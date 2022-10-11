ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shaker Heights, OH

Resident leaves keys in car believing thieves don’t enter city: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter

An officer at 7:50 a.m. Oct. 6 went to a location where a car was reported stolen. The owner was not there, but the officer spoke to his brother. He said he had a few tools that were inside the car when it was stolen. He also said he was the primary driver of the car. It is in his brother’s name due to his own driver’s license being suspended. The car’s owner had to report it stolen, which happened when he arrived at the station. The owner said his other brother saw the car parked in the driveway at 10 p.m. His niece said she got home at 11:30 p.m. but it was not there. Police found a Cuyahoga County license plate reader got a hit on the car at 10:45 p.m. in Brook Park. The car was unlocked with the keys inside when it was stolen. He told the officer since he lived in Middleburg Heights, he never thought something like this could happen.
Shoplifter flees Walmart leaving behind three-year-old child: South Euclid Police Blotter

A woman ran from loss prevention at Walmart Oct. 6 after she was approached for a theft, valued at $112. In doing so, she left behind her three-year-old child. The child was taken to the loss prevention office and his grandmother soon arrived there as well. She explained that she was shopping with her daughter but was not aware that her daughter failed to scan all her items at the self-checkout.
Woman cleans up her boyfriend after suspected cheating: Richmond Heights Police Blotter

A woman reported Oct. 9 that her boyfriend spilled rubbing alcohol and cleaning solution on her because he suspected her of cheating on him. Officers learned the two had been arguing after the woman recently caught the man cheating on her. During the argument, the woman received a phone call from a family member, but her boyfriend believed it was another man.
Urinator strikes in Baldwin Wallace dorm room; car stolen outside Cleveland Browns practice field: Berea police blotter

BEREA, Ohio – Criminal mischief: Tressel Street. Someone urinated inside a storage container kept in a dorm room on the Baldwin Wallace University campus, 135 Tressel. It happened between Sept. 29 and Oct. 4 in Carmel Hall. The victims said they used the container to store kitchen utensils. They opened the container, immediately smelled urine and saw a yellow liquid inside.
Duo of Cleveland catalytic converter theft suspects wanted, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo of catalytic converter theft suspects is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. Two men are accused of stealing catalytic converters at several auto dealers up and down West 130th Street, according to police. Police said most of these...
22-year-old Cleveland woman reported missing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - UPDATE: Abigail Bias has been located. Cleveland Police asked the community on Oct. 13 to help find missing 22-year-old Abigail Bias. Bias was described by police as 5′4″ tall, 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. If you see her or know where...
Elyria man stabs dog to death after it bit his son, police say

ELYRIA, Ohio — Police say a man stabbed a dog to death when he went into a “fit of rage” after the dog reportedly bit his son. Andre Williams, 24, initially was charged with cruelty to animals after the incident Monday at a residence on the 200 block of 16th Street. Police say more charges are possible because the dog later died at a veterinary hospital.
Elyria man arrested after fatally stabbing roommate's dog

ELYRIA, Ohio — An Elyria man was arrested and charged after allegedly stabbing his roommate's dog. According to the Elyria Police Department, officers responded to 247 16th Street on Monday, Oct. 10 for an animal complaint. Upon arrival, the complainant told officers that a roommate who was later identified as 24-year-old Andre Williams, had attacked their dog after Williams learned that the dog may have bit his son.
Driver pleads guilty to killing 3-year-old girl riding bike in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 45-year-old man who crashed his car into three people riding their bikes, killing a three-year-old girl, pleaded guilty on Wednesday. The accident happened around 10 p.m. on July 21 in the are of Track Road and Lufkin Avenue. This is in the city’s Slavic Village neighborhood.
