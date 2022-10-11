ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State takes a dip in latest USA TODAY Sports FBS re-rank

By Kevin McGuire
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kLKw6_0iUK6fIp00

Penn State managed to hold firm in the national polls during its bye week, but the latest FBS re-rank of all 131 teams in the country from USA TODAY Sports writer Paul Myerberg sees a slight downward shift for the Nittany Lions this week. With a small bit of shuffling of teams in the top 10, Penn State was bumped down two spots in this week’s edition of the FBS re-rank.

Penn State moved down two spots in Myerberg’s comprehensive re-ranking of all 131 FBS teams this week. Penn State saw UCLA and Tennessee each move ahead of them this week after a couple of impressive wins by the Bruins and Vols this past weekend. Tennessee moved up two spots to No. 6, also resulting in Oklahoma State being bumped down one spot to No. 7. UCLA was moved up one spot to No. 8 after its big win over Utah. Amid the reshuffling of those teams, Penn State moved from No. 7 down to No. 9 this week.

Myerberg has consistently had Penn State ranked higher in his FBS re-rank than the national polls since the start of the season, and that remains true here. Penn State was ranked No. 10 in both the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll and AP Top 25 this week.

Alabama remains on top of the re-rank, and Ohio State (No. 3) and Michigan (No. 4) are in the running for the top spot as well. Penn State will face Michigan this weekend and a home date with Ohio State looms. Myerberg notes that the matchup with the Nittany Lions could potentially help vault Ohio State into the top spot in the re-rank.

“The Buckeyes could potentially move up to No. 1. After a week off, they face Iowa and Penn State before the end of the month,” Myerberg said.

Illinois is the only other Big Ten team to appear in the top 25 of this week’s re-rank. The Illini moved up 25 spots to occupy the No. 20 spot. Minnesota, who comes to Penn State in Week 8, is ranked No. 29. That is why this three-game stretch on Penn State’s schedule is a make-or-break run for the Nittany Lions .

Check out the full FBS re-rank from Paul Myerberg here .

List

5 things to know this week: Penn State's big game at Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29VfDc_0iUK6fIp00

Related

Former Nittany Lion Matt Rhule fired by the Carolina Panthers

Penn State's make-or-break run begins this week at Michigan

AP Top 25: Alabama stumbles, James Madison makes first appearance

USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll remains unchanged in top 10

247Sports bumps Penn State commit to four-star rating

Micah Shrewsberry's Year 2 outlook for Penn State men's basketball

Follow Kevin McGuire on Twitter , Instagram , TikTok , and Facebook .

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion. Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Troubling Ohio State News

Former Ohio State offensive tackle Kirk Barton reportedly used “improper and unauthorized access to Ohio State’s internal football video system” to steal practice tape, per documents obtained by Meet at Midfield. Barton published this information on Buckeye Scoop, the website he founded with his associate Ken Stickney...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Analyst Names Ohio State's Toughest Remaining Game

The 6-0 Ohio State Buckeyes have hardly broken a sweat since winning a low-scoring game over Notre Dame in Week 1. Ohio State has notched each of its last five victories -- all against unranked opposition -- by 29 points or more. While Ryan Day's team hasn't encountered a significant challenge in recent weeks, that will change later in the season.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Illinois State
State
Iowa State
State College, PA
Sports
City
State College, PA
State
Alabama State
State College, PA
Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Today Sports#Oklahoma State#Ohio State#Panthers#American Football#College Football#College Sports#Fbs#The Nittany Lions#Vols
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Insider hints that UNC is the leader for four-star recruit in 2023

The UNC basketball program is hoping to add one more player to its 2023 recruiting class, one that just has Simeon Wilcher committed. And they might just be the favorites for that remaining target. On3 recruiting expert Jamie Shaw broke down the recruitment for Zayden High and where things possibly stand as of this month. High recently took a visit to North Carolina as he was on campus for what was supposed to be the Live Action event before it was rescheduled. High and his family reportedly enjoyed the visit and it may have been enough to catapult UNC into the...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Spun

Mickey Joseph Reacts To Nebraska Player's Transfer Decision

With Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda's decision to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday, Nebraska's wide receiver room got a little bit smaller heading into Week 7. The junior wideout was reportedly unhappy with his role on the team, deciding to redshirt after the Oklahoma game. But Joseph still believes in the pass-catchers he does have.
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
UCLA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon Ducks land commitment from No. 1 ranked kicker in 2023 class

The Oregon Ducks added to their already impressive 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday afternoon, getting a verbal commitment from kicker Grant Meadors, out of Bakersfield, California. According to Chris Sailer Kicking, a well-respected kicking analysis platform in the recruiting world, Meadors is ranked as the No. 1 kicker in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Meadors recently earned a spot as a finalist in the 2023 Adidas All-American bowl as a senior at Liberty High School. The Ducks had had some really solid production at the kicker position as of late, where they’ve leaned on Camden Lewis who has been perfect for them this season, making all 7 of his field goals and going 31-for-31 on extra point attempts. List Bo Nix takes big jump up Heisman Trophy ranking after Ducks' 5th-straight win
EUGENE, OR
thecomeback.com

Athletic director reveals potential Ohio Stadium changes

Ohio Stadium, the iconic home venue of the Ohio State Buckeyes football team, is celebrating its 100th anniversary this season. The stadium will still host Ohio State home games for the foreseeable future, but athletic director Gene Smith hasn’t ruled out one potential change: the stadium’s name. According...
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

160K+
Followers
213K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy