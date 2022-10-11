MSU Museum hosts free, themed celebrations

To Megan Timmerman, Blu is more than just a business. The owner and creator of BluThreads and Co. named her clothing company after her beloved emotional support dog Blu, and has been building her business in the East Lansing area since last fall. "She has been there with me through everything. ... She just - for me - is the embodiment of everything good," Timmerman said. "She's my baby. She's everything to me, so I had to incorporate her somehow."Nearly two years ago, the Bernaussie was there to help Timmerman through the loss of her grandma.Timmerman's grandparents lived with her...

