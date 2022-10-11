ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, IN

Fox 59

Russiaville man killed in Cass County crash

CASS COUNTY, Ind. – A crash this week in Cass County left one man dead and another injured. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the crash was reported just before 8:30 p.m. Monday on US 24 at the intersection with County Road 150 South. Investigators said the...
CASS COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Man dies in motorcycle crash on Indy's near south side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the man who died Wednesday afternoon in a crash involving a motorcycle on the near south side of Indianapolis. Larry Dale Lynch, 67, was killed in the crash at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Raymond Street at 1 p.m. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Driver of dump truck dies in Johnson County crash

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — One person was killed in a crash in Johnson County on Wednesday, authorities said. Police said the crash happened around 2:45 p.m. on Mauxferry Road, near County Road 300 South, in Franklin, Indiana. Police said it appears a dump truck went off Mauxferry Road and...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Brookston deputy town marshal accused of drunk driving

BROOKSTON, Ind. (WLFI) — A deputy town marshal stepped down Tuesday after Tippecanoe County sheriff's deputies accused him of drunk driving. Capt. Rob Hainje says deputies stopped Tyyon Neal early Sunday for driving into oncoming traffic on South Street near Frontage Road. Hainje says Neal refused field sobriety and...
BROOKSTON, IN
WTHR

1 dead after tree falls on person in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a tree fell on a person Tuesday afternoon. Police said the accident happened in the 200 block of Robb Hill Road, near State Road 67 and Centerton Road, in Martinsville. Authorities have not identified the person...
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
readthereporter.com

No more Noblesville Christmas parades

Santa & Mrs. Claus to tour town as they did during pandemic. The annual Noblesville Christmas Parade, put on pause in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, won’t return, the city government told News 8 on Wednesday. Emily Gaylord, communications director for the city government, told News 8 by...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Fox 59

Indianapolis crews attempt to rescue people on Regions Tower

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis firefighters were trying to rescue multiple people on the side of the Regions Tower in downtown Indianapolis late Monday. IFD was sent to the Regions Tower on North Pennsylvania Street just after 10 p.m. It was not specified of how many people were stuck and how...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

How to get help with Indiana utility bills

INDIANAPOLIS — With winter approaching, utility companies across Indiana are telling customers that prices will likely be higher this winter. The heating season is described as November through March. State and federal utility assistance dollars are available for income-eligible customers. Those that fall within 60 percent of state median...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis Recorder

The community has ideas to redevelop the old Indiana Women’s Prison — if they can get the state to listen

The Indiana Women’s Prison site on Indianapolis’ east side is a large property ripe for redevelopment. Community members are excited by future prospects, but they say a lack of communication with the state — which owns the property — is discouraging. With no word on plans, it’s not clear what will happen to the site of the first public prison for women.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Julia Ann “Judy” Sedwick

Born in Clinton County on August 10, 1932, Judy was the daughter of Buren E. and Althie I. (Loveless) Lucas. She was a 1950 graduate of Frankfort High School. On March 28, 1954, she married Donald Lewis “Don” Sedwick at Woodside Christian Church in Frankfort. During their 68...
