ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

MSU Museum hosts free, themed celebrations

By Noah Edgar
The State News, Michigan State University
The State News, Michigan State University
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G0Qk0_0iUK6gBY00

Photographed on Feb. 20, 2020.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The State News, Michigan State University

Homecoming 2022 Fall Concert turns a food court into a concert venue

On Wednesday, Oct. 13, the food court at MSU's International Center was transformed into a concert venue. The University Activities Board, or UAB, worked in tandem with Impact 89FM and MSU's Impulse Dance Team to host a free concert for students. The concert was originally planned to be held outdoors in Auditorium Field, but rain forced the event to move inside. The lineup of bands and performers were undeterred, despite the weather."It's f-ing rad, playing a food court," lead singer of Pet Me Vikki Vera said, Subway sandwich from the food court in hand.The event kicked off with a routine from...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Turning Point MSU hosts speaker Candace Owens, protestors condemn her ideologies

Turning Point USA's Live Free Tour took a stop at MSU's Broad College of Business, hosting speaker Candace Owens, a popular conservative political commentator.The crowd of students gathered at Broad were split between those who wanted to celebrate Owens' ideals and those who wanted to silence her. Several hundred people lined up for a seat at the event, some sporting anti-socialism merchandise. The auditorium reached capacity before Owens took the stage. David Afton brought his children to the event. He said he raised them to be "non-socialistic" and "pro-capitalism" in a conservative and libertarian home. Afton was eager to...
EAST LANSING, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Family-owned, Lansing-made

Anna Escobedo, the owner of Better than Ur’s, is a proud product of Lansing. The born-and-raised resident has been crafting and creating products for over 20 years — from hair bows and kids’ Halloween costumes to custom-made quilts. That passion and creativity has been passed down in...
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Lansing, MI
Entertainment
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
East Lansing, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

MSU gets an eviction notice: NAISO marches on Indigenous People's Day for institutional awareness

"MSU, rent is due." These were the words shouted by members of the ﻿North American Indigenous Students Organization, or NAISO, outside of the Hannah Administration Building on Monday, Oct. 10, Indigenous People's Day. NAISO and other indigenous students and faculty marched to celebrate their resilience against all odds, including their university being founded on what they call a "land grab." On the 25th anniversary of NAISO's sit-in at the university president's office, the group yet again rallied their supporters. They sported signs that spelled out their passion with phrases like "Columbus, your visa expired," "you're on stolen land" and "colonial...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

A list of MSU, Greater Lansing area resources for the LGBTQIA+ community

﻿LGBTQIA+ History Month serves to highlight the achievements and civil rights movements within the LGBTQIA+ community. Here are some of the many resources available to LGBTQIA+ individuals in the MSU community and the surrounding Greater Lansing area. MSU ResourcesThe Gender and Sexuality Campus CenterThe GSCC is a center for education, resources, community and advocacy. It is located in the student services building and many of its services can be found on its website.One of its main education programs is Quest, which is meant to help allies of the LGBTQIA+ community learn and develop skills to help them support the community....
LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Entreprenuership students raise money and awareness for mental health

What started as a way to fill a requirement for their entrepreneurship minor, juniors Jamie Delas and Suzanne Breen hope their mental health crowdfunding project will unite the MSU community for years to come.Breen and Delas started a crowdfunding project to raise money for Mental Health America, or MHA, a national nonprofit dedicated to promoting mental health and preventing mental illness. MHA has several programs including education and outreach, research and innovation, policy and advocacy and information and referral services.MSU's entrepreneurship and innovation minor requires students to complete two experiences on top of 15 credits. Breen approached Delas with the...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Blindness Awareness Month: blindness on a spectrum, not a hindrance

October is Blindness Awareness Month: a month to bring recognition to the blind and visually impaired community. Many people who are blind, however, don't experience complete blindness. In fact, most forms of blindness is on a spectrum. "It's really different person to person," social relations and English senior Alexandra Allers said. "So, I think it's really cool that this is the time to acknowledge that and celebrate everything in the blindness community."Allers was born fully blind and, just at 10 months old, was diagnosed with Leber congenital amaurosis: a genetic disorder when the retina doesn't fully develop.The biggest challenge for Allers...
EAST LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msu#Local Life#Localevent#Msu Museum
The State News, Michigan State University

ASMSU looking ahead to MSU president search process following Stanley's resignation

MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. announced his resignation from his position via a university-wide email on Oct. 13. His resignation came following questions about his contract and his role in the MSU administration's failure to comply with the Title IX certification process."I, like the Michigan State University Faculty Senate and the Associated Students of Michigan State University, have lost confidence in the action of the current Board of Trustees and I cannot in good conscience continue to serve this board as constituted," Stanley said in his resignation video.ASMSU voted for no confidence in the Board at the Oct. 6...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Reduce, reuse, recycle...redefine? MSU students use campus waste for atypical fashion design

Scrap fabric. Plastic tubing and mesh. Planters. CDs and mirrors. Once donated items to the MSU Surplus Store and Recycling Center, these materials are now being used by MSU Arts and Humanities students to construct costumes for the homecoming parade on Oct. 14.The class, called Reclamation Studio, is led by artist and Residential College of Arts and Humanities professor Steven Baibak in collaboration with the MSU Surplus Store and Recycling Center. Any of the materials at the store or free recycled materials, all sourced from MSU's campus, are available for students to use in their designs."In some ways, this is...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

President Samuel L. Stanley Jr.'s resignation: A timeline

A tumultuous two months for MSU leadership ended with President Samuel L. Stanley announcing his resignation on Thursday, Oct. 13, with a video message sent to the MSU community. How did we get here? Watch for the important dates on the eight weeks leading up to the resignation, disputes between the Board of Trustees and how the MSU community has handled it all.Reporting by Morgan Womack, Vivian Barrett and Wendy Guzman. Video Production by Chloe Trofatter.Subscribe to our channel and visit us at: https://statenews.com/ The State News on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thesnews/The State News on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/statenews/The State News on Twitter: https://twitter.com/thesnews
EAST LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
The State News, Michigan State University

MSU students confused, concerned about cause of Stanley's resignation

MSU students cite confusion following President Stanley's resignation notice. On Thursday morning, President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. gave the Board of Trustees a 90-day notice of his resignation, promoted by the board's month-long discussion of his contract. Stanley informed the MSU community of his decision via an emailed video. In the nearly five-minute video, he stated that he can no longer "in good conscience, continue to serve this board as constituted." "I know that it's been a big issue," business sophomore Tabby Basha said. "Everyone was talking about how it feels very two-sided, one side on President Stanley's and the other side was...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

BluThreads and Co.: a hobby turned East Lansing small business

To Megan Timmerman, Blu is more than just a business. The owner and creator of BluThreads and Co. named her clothing company after her beloved emotional support dog Blu, and has been building her business in the East Lansing area since last fall. "She has been there with me through everything. ... She just - for me - is the embodiment of everything good," Timmerman said. "She's my baby. She's everything to me, so I had to incorporate her somehow."Nearly two years ago, the Bernaussie was there to help Timmerman through the loss of her grandma.Timmerman's grandparents lived with her...
EAST LANSING, MI
swmichigandining.com

Foundry Bakehouse & Deli

We don’t get to Albion often. It’s close enough to Jackson that I always forget it’s actually in Calhoun County. My co-worker and I had to run out to a jobsite just outside of Albion last week. I have a couple restaurants in Albion I could hit up for lunch but I decided to look anyway to see if there was anything new.
ALBION, MI
WLNS

Two Michigan cats shot, will have legs amputated

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Two cats at the Jackson County Animal Shelter were wounded after they were hit in the legs by a shotgun. The animals are staying at the vet overnight and will both have a leg amputated Friday morning, officials said. In the mean time, they are getting pain medication, and are both […]
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

The State News, Michigan State University

East Lansing, MI
1K+
Followers
760
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The State News, Michigan State University

 https://statenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy