence in coveted Hampden Row with spectacular, one of a kind 2100sq ft private terrace. Contemporary architecture and open concept living featuring premium custom finishes, hardwood floors, and floor...
WUSA
9 things to do on this beautiful fall weekend in DC, Maryland and Virginia | Oct. 14-16
WASHINGTON — Fall is certainly kicking into high gear by mid-October, and all of these fall festivals might be the strongest indicator. Check out everything from outdoor movies to pumpkin patches, corn mazes, markets and more!. Every week, WUSA9 is giving you the details on at least nine local...
rockvillenights.com
An iconic figure is missing from the skyline in Rockville (Photos)
The Roman centurions who guard The Forum condominiums at 11801 Rockville Pike have been down at least one man recently. A signifcant renovation to the building's facade and pool has been taking place at the property this year. It has necessitated the temporary removal of one of the large centurion reliefs that adorn the sides of the condominium tower. These reliefs have made the building a landmark on the Pike over the years.
mocoshow.com
Free Electric Scooter Clinics for Those 18-and-Older Will Be Available in October and November
Residents 18-and-older who are interested in electric scooter lessons will have the opportunity to attend four free clinics in October and November sponsored by the Montgomery County Department of Transportation. Participants will be able to take a test ride, learn safety tips and get details on basic scooter laws. The...
bethesdamagazine.com
Who’s that guy on the bike with a dog, pedaling the streets of Bethesda?
People often stare at Richard Hoye. He catches the eye—an older man on a bicycle with a poncho-clad black dog in the pedicab trailing behind him. Hoye often sports a large Western-style straw hat that he considers his signature. The hat is called “The Gus.” The black Lab mix...
theburn.com
Report: Vacant Harris Teeter in Ashburn sold to new owners
There’s been a lot of speculation about what might happen to a vacant Harris Teeter store off Loudoun County Parkway. Well, now we have one possible future vision after news that the empty supermarket and its large parking lot have been sold to new owners. According to the Washington...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Columbia, MD
Located southwest of Baltimore and northeast of Washington, D.C., Columbia is Howard county's planned community in the heart of Maryland. This census-designated place ranks fifth in the Best Cities to Raise a Family in America and is one of the Baltimore–Washington metropolitan areas' biggest communities. You'll find a wide...
ffxnow.com
Undeveloped site on Route 50 could become a data center or warehouse
One of two options — a data center or a warehouse — is proposed for a nearly 79-acre parcel in Chantilly on what used to be called Lee-Jackson Memorial Highway. The property owner is seeking Fairfax County’s permission to rezone a nearly 5.4-acre portion of the property for a data center or warehouse, according to an Oct. 3 application. The project is coined Chantilly Premier.
bethesdamagazine.com
Fire breaks out at Fire Station 1 restaurant in downtown Silver Spring
Editor’s note: This story was updated at 8:15 a.m. Oct. 14, 2022, to include the cause of the fire and other information. A fire that broke out Thursday afternoon at the Fire Station 1 Restaurant & Bar on Georgia Avenue in downtown Silver Spring was caused by hot cooking oil that was left unattended, according to the Montgomery Fire & Rescue Service.
alextimes.com
Longtime car dealership receives permits to stay in business
The Alexandria Planning Commission conditionally approved special use permit requests submitted by Alexandria Hyundai that will keep the longtime car dealership in business. Kevin Reilly, who has been the owner of the Alexandria Hyundai dealership on Mount Vernon Ave. for more than 20 years, filed three different SUPs – two of which the commission approved with conditions and one they did not.
Aspen Hill Modern Dentistry Now Open
Aspen Hill Modern Dentistry is now open at 13745 Connecticut Ave. in the Aspen Hill Shopping Center, according to a press release from supporting company Pacific Dental Services. The dental office is the 900th location in Pacific Dental Services’ 28-year history and the third location in Maryland, according to the...
bethesdamagazine.com
County police identify Chevy Chase man killed in downtown Bethesda collision
Montgomery County police have released the identity of the motorcyclist killed in Wednesday’s two-vehicle collision in downtown Bethesda as Abdesselam Beggar, 24, of Chevy Chase. Police are continuing to investigate the collision between a motorcycle and an SUV that occurred shortly after 7 a.m. on Wisconsin Avenue at Chestnut...
rockvillenights.com
A look inside the new Rockville Beer & Wine (Photos)
Here's a look inside the new Rockville Beer & Wine store that just opened at 15809 Frederick Road (MD 355), in the Derwood area just south of Redland Road. As you can see, there is an extensive selection. The store also sells lottery tickets. It is located between Wendy's and 7-Eleven, and surface parking is available.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Big Greek Cafe Now Open in Urbana
$6 gyros are now available on Wednesdays in Frederick County as Big Greek Cafe has officially opened its new Urbana location in Village Square at Urbana– joining the likes of Chipotle, Jersey Mike’s, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, and Domino’s at the new retail development (3290 Bennett Creek Ave). After a few delays with supplies and kitchen equipment the restaurant officially opened on Monday, October 10th.
popville.com
“Proper Irish Pub in DC?”
With the weather getting colder, I’m searching for an Irish pub where they know how to pour a Guinness properly and have the warm comfortable atmosphere. Do you have any recommendations on where I should go?”. So we got Nanny’s in Cleveland Park (obviously), Irish Channel in Chinatown, Duffy’s...
tysonsreporter.com
Vertical Rock bouldering gym with coffee shop opens in Tysons
Like any cliff worth ascending, bringing the first indoor rock climbing gym to Tysons required perseverance, patience and a little faith in the process. Once expected to launch in December, Vertical Rock Climbing and Fitness Center had a soft opening this weekend. After 10 months of supply chain and permitting delays, it welcomed founding members only on Saturday and Sunday (Oct. 8-9) before expanding to all patrons yesterday (Monday).
theburn.com
Pardon My Cheesesteak latest ghost kitchen in Loudoun County
A new cheesesteak restaurant had debuted in Loudoun County, using the ghost kitchen concept made popular during the height of the pandemic. It’s called Pardon My Cheesesteak and we’ll give you one guess what their specialty is. Pardon My Cheesesteak is operating out of the Slapfish space at...
Controversy arises after woman dies in Maryland restaurant bathroom
LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — After a woman died in the bathroom of a popular Prince George’s County restaurant, the restaurant remained open, spurring controversy. A tweet sparked a lot of questions on social media Thursday morning after news about what happened at Jasper’s Restaurant in Largo spread. The user said, “Let’s talk about […]
