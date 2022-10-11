Read full article on original website
'When I finally decided to leave, I was scared' | East Tennessee woman finds peace after leaving abuser
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — When an East Tennessee woman met her partner around a decade ago, she said she fell in love. She said there were no red flags, and she thought that the relationship would never involve violence or abuse. WBIR chose not to name the woman in this...
wvlt.tv
Kingston pastor credits cameras from stopping another costly church break-in
KINGSTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - In August, Open Arms Ministry in Kingston reported that someone had broken into the church and destroyed doors, windows and food stored inside. It was thousands of dollars in damage that’s still being repaired today. Less than two months later, on Friday, someone came back...
wtva.com
Athens woman accused of defrauding Tennessee government to keep receiving health benefits
An Athens woman is accused of continuing to receive benefits from a state Medicaid program years after she moved out of that state. The Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration on Monday announced the arrest of 35-year-old Brittney Leigh Hensley. Investigators say Hensley was a recipient of TennCare, a state-managed Medicaid program meant to provide health care benefits for low-income Tennessee residents.
wvlt.tv
Nuclear fuel facility coming to Oak Ridge, set to bring 400 jobs
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A $300 million nuclear fuel plant is coming to Oak Ridge, and it’ll bring hundreds of new jobs. Officials said it’s the first of its kind in North America. It’s called the TF3 Commercial Fuel Facility. It’s going to manufacture fuel for nuclear...
brianhornback.com
City of Knoxville Held Responsible for Death Created by KPD Officers Careless Driving
HardKnoxWire broke this story, remember the early morning car wreck near the Olive Garden east of West Town Mall where a KPD Officer was driving over 100 mph without lights and siren on and he t-boned a turning vehicle, killing the driver. That Officer has since resigned. The family of...
Two accused of selling crack cocaine out of Knoxville apartment
Two men are facing charges after a Knoxville Police Department investigation found an apartment was allegedly being used to distribute crack cocaine, according to KPD.
Escaped Monroe County inmate captured by Sweetwater Police Department
The Monroe County Sheriff's Department is asking for leads to help locate an inmate who escaped while on litter duty.
Two facing gun, drug charges after police pursuit on Kingston Pike
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A police pursuit on Kingston Pike ended with two people taken into custody and charged. The Knoxville Police Department has identified them as Gary Reagan, 27 of Knoxville, and Deshawn Wyrick, 22 of Knoxville. At around 12:17 p.m. on Thursday, Knoxville Police officers saw a car matching “the description of the […]
Knoxville man narrowly avoids extended warranty phishing scam
A retired Knoxville man almost became the latest victim of a phishing scam.
livability.com
We’re Hiring: 5 Industries in Knoxville, TN, That Are Growing
From IT to entertainment, here are five industries that are poised for growth and job creation in Knoxville’s thriving economy. Knoxville, Tennessee’s robust economy and entrepreneurial culture make it a destination for innovative businesses and professionals looking for opportunities to launch or advance their careers. The region’s talent...
KPD: Two suspects stopped in police chase not involved in fatal East Knoxville shooting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a shooting with multiple victims, KPD said in a Twitter post on Thursday. The shooting occurred on Parkview Avenue near South Chestnut Street, KPD said. More than a dozen officers responded to the scene. Three victims were transported from the...
Deadly Fire Destroys Several Tennessee Businesses
"It was sad enough to know that a building burned down, but to know that somebody lost their life is really, very sad."
WATE
Messages in stone: Unique tombstones at East TN State Veterans Cemetery
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Circles of tombstones stand tall and unmovable at the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery just east of Knoxville. The stones are all exactly alike in size, shape and color. Identical like uniforms. Each of the nearly 6,000 stones is a reminder of time sacrificed for...
1450wlaf.com
CCSO finds, returns more than $10,000 in stolen items to owner
JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Campbell County Sheriff Wayne Barton commends the hard work of the CCSO Criminal Investigation Division that led to the return of an abundance of stolen property to the rightful owner. CCSO Detectives were able to determine more than $10,000 in property was stolen...
Man with ties to East Tennessee killed in ‘targeted attack’ in Turks and Caicos
CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — What was supposed to be a 40th birthday celebration in the Turks and Caicos Islands turned into a deadly mishap after who police said were armed gang members fired at a vehicle returning from an excursion. Inside that car was Kent Carter. He was born and raised in Anderson County before […]
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police find gunshot victim dead in East Knoxville
Your headlines from 10/11 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Deadly shooting in Holston Hills, fire displaces families, iPhone 14 issues at Dollywood. Junior Williams is a suspect, after his clothes were found near multiple homes that reported a man walking into their home. Confidence mounting as Vol fans return...
WATE
Hear ye, Hear ye, Tennessee Medieval Faire conquers Harriman
HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WATE) – At the Tennessee Medieval Faire you will be transported back in time to the days of Arthurian legend. Witness jousting, combat chess, and enjoy over 50 authentic vendors this weekend before the faire closes for the year. The Tennessee Medieval Faire has a bit of...
KPD: Michigan man found dead with gunshot wound near Holston River Park
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said Monday evening that a man was found dead on Holston Hills Road, next to Holston River Park. They said that around 8:30 p.m. they received a call about a man lying on the road. When police arrived and found the man, they said he had been shot at least one time and was pronounced dead.
utdailybeacon.com
Twitter account says farewell to Dunford Hall as tensions rise over campus construction plans
“Death of Dunford” is a Twitter account and community-sourced art project that was created by Monica Black, University of Tennessee history professor, to raise awareness of the tearing down of the historic Dunford Hall. UT has initiated a design phase in the fall that replaces Dunford, Greve and Henson...
newstalk987.com
Dandridge Residents Concerns over Developers Plan to Build Hundreds of Homes Near Downtown Causing Surprising Outcome
Developers are pulling an application to build hundreds of homes in Dandridge after a public hearing where several neighbors voiced their concerns. During last night’s town board meeting several residents spoke about the plan Developers have for turning a plot of land on Old Highway 92, right by the downtown area, into upwards of 250 homes. Many say it’s too many homes for the area.
