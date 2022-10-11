KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire crews rescued an animal from an aggressive house fire in Knoxville on Tuesday, according to spokesperson Jeff Bagwell. Bagwell said the fire was reported at around 3:30 p.m. at the 8200 block of Mecklenburg Circle in Knoxville. When crews arrived, the front right corner of the house was up in flames, and the resident was safely outside.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO