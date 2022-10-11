Read full article on original website
Woman, 36, says brother assaulted her while trying to get the keys to their mother’s car: University Heights police blotter
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Domestic violence: Silsby Road. At 8:05 a.m. Oct. 4, officers were dispatched to a home where a woman, 36, reported that she had been assaulted by her brother, 31, a Cleveland resident. The man went to the home in an attempt to get keys to a car parked at the residence.
Dine-and-dash suspect starts fight with server: Cleveland Heights Police Blotter
At 2:40 p.m. Oct. 9, police were called to Buffalo Wild Wings, 12459 Cedar Road, on a report from management that a man and woman, in their late teens or early twenties, had left the eatery without fully paying their bill. At the scene, police learned that the couple had...
Resident leaves keys in car believing thieves don’t enter city: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
An officer at 7:50 a.m. Oct. 6 went to a location where a car was reported stolen. The owner was not there, but the officer spoke to his brother. He said he had a few tools that were inside the car when it was stolen. He also said he was the primary driver of the car. It is in his brother’s name due to his own driver’s license being suspended. The car’s owner had to report it stolen, which happened when he arrived at the station. The owner said his other brother saw the car parked in the driveway at 10 p.m. His niece said she got home at 11:30 p.m. but it was not there. Police found a Cuyahoga County license plate reader got a hit on the car at 10:45 p.m. in Brook Park. The car was unlocked with the keys inside when it was stolen. He told the officer since he lived in Middleburg Heights, he never thought something like this could happen.
Shoplifter flees Walmart leaving behind three-year-old child: South Euclid Police Blotter
A woman ran from loss prevention at Walmart Oct. 6 after she was approached for a theft, valued at $112. In doing so, she left behind her three-year-old child. The child was taken to the loss prevention office and his grandmother soon arrived there as well. She explained that she was shopping with her daughter but was not aware that her daughter failed to scan all her items at the self-checkout.
Robber threatens to stab two mall shoppers with screwdriver: Beachwood Police Blotter
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Aggravated robbery: Cedar Road. At 7:20 p.m. Oct. 6, it was reported that a woman in the parking lot of Saks Fifth Avenue at Beachwood Place mall, 26300 Cedar Road, had threatened to stab two victims with a screwdriver while robbing them. The suspect took multiple shopping...
Shots fired at Lyndhurst police Wednesday afternoon; no arrests have been made
LYNDHURST, Ohio – Shots were fired at Lyndhurst police officers Wednesday afternoon while they were investigating a homicide in Cleveland, police said. Lyndhurst officers were near Locke Avenue and East 123rd Street at about 4:05 p.m. investigating the homicide of Dailyn Ferguson. Ferguson, 23, was shot and killed May...
Woman cleans up her boyfriend after suspected cheating: Richmond Heights Police Blotter
A woman reported Oct. 9 that her boyfriend spilled rubbing alcohol and cleaning solution on her because he suspected her of cheating on him. Officers learned the two had been arguing after the woman recently caught the man cheating on her. During the argument, the woman received a phone call from a family member, but her boyfriend believed it was another man.
Not burning leaves, just marshmallows: Moreland Hills Police Blotter
A resident reported at 6:14 p.m. Oct. 4 that the neighbors were burning leaves in their backyard, a violation of village ordinance the caller claimed they have been advised about in the past. Police arrived at 6:49 p.m. to find the fire out, but still smoking and smoldering, The homeowner...
Urinator strikes in Baldwin Wallace dorm room; car stolen outside Cleveland Browns practice field: Berea police blotter
BEREA, Ohio – Criminal mischief: Tressel Street. Someone urinated inside a storage container kept in a dorm room on the Baldwin Wallace University campus, 135 Tressel. It happened between Sept. 29 and Oct. 4 in Carmel Hall. The victims said they used the container to store kitchen utensils. They opened the container, immediately smelled urine and saw a yellow liquid inside.
Man arrested after assaulting woman in vehicle: Mayfield Police Blotter
A woman reported Oct. 5 that her boyfriend struck her in the mouth while they were in their car exiting the freeway on their way home to South Euclid. She said the assault caused a chipped tooth and her mouth to bleed. The man, 55, had exited the vehicle near...
Duo of Cleveland catalytic converter theft suspects wanted, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo of catalytic converter theft suspects is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. Two men are accused of stealing catalytic converters at several auto dealers up and down West 130th Street, according to police. Police said most of these...
Drunken driver disregards officers and heads home: Highland Heights Police Blotter
A vehicle failed to stop for a potential traffic stop around 2 a.m. Oct. 7 and fled before eventually turning into a driveway. Officers observed the man leave the vehicle and enter the home but had difficulty getting him to respond to the door. When he did, it was determined he was drunk.
22-year-old Cleveland woman reported missing
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - UPDATE: Abigail Bias has been located. Cleveland Police asked the community on Oct. 13 to help find missing 22-year-old Abigail Bias. Bias was described by police as 5′4″ tall, 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. If you see her or know where...
‘Quick change’ con artists take Ohio clerk for thousands, police say
Westlake Police Captain Gerald Vogel told FOX 8, "they practice their trade a lot, and they're good at it. It's not only a psychological game, it's physical game as well."
Elyria man stabs dog to death after it bit his son, police say
ELYRIA, Ohio — Police say a man stabbed a dog to death when he went into a “fit of rage” after the dog reportedly bit his son. Andre Williams, 24, initially was charged with cruelty to animals after the incident Monday at a residence on the 200 block of 16th Street. Police say more charges are possible because the dog later died at a veterinary hospital.
Elyria man arrested after fatally stabbing roommate's dog
ELYRIA, Ohio — An Elyria man was arrested and charged after allegedly stabbing his roommate's dog. According to the Elyria Police Department, officers responded to 247 16th Street on Monday, Oct. 10 for an animal complaint. Upon arrival, the complainant told officers that a roommate who was later identified as 24-year-old Andre Williams, had attacked their dog after Williams learned that the dog may have bit his son.
Accused robber punches Home Depot employee to steal drill at Steelyard Commons, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed the suspect accused of punching a Home Depot employee as he was stealing a drill is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying him. Police said the man walked out of the Steelyard Commons Home Depot with a drill set without paying...
Cleveland Heights man admits to role in car-boosting ring that swapped stolen Dodge Hellcats with crew in Detroit
CLEVELAND, Ohio— A Cleveland Heights man on Thursday admitted to being part of a crew that stole high-end cars and swapped them with people from Detroit. Hakim Benjamin, 21, pleaded guilty in federal court in Akron to one count of conspiring to steal cars and one count of possessing a stolen car.
‘Increase in gang activity’: Bay Village police warn of spike in car break-in incidents
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Bay Village issued an alert to residents in the city and surrounding communities following an increase in car break-in incidents during daylight hours. According to Bay Village police, the smash-and-grab incidents are occurring frequently in parking lots and recreation areas, such as in the...
Driver pleads guilty to killing 3-year-old girl riding bike in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 45-year-old man who crashed his car into three people riding their bikes, killing a three-year-old girl, pleaded guilty on Wednesday. The accident happened around 10 p.m. on July 21 in the are of Track Road and Lufkin Avenue. This is in the city’s Slavic Village neighborhood.
