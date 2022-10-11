MSU Museum hosts free, themed celebrations

On Wednesday, Oct. 13, the food court at MSU's International Center was transformed into a concert venue. The University Activities Board, or UAB, worked in tandem with Impact 89FM and MSU's Impulse Dance Team to host a free concert for students. The concert was originally planned to be held outdoors in Auditorium Field, but rain forced the event to move inside. The lineup of bands and performers were undeterred, despite the weather."It's f-ing rad, playing a food court," lead singer of Pet Me Vikki Vera said, Subway sandwich from the food court in hand.The event kicked off with a routine from...
