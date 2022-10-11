Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
OBITUARY: Frances Jean Dhom
Frances Jean Dhom, age 89 of Murfreesboro, TN went home to the Lord on Saturday, October 8, 2022. She was at home surrounded by her family. She was a native of Benton, Illinois and a daughter of the late William and Sophia Saunders. In addition to her parents, she was...
OBITUARY: Martha Evelyn Reeves
Martha Evelyn Reeves passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022 at her residence, she was 78 years old. She was a native of Cannon County and a resident of Rutherford County. Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, Mattie Underwood Hamby and Grady Alton Vanatta; son, Billy Mahaffa; and sister, Shirley Jennings.
OBITUARY: Erna Beck Luther
Erna Beck Luther, age 87, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. She was a native of Missouri and a member of Grace Lutheran Church. Erna worked with NHC and Dr. Steve Odom. Erna was preceded in death by her parents, Emil and Ethel...
OBITUARY: Dr. Micki Jo Young
Dr. Micki Jo Young, age 82, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away peacefully after a long battle of Alzheimer’s on Monday, October 10, 2022 with her family by her side. She was born in Kansas City, Kansas to the late Philip and Mayme Tatman. Throughout her childhood, Micki, was involved...
OBITUARY: Henry McGregor
Henry McGregor, age 76 of Murfreesboro, TN died Monday, October 10, 2022, at The Rutherford Memory Care. He was a native of the Walter Hill Community in Rutherford County and a son of the late Hoyt McGregor and Pauline Nickens McGregor Price. In addition to his parents, Henry was preceded...
OBITUARY: Joseph (Joe) Scott Reeves III
Joseph (Joe) Scott Reeves III of Murfreesboro, TN passed away at his home on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 after an extended illness. Joe was born in Nashville, TN to Joseph and Elizabeth Hough Reeves, who preceded him in death. After graduating from Taft High School in Connecticut, Joe developed his...
OBITUARY: James Edward (Jim Ed) McKnight
James Edward (Jim Ed) McKnight, age 75, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Ascension Medical Center. He was a native and life-long resident of Rutherford County and retired from the Coca-Cola Plant. He was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church. Jim Ed served in the United...
OBITUARY: James Thomas Underwood
James Thomas Underwood passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, he was 81 years old. He was born in Davidson County and a resident of Rutherford County. He worked at Radiation Protection Products as a machinist. James was preceded in death by his parents, Ruby Katherine Underwood and James Julius...
OBITUARY: Dr. Sarah Follis Barlow
Dr. Sarah Follis Barlow, a lifelong resident of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. She is survived by her husband and college sweetheart of 62 years, Ed Barlow; children, Beth Wright (Aubrey) of Dallas, and Ed Barlow, Jr. (Kelly) of Murfreesboro; brother, Russ Follis (Jane) of Brentwood; sister-in-law Nora Gangl (Jerry) of Dewey, AZ; nieces and nephews in Middle Tennessee, Brian Follis (Rachel), Bob York, Jr., Terri Ayers (Alan), Steve York (Wendy), and Dianna Kelley of Phoenix.
Smyrna Parks & Recreation Seeking Applicants for 2022 Kenneth ‘Coon’ Awards
Smyrna Parks & Recreation Department is seeking applications for the 2022 Kenneth “Coon” Victory Lifetime Service Award and the 2022 Young Leader Award. A $500 scholarship is generously provided by SiMa for the Young Leader Award. Lifetime Service Award Criteria:. A Smyrna citizen that has distinguished him/herself by...
Columbia State Honors Founding Faculty with Room Dedications
Columbia State Community College recently posthumously honored five founding faculty members with room dedications in the Clement building on the Columbia Campus. Family and friends of Joe McCormick, Dr. Marvin (Mart) Austin, Dr. Lewis Moore, Fred Behrens and Dr. William Andrews attended a ceremony in the Ledbetter Auditorium. “This was...
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. The 2nd annual Rutherford County Theatre Crawl will feature eight middle Tennessee theatre companies in a spooky night of candy collecting and performances. This fun evening will include two local food trucks, music, and of course, the theatre crawl itself—inside historic Oaklands Mansion. This is a family-friendly, one-night-only event brought to you by the Theater Interest Group of the Rutherford Arts Alliance in collaboration with Oaklands Mansion. Donations are encouraged for this event—as are costumes!
Photo of the Week: October 10, 2022
Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
Four New Taziki’s Coming Soon to Nashville Area
Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) The first Taziki’s Mediterranean Café opened in the southeast in 1998. After opening 100 restaurants across 17 states, the popular fast-casual brand is turning its attention squarely on the Volunteer State. Taziki’s is set to open four new cafés across the greater Nashville area, starting...
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Names NICU After Generous Donors Lee and Susan Moss
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford and Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation are celebrating their newly named neonatal intensive care unit after generous donors Lee and Susan Moss. Lee and Susan have been supporters of Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford, originally Middle Tennessee Medical Center, when Lee began his service on the Ascension...
Murfreesboro Couple Presented Award to Healthcare Heroes Who Saved Daughter’s Life
NICU Awareness month is in September and at the end of last month, former Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford patient Averi Bates and her husband, Samuel Bates, returned to the hospital on Thursday, September 29th, to show gratitude to their personal healthcare heroes. At the start of Averi’s pregnancy, she was...
Hardee’s Crowns 2022 Hardee’s Biscuit Baker Competition Champion
FRANKLIN, Tenn., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Hardee’s®, known for its famous Made From Scratch™ biscuits, announced Amber Burgess as the winner of the Biscuit Baker Competition during its annual IHFA Conference Celebration Dinner. Amber was one of four finalists from all over the company system who competed in the final round of competition at Hardee’s headquarters in Franklin, TN. The finalists competed to be named the “2022 Biscuit Baker Challenge Champion” and for a Grand Prize of $10,000.
Ribbon Cutting: Love Thai Sushi in Murfreesboro
Love Thai Sushi held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 1440 Medical Center Pkwy in Murfreesboro. Love Thai Sushi opens its 2nd location in Middle Tennessee serving up egg rolls, crab rangoons, Pad Thai, and more. 1440 Medical Center Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN...
Popular New York Restaurant, Two Hands, is Coming to Nashville
Opening in early November, New York City’s cult-favorite restaurant, Two Hands, will welcome guests to its first Nashville location in the Gulch. Located at 606 8th Ave South in Nashville, the 70-seat restaurant embraces a community-focused environment, serving breakfast through dinner with a conscious approach to health and lifestyle. From coffee ’til cocktails, Two Hands presents a menu of well-traveled classics and fusion share plates. Taking a prime spot at the newly constructed Paseo South Gulch, the 3,000-square-foot restaurant will boast a vibrant and elevated classic earthy aesthetic. Designed by award-winning designer Sarah Carpenter, the spacious dining room is anchored by a 16-seat bar and large windows, allowing guests to enjoy the comfortable and warm environment.
Ribbon Cutting: RaganSmith Associates in Murfreesboro
RaganSmith Associates held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Monday, September 26, 2022, at 1500 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 2J in Murfreesboro. RaganSmith has a portfolio of experience providing land planning, landscape architecture, surveying, civil, transportation, & environmental engineering, water service & construction engineering inspection. 1500 Medical...
