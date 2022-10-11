Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fox 59
Russiaville man killed in Cass County crash
CASS COUNTY, Ind. – A crash this week in Cass County left one man dead and another injured. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the crash was reported just before 8:30 p.m. Monday on US 24 at the intersection with County Road 150 South. Investigators said the...
Man dies in motorcycle crash on Indy's near south side
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the man who died Wednesday afternoon in a crash involving a motorcycle on the near south side of Indianapolis. Larry Dale Lynch, 67, was killed in the crash at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Raymond Street at 1 p.m. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
Woman killed, another injured in rollover crash on I-65 in Greenwood
One person died after their vehicle overturned in the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 Thursday in Greenwood, police say.
Driver of dump truck dies in Johnson County crash
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — One person was killed in a crash in Johnson County on Wednesday, authorities said. Police said the crash happened around 2:45 p.m. on Mauxferry Road, near County Road 300 South, in Franklin, Indiana. Police said it appears a dump truck went off Mauxferry Road and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman taken to hospital after Hancock County crash involving train and car
MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — Hancock County sheriff's deputies are investigating a crash Wednesday morning involving a train and a car. Deputies said the crash happened around 7:20 a.m. near the intersection of State Road 67 and North 400 West, near McCordsville. According to a preliminary investigation, 44-year-old Jasmina Poluciano, of...
IMPD: Fight at Wendy’s escalated into gunfire in Kroger parking lot, 1 woman critically injured
INDIANAPOLIS — Police said a disturbance that began as a fight at Wendy’s ended up escalating and spilling into a Kroger parking lot where a gunfight ensued and a woman ended up being shot and critically injured. “When you make the decision to go have a fight that escalates into a gunfight in the middle […]
Man riding moped dies in crash on U.S. 31 in Johnson County
At least one person died in a crash early Thursday in rural Johnson County, according to the sheriff's office.
WLFI.com
Brookston deputy town marshal accused of drunk driving
BROOKSTON, Ind. (WLFI) — A deputy town marshal stepped down Tuesday after Tippecanoe County sheriff's deputies accused him of drunk driving. Capt. Rob Hainje says deputies stopped Tyyon Neal early Sunday for driving into oncoming traffic on South Street near Frontage Road. Hainje says Neal refused field sobriety and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTHR
1 dead after tree falls on person in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a tree fell on a person Tuesday afternoon. Police said the accident happened in the 200 block of Robb Hill Road, near State Road 67 and Centerton Road, in Martinsville. Authorities have not identified the person...
readthereporter.com
No more Noblesville Christmas parades
Santa & Mrs. Claus to tour town as they did during pandemic. The annual Noblesville Christmas Parade, put on pause in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, won’t return, the city government told News 8 on Wednesday. Emily Gaylord, communications director for the city government, told News 8 by...
‘Ain’t nothing against you’: Suspect in armed robbery at Muncie truck stop thanked cashier, police say
MUNCIE, Ind. – An Anderson man accused of robbing a Delaware County truck stop thanked the employee who handed over hundreds of dollars at gunpoint. Police caught the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Nicholas Morrow after a chase. According to court documents, Morrow took $1,400 from the Petro Truck Stop located at 14000 W. SR 28 […]
Fox 59
Indianapolis crews attempt to rescue people on Regions Tower
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis firefighters were trying to rescue multiple people on the side of the Regions Tower in downtown Indianapolis late Monday. IFD was sent to the Regions Tower on North Pennsylvania Street just after 10 p.m. It was not specified of how many people were stuck and how...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox 59
Indianapolis man charged with selling drugs that led to fatal fentanyl overdose
WESTFIELD, Ind. — An Indianapolis man has been charged in the death of a Westfield man who died of a fentanyl overdose in July. Benjamine G. Ingram, age 30, was charged with dealing in a narcotic drug resulting in death. Ingram is accused of selling 23-year-old Jacob Lampe the drugs that later killed him.
Speedway residents frustrated by hotel construction stalled since 2019
For more than three years the skeleton of a hotel has sat on the corner on Main and 16th in the heart of Speedway.
New, larger clinic planned for Indiana’s largest spay/neuter organization
The Low Cost Spay Neuter Clinic in Noblesville has outgrown its current space, and now construction is underway on a new facility that will enable them to dramatically increase their efforts to reduce Indiana’s pet overpopulation. Executive Director Tammy Sollenberger said the new building will be much larger. “Oh...
Man found dead, with signs of trauma died by homicide: IMPD
A man was found dead with signs of possible trauma Monday afternoon on the city's southeast side, police say.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Boone County EMS and Witham Health Services Offer EMT Basic Training Class
Boone County EMS Education in cooperation with Witham Health Services is presenting an EMT-Basic training class that will begin on November 3, 2022. Classes will be taught by Travis Stevens, NRP, PI, and Kasey Copeland, NRP, PI. The class will consist of 38 sessions, held on Mondays and Thursdays from.
wrtv.com
How to get help with Indiana utility bills
INDIANAPOLIS — With winter approaching, utility companies across Indiana are telling customers that prices will likely be higher this winter. The heating season is described as November through March. State and federal utility assistance dollars are available for income-eligible customers. Those that fall within 60 percent of state median...
Indianapolis Recorder
The community has ideas to redevelop the old Indiana Women’s Prison — if they can get the state to listen
The Indiana Women’s Prison site on Indianapolis’ east side is a large property ripe for redevelopment. Community members are excited by future prospects, but they say a lack of communication with the state — which owns the property — is discouraging. With no word on plans, it’s not clear what will happen to the site of the first public prison for women.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Julia Ann “Judy” Sedwick
Born in Clinton County on August 10, 1932, Judy was the daughter of Buren E. and Althie I. (Loveless) Lucas. She was a 1950 graduate of Frankfort High School. On March 28, 1954, she married Donald Lewis “Don” Sedwick at Woodside Christian Church in Frankfort. During their 68...
Comments / 0