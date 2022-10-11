Tri-City Herald death notices Oct. 10, 2022

Shelbi Stringer

Shelbi Stringer, 34, of West Richland, died Oct. 5 in Richland.

She was born in Seattle and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1999.

She was a server.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland is in charge of arrangements.

Harry J. McVicker

Harry James McVicker, 78, of Kennewick, died Oct. 8 in Kennewick.

He was born in Syracuse, N.Y., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 14 years.

He was a retired industrial designer.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Gladys M. Good

Gladys Marie Good, 88, of Kennewick, died Oct. 7 in Kennewick.

She was born in Chicago, Ill., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 46 years.

She was a retired food demonstrator.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Leonidez Garibia Nuñez

Leonidez Garibia Nuñez, 89, of Benton City, died Oct. 6 at home.

She was born in Durango, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 35 years.

She was a homemaker.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Gary L. Garber

Gary Lee Garber, 82, of Pasco, died Oct. 8 in Richland.

He was born in Yakima and lived in the Tri-Cities for 58 years.

He was a farmer and real estate agent.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Rafael Chavez

Rafael Chavez, 57, of Pasco, died Oct. 4 in Encenada Baja California.

He was born in Rancho Quemado in Jalisco, Mexico and has lived in the Tri-Cities for 33 years.

He was a retired agricultural laborer.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.