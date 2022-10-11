ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ohmymag.co.uk

This is how often your dog really needs to pee

When your dog needs to pee, they use their body language and send signs, although these signs can mean other things too. Understanding the potty time frequency depending on your dog's individual circumstances can help you find the answers and potentially make your pet’s life more comfortable (and avoid a mess at home, of course).
komando.com

7 things your dog should NEVER eat

We all know that people and dogs require very different things in a dietary sense. What’s great for our bodies isn’t always suitable for our pets. The wrong treats may even prove to be fatal in some cases. Tap or click here for must-have pet products. The following...
DogTime

How Often Should You Bathe Your Dog?

Dogs, despite all their roughhousing, running, and rolling-around-in-the-mud tendencies, don’t need to take a bath every day. And thank goodness, because pet parents are tired after tossing that tennis ball for their pups all afternoon! Every once in a while, however, your fur baby does need a good scrub-a-dub in the tub. You want to maintain that beautiful coat, keep the grime away, and ensure your pooch smells fresh, after all. But how often should you bathe your dog? We’re going to dive into the nitty gritty of canine hygiene and give you some easy, helpful guidelines to follow to keep your furry best friend clean.
msn.com

Man Returns Home From Having His Dog Cremated To Find A Strange Pooch on His Porch

One of the most moving things I’ve ever heard about losing a pet is that, while they are only with you for a little while, you are their entire lives. For animals like dogs and cats, their lifetimes are so short compared to ours that we experience many instances of pet loss throughout our pet-having years. I have a friend who absolutely believes that her current dog is a miniature reincarnation of one she had in her youth that has come back to find her again.
DogTime

Why Vets Are Saying Your Dog Shouldn’t Sleep With You

As autumn starts to settle in, the colder temperatures may tempt you to let your furry friends cuddle in bed with you. But experts are letting dog parents know that there’s more than one good reason you shouldn’t let your dog sleep with you. Firstly, it’s important to note that there are plenty of good […] The post Why Vets Are Saying Your Dog Shouldn’t Sleep With You appeared first on DogTime.
96.9 WOUR

Ranking the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds

Dog owners passionately defend their dog breed of choice, but is your precious poodle really smarter than a Labrador retriever?. It's time to put those weekly dog park arguments to rest. If you're looking for a definitive answer to the question of whether or not your pup is smarter than the average dog, then author and professor of canine psychology Stanley Coren's 2006 book, "The Intelligence of Dogs," is an excellent reference point. It's widely accepted among the community of canine devotees as an accurate representation of the trainability and overall intelligence of breeds recognized by the American and Canadian Kennel Clubs.
Forbes Advisor

Survey: 54% Of Dog Owners Have Regrets About Getting A Dog

“I am the one who has to completely take care of everything even though everyone else promised they would,” says one dog owner when asked if they had regrets about getting a dog. Other dog owners expressed similar frustrations. A new Forbes Advisor survey of 2,000 dog owners found...
a-z-animals.com

Do Dogs Like Crates or Sleeping in the Open?

Dogs are social animals, and they love to sleep in groups. That’s why many people bring their dogs into their beds. It’s hard to tell whether a dog likes his crate or would rather sleep in the open. Some dogs bark or whine when left alone in a crate, but others settle down quickly and go to sleep.
Terry Mansfield

Best Cat Breeds To Have As Pets

Are you looking for a new feline friend? You're in luck! Science has determined the best cat breeds for pets based on personality and health traits. There's a perfect match if you're looking for a low-maintenance pet or a cuddly companion.
pethelpful.com

Dog Mom's Solution to Helping Puppy Sleep in the Crate Is Way Too Sweet

One of the first steps of training your puppy involves the dreadful crate. Some dogs have no problem sleeping in there, while others need time to get used to it. And on the rare occasion where it seems impossible for your puppy to get comfortable in the crate, try this trick from TikTok user @pamandpretzel.
thewildest.com

SOS: Why Does My Dog Pee When I Pet Them?

When you first brought your adorable little puppy home, accidents were part of life. You also probably got used to wiping up pee so often that you didn’t even bother putting the cleaning supplies back in the cabinet. This especially happened when your friends would come over and lean down to pet your puppy, which triggers the waterworks.
DogTime

Going On Vacation? Let Your Dog De-Stress With You

In recent years, awareness of anxiety issues in our beloved pets has grown. While anxiety has long been recognized as a treatable mental health condition in humans, it took a bit longer for it to be recognized as such in pets, rather than just regarded as a behavioral issue. Now, pet parents can work on […] The post Going On Vacation? Let Your Dog De-Stress With You appeared first on DogTime.
Scary Mommy

If The Family Cat’s A Little Too Comfy On The Counter, A Vet Has Advice For You

When I adopted my cat Olive a couple of years ago, I tried my best to keep her off the countertops. I tried scolding her, and as a nicer tactic, simply taking her off and using treats as positive reinforcement. Of course, all this was in vain. As much as I've tried to rectify her behavior, Olive continues to jump on countertops. Kitchen, bathroom, wherever there's a counter, she wants to be on it. I've now given up and accepted my kitty is a countertop hopper extraordinaire (while also always making sure to have some disinfectant wipes on hand). I know I'm not alone since countertop hopping is a fairly common trait for felines. In fact, data shows that thousands of people every month search "how to keep cats off counters." If you're like me, you've accepted this bad habit — even if you don't like it.
PetsRadar

Ringworm in cats: Vet's guide to symptoms and treatment

Are you worried about ringworm in cats? Keep your family and pets safe by knowing what to look for. Ringworm in cats can cause skin lesions on other pets as well as humans. This article will explain all about ringworm in cats, from symptoms and how it's spread, to treatment and prevention.
petpress.net

10 Fun Cat Facts For Kids That You Should Tell Your Children

Cat facts can be pretty interesting, and if you’re looking for some fun ones to share with your kids, you’ve come to the right place. In this blog post, we will discuss 10 fun cat facts that every kid should know. From how big cats can get to...
psychologytoday.com

Do People Really Care More About Dogs' Than Kids' Happiness?

A report showed more Google searches from people asking about their pet's happiness than about that of their child. The larger number of searches for "is my dog happy?" than for "is my kid happy?" could mean people are actually looking for more information. Perhaps there were more searches about...
