Tri-City Herald death notices Oct. 10, 2022
Shelbi Stringer
Shelbi Stringer, 34, of West Richland, died Oct. 5 in Richland.
She was born in Seattle and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1999.
She was a server.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland is in charge of arrangements.
Harry J. McVicker
Harry James McVicker, 78, of Kennewick, died Oct. 8 in Kennewick.
He was born in Syracuse, N.Y., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 14 years.
He was a retired industrial designer.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Gladys M. Good
Gladys Marie Good, 88, of Kennewick, died Oct. 7 in Kennewick.
She was born in Chicago, Ill., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 46 years.
She was a retired food demonstrator.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Leonidez Garibia Nuñez
Leonidez Garibia Nuñez, 89, of Benton City, died Oct. 6 at home.
She was born in Durango, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 35 years.
She was a homemaker.
Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Gary L. Garber
Gary Lee Garber, 82, of Pasco, died Oct. 8 in Richland.
He was born in Yakima and lived in the Tri-Cities for 58 years.
He was a farmer and real estate agent.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Rafael Chavez
Rafael Chavez, 57, of Pasco, died Oct. 4 in Encenada Baja California.
He was born in Rancho Quemado in Jalisco, Mexico and has lived in the Tri-Cities for 33 years.
He was a retired agricultural laborer.
Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments / 0