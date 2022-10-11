ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Ohioans will be asked whether to prohibit non-citizens from voting in local elections: Capitol Letter

A vote on voting rights: Ohio voters will be asked during the general election whether to amend the Ohio Constitution through state Issue 2, which would bar Ohio communities from allowing non-citizens to vote in local elections. Laura Hancock reports that non-citizens are prohibited from voting in federal and state elections, but the law is less clear in local elections. Supporters of Issue 2 say voting would get complicated for local boards of elections if noncitizens could vote in local matters. Opponents of Issue 2 say it could result in fewer citizens being eligible to vote.
Democratic State Rep. Emilia Sykes contests open 13th congressional district seat with Republican Madison Gesiotto Gilbert: See where they stand on the issues

AKRON, Ohio – Ohio’s reshuffled congressional districts dealt the Akron area a rare prize: one of the state’s few congressional districts that could be won by either political party. An established name in Ohio Democratic politics – state Rep. Emilia Sykes of Akron – is grappling to win it against first-time Republican candidate Madison Gesiotto Gilbert of North Canton.
Issue 1 on ballot in Ohio

OHIO (WSAZ) - State leaders say ever since Ohio became a state in the 1800s, judges have always been able to consider public safety when determining a person’s bail amount. So, for example, that includes looking at the seriousness of the crime the person is accused of committing, the person’s criminal history, and the likelihood that person will show up in court if they are able to make bail.
Majority of Greater Cleveland has medium COVID-19 spread in CDC update; mask advised for those at risk (map)

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Reversing last week’s trend toward acceleration of the spread of COVID-19, four Greater Cleveland counties are again classified as yellow, indicating medium levels of COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Among Greater Cleveland counties, Lorain County joined Cuyahoga,...
Vance vouches for Alex Jones: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Here’s a case of a bottom feeder and bottom tweeter, Alex Jones and J.D. Vance. Based on a twitter post, had Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance been on the Alex Jones defamation lawsuit jury, he may have voted for a verdict ordering Jones to just pay $9 to $965 not $965 million in compensatory damages to Sandy Hook victims families.
Ohio looks ahead to marijuana legalization following federal blanket pardon

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Groups like the Sensible Movement Coalition have been lobbying to decriminalize marijuana for years. Groups like the Sensible Movement Coalition are requesting “no fines and no time” when it comes to marijuana charges. Currently anything less than 100 grams of cannabis is a minor misdemeanor. While it might not carry jail time, fines and community service can be issued and one can still have a criminal record. Members of the Sensible Movement Coalition said they’ve seen first hand the damage the criminalization of cannabis can do.
Yes on the Cleveland Metroparks replacement levy: endorsement editorial

Any assessment of the Cleveland area’s all-important ability to attract and keep new residents and businesses has to include the Cleveland Metroparks’ remarkably successful management of miles of lakefront and some of the region’s most-visited and beautiful parks and green spaces, including the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. The need for places where people can go to leaf-peep, swim, hike or listen to the soothing sounds of lapping water and croaking frogs became evident during the pandemic -- “resulting in the highest park visitation on record,” according to the Metroparks.
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

