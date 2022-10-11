ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Tri-City Herald death notices Oct. 10, 2022

By Tri-City Herald staff
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=318lkP_0iUK6Tez00

Shelbi Stringer

Shelbi Stringer, 34, of West Richland, died Oct. 5 in Richland.

She was born in Seattle and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1999.

She was a server.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland is in charge of arrangements.

Harry J. McVicker

Harry James McVicker, 78, of Kennewick, died Oct. 8 in Kennewick.

He was born in Syracuse, N.Y., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 14 years.

He was a retired industrial designer.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Gladys M. Good

Gladys Marie Good, 88, of Kennewick, died Oct. 7 in Kennewick.

She was born in Chicago, Ill., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 46 years.

She was a retired food demonstrator.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Leonidez Garibia Nuñez

Leonidez Garibia Nuñez, 89, of Benton City, died Oct. 6 at home.

She was born in Durango, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 35 years.

She was a homemaker.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Gary L. Garber

Gary Lee Garber, 82, of Pasco, died Oct. 8 in Richland.

He was born in Yakima and lived in the Tri-Cities for 58 years.

He was a farmer and real estate agent.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Rafael Chavez

Rafael Chavez, 57, of Pasco, died Oct. 4 in Encenada Baja California.

He was born in Rancho Quemado in Jalisco, Mexico and has lived in the Tri-Cities for 33 years.

He was a retired agricultural laborer.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Tri-City Herald

Tri-City Herald

Kennewick, WA
ABOUT

The Tri-City Herald covers the growing and diverse communities of Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland – where ground-breaking science meets international agricultural production. The Herald has an aggressive, digital-first newsroom that serves as the voice of the Mid-Columbia region. It’s earned a reputation as a watchdog of the multi-billion dollar cleanup of the Manhattan Project’s legacy at the Hanford nuclear reservation. The community also is a regional hub for scientific and technological research based at the Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. The Southeast Washington region where the Columbia, Yakima, and Snake rivers flow together is known for its sunny lifestyle, outdoor recreation, strong sense of community, and good quality of life. The Herald first got its start in 1947 under independent local ownership and joined the McClatchy family in October 1979. The company also publishes Wine Press Northwest magazine and winepressnw.com, offering wine reviews along with a unique perspective on the rapidly expanding regional winemaking industry.

 https://www.tri-cityherald.com/

