ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

Deputy, driver injured following crash on Tazewell Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people, a deputy with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and a 67-year-old Corryton man, were injured in a crash on Tazewell Pike Thursday morning, according to a crash report obtained by WVLT News. The man, David Ilea, was driving south on Tazewell Pike when...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

KFD: Arson suspected in West Knoxville apartment fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Fire Department believes arson may be involved in an apartment fire in West Knoxville that lead to seven people being hospitalized. KFD shared that at 8:44 p.m. Wednesday, Knox County 911 began receiving calls about a fire on Flanders Lane at The Country Day Apartments. While on route, both […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Two facing gun, drug charges after police pursuit on Kingston Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A police pursuit on Kingston Pike ended with two people taken into custody and charged. The Knoxville Police Department has identified them as Gary Reagan, 27 of Knoxville, and Deshawn Wyrick, 22 of Knoxville. At around 12:17 p.m. on Thursday, Knoxville Police officers saw a car matching “the description of the […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Knoxville, TN
Crime & Safety
WATE

Deadly shooting victim identified

The victim of a shooting on Holston Hills Road in East Knoxville on Monday night has been identified, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland. The victim of a shooting on Holston Hills Road in East Knoxville on Monday night has been identified, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville shooting leaves one dead, two injured following shooting

Peyton Manning themed saloon is fit for ‘The Sheriff’. Saloon 16 is part of the Graduate Hotel near the University of Tennessee campus. Knoxville police respond to shooting with multiple injuries. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Police Department officers responded to a shooting with multiple injuries Thursday afternoon, according...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Rage#Crime Stoppers#Tennessee Valley#East Tennessee#Crime Prevention
WATE

Holston Hills Road fatal shooting victim identified

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The victim of a shooting on Holston Hills Road in East Knoxville on Monday night has been identified, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland. KPD responded to the 3500 block of Holston Hills Road near the Holston River Park around 8:30 p.m. According...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WATE

6 free things to do in Knoxville Oct. 14-16

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With the leaves changing colors for the start of fall, there are more opportunities for people to enjoy the change in weather. In addition to the change in weather, there are also opportunities to celebrate prior to the upcoming scary holiday, Halloween. Wicked Cool Cats Scavenger Hunt Join in on the […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

New Postmaster taking over Dandridge Post Office

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dandridge is getting a new postmaster. Jeffery “Jeff” Gambrell was chosen as Postmaster of Dandridge, TN on April 23, 2022. In this role, Gambrell will oversee the delivery and retail operations of the Dandridge Post Office. This post office serves a population of more than 16,000 people. Postal operations include a […]
DANDRIDGE, TN
wvlt.tv

House fire damages home in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire crews rescued an animal from an aggressive house fire in Knoxville on Tuesday, according to spokesperson Jeff Bagwell. Bagwell said the fire was reported at around 3:30 p.m. at the 8200 block of Mecklenburg Circle in Knoxville. When crews arrived, the front right corner of the house was up in flames, and the resident was safely outside.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police locate missing woman, dog

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials asked the Uber driver of a missing woman and her dog to come forward Monday. Now, that missing woman and dog have been found. Aireona Davis was last seen on Oct. 5 after she “became friendly” with a man while she was...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

New Nuclear fuel facility coming to Oak Ridge

TRISO-X LLC, a subsidiary of X-energy, began construction on North America’s first commercial-scale advanced nuclear fuel facility in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. It will create more than 400 jobs and attract an investment of approximately $300 million. New Nuclear fuel facility coming to Oak Ridge. TRISO-X LLC, a subsidiary of...
OAK RIDGE, TN
WATE

YMCA partners with Tennova for new facility

YMCA of East Tennessee CEO Jim Dickson announced Wednesday that its Bob Temple North Side YMCA will close operations by the end of the year. YMCA of East Tennessee CEO Jim Dickson announced Wednesday that its Bob Temple North Side YMCA will close operations by the end of the year.
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy