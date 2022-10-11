Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
What Happened to Blair Adams - His Death Remains a MysterySam H ArnoldKnoxville, TN
Silent and Live Auctions at this Hotel Help Charities for Children, Local and Footways-Related CausesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Walland, TN
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
wvlt.tv
Deputy, driver injured following crash on Tazewell Pike
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people, a deputy with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and a 67-year-old Corryton man, were injured in a crash on Tazewell Pike Thursday morning, according to a crash report obtained by WVLT News. The man, David Ilea, was driving south on Tazewell Pike when...
KFD: Arson suspected in West Knoxville apartment fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Fire Department believes arson may be involved in an apartment fire in West Knoxville that lead to seven people being hospitalized. KFD shared that at 8:44 p.m. Wednesday, Knox County 911 began receiving calls about a fire on Flanders Lane at The Country Day Apartments. While on route, both […]
Two facing gun, drug charges after police pursuit on Kingston Pike
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A police pursuit on Kingston Pike ended with two people taken into custody and charged. The Knoxville Police Department has identified them as Gary Reagan, 27 of Knoxville, and Deshawn Wyrick, 22 of Knoxville. At around 12:17 p.m. on Thursday, Knoxville Police officers saw a car matching “the description of the […]
Two accused of selling crack cocaine out of Knoxville apartment
Two men are facing charges after a Knoxville Police Department investigation found an apartment was allegedly being used to distribute crack cocaine, according to KPD.
‘Dark substance,’ flies found at Gatlinburg restaurant
This week's low health inspection score was recorded in Sevier County and quite a few risk factor violations were checked off in the report.
WATE
Deadly shooting victim identified
The victim of a shooting on Holston Hills Road in East Knoxville on Monday night has been identified, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville shooting leaves one dead, two injured following shooting
Peyton Manning themed saloon is fit for ‘The Sheriff’. Saloon 16 is part of the Graduate Hotel near the University of Tennessee campus. Knoxville police respond to shooting with multiple injuries. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Police Department officers responded to a shooting with multiple injuries Thursday afternoon, according...
newstalk987.com
Knoxville Police are Asking for Help to Identify a Woman Involved in an Assault a West Knoxville Restaurant
Knoxville Police Violent Crimes investigators are asking for help to identify a woman who was involved in an assault at a Waffle House. KPD says it happened Sunday at the Waffle House on Papermill Drive. If you know who she is, please call East Tennessee Valley Crimestoppers at 865-215-7165.
WATE
Holston Hills Road fatal shooting victim identified
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The victim of a shooting on Holston Hills Road in East Knoxville on Monday night has been identified, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland. KPD responded to the 3500 block of Holston Hills Road near the Holston River Park around 8:30 p.m. According...
brianhornback.com
City of Knoxville Held Responsible for Death Created by KPD Officers Careless Driving
HardKnoxWire broke this story, remember the early morning car wreck near the Olive Garden east of West Town Mall where a KPD Officer was driving over 100 mph without lights and siren on and he t-boned a turning vehicle, killing the driver. That Officer has since resigned. The family of...
Lawsuit seeks $1.5 million after 2021 death at Claiborne County Jail
The father of a man who died at the Claiborne County Jail last year has filed a $1.5 million federal lawsuit alleging police and jail employees failed to seek proper medical care and his son died of a drug overdose unnecessarily.
Iowa lineman’s gear stolen in Knoxville after Ian repairs
A lineman from Iowa who helped get the lights back on in Florida was left in the dark when his gear was stolen on the return home.
6 free things to do in Knoxville Oct. 14-16
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With the leaves changing colors for the start of fall, there are more opportunities for people to enjoy the change in weather. In addition to the change in weather, there are also opportunities to celebrate prior to the upcoming scary holiday, Halloween. Wicked Cool Cats Scavenger Hunt Join in on the […]
New Postmaster taking over Dandridge Post Office
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dandridge is getting a new postmaster. Jeffery “Jeff” Gambrell was chosen as Postmaster of Dandridge, TN on April 23, 2022. In this role, Gambrell will oversee the delivery and retail operations of the Dandridge Post Office. This post office serves a population of more than 16,000 people. Postal operations include a […]
wvlt.tv
House fire damages home in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire crews rescued an animal from an aggressive house fire in Knoxville on Tuesday, according to spokesperson Jeff Bagwell. Bagwell said the fire was reported at around 3:30 p.m. at the 8200 block of Mecklenburg Circle in Knoxville. When crews arrived, the front right corner of the house was up in flames, and the resident was safely outside.
Knoxville man narrowly avoids extended warranty phishing scam
A retired Knoxville man almost became the latest victim of a phishing scam.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police locate missing woman, dog
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials asked the Uber driver of a missing woman and her dog to come forward Monday. Now, that missing woman and dog have been found. Aireona Davis was last seen on Oct. 5 after she “became friendly” with a man while she was...
East TN deputy found dead in crashed patrol vehicle
A Union County deputy has died after his patrol vehicle was found crashed, according to the sheriff's office.
WATE
New Nuclear fuel facility coming to Oak Ridge
TRISO-X LLC, a subsidiary of X-energy, began construction on North America’s first commercial-scale advanced nuclear fuel facility in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. It will create more than 400 jobs and attract an investment of approximately $300 million. New Nuclear fuel facility coming to Oak Ridge. TRISO-X LLC, a subsidiary of...
WATE
YMCA partners with Tennova for new facility
YMCA of East Tennessee CEO Jim Dickson announced Wednesday that its Bob Temple North Side YMCA will close operations by the end of the year. YMCA of East Tennessee CEO Jim Dickson announced Wednesday that its Bob Temple North Side YMCA will close operations by the end of the year.
