Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ohioans will be asked whether to prohibit non-citizens from voting in local elections: Capitol Letter
A vote on voting rights: Ohio voters will be asked during the general election whether to amend the Ohio Constitution through state Issue 2, which would bar Ohio communities from allowing non-citizens to vote in local elections. Laura Hancock reports that non-citizens are prohibited from voting in federal and state elections, but the law is less clear in local elections. Supporters of Issue 2 say voting would get complicated for local boards of elections if noncitizens could vote in local matters. Opponents of Issue 2 say it could result in fewer citizens being eligible to vote.
Democratic State Rep. Emilia Sykes contests open 13th congressional district seat with Republican Madison Gesiotto Gilbert: See where they stand on the issues
AKRON, Ohio – Ohio’s reshuffled congressional districts dealt the Akron area a rare prize: one of the state’s few congressional districts that could be won by either political party. An established name in Ohio Democratic politics – state Rep. Emilia Sykes of Akron – is grappling to win it against first-time Republican candidate Madison Gesiotto Gilbert of North Canton.
Ohio Republicans Up and Down the Ballot Claimed Fraud in 2020 Election
The long list includes U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Cincinnati area congressman Steve Chabot.
Jill Flagg Lanzinger for the 9th Ohio District Court of Appeals, Feb. 11 term: endorsement editorial
The decision by 9th Ohio District Appellate Judge Lynne Callahan after the May 3 primary to end her 25-year judicial career and retire after one term on the appellate court, rather than continue her re-election bid, set off the political equivalent of musical chairs. GOP leaders from the four counties...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Issue 2: Ohio voters to decide whether to bar local governments from allowing non-citizens to vote in their elections
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Voters will be asked Nov. 8 whether to approve Issue 2, a proposed amendment to the Ohio Constitution that would prohibit local governments from allowing non-citizens from voting in Ohio elections. Only U.S. citizens can cast votes in federal elections, such as voting for members of...
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost Appeals Hamilton County Judge’s Injunction Against Abortion Ban
Yost is appealing an Oct. 7 order in which Hamilton County Judge Christian Jenkins said that abortion is health care to which Ohioans have a right.
Ohio Board of Education’s controversial resolution on LGBTQ+ protections draws a crowd, no decision given
Brendan Shea, State of Ohio Board of Education member, sponsored a resolution Sept. 20 that would change the educational policy for LGBTQ+ students in Ohio . Credit: Reilly Ackerman | Lantern Reporter.
WSAZ
Issue 1 on ballot in Ohio
OHIO (WSAZ) - State leaders say ever since Ohio became a state in the 1800s, judges have always been able to consider public safety when determining a person’s bail amount. So, for example, that includes looking at the seriousness of the crime the person is accused of committing, the person’s criminal history, and the likelihood that person will show up in court if they are able to make bail.
RELATED PEOPLE
A revenge party is not what the nation wants or needs: Cliff Anthony
CLEVELAND -- It is not too late for the Republican Party leadership to roll up its sleeves and wrest the party from the clutches of Donald Trump and his minions and save it from turning into the “Revenge Party.”. Trump’s ardent supporters on Capitol Hill have already sounded their...
Why is Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb appearing at events around the U.S.? The Wake Up for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Justin Bibb promised change last year when he ran for Cleveland mayor. And voters embraced the young political newcomer. Now Bibb is taking his brand of governing philosophy to conferences across the...
Majority of Greater Cleveland has medium COVID-19 spread in CDC update; mask advised for those at risk (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Reversing last week’s trend toward acceleration of the spread of COVID-19, four Greater Cleveland counties are again classified as yellow, indicating medium levels of COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Among Greater Cleveland counties, Lorain County joined Cuyahoga,...
Vance vouches for Alex Jones: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Here’s a case of a bottom feeder and bottom tweeter, Alex Jones and J.D. Vance. Based on a twitter post, had Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance been on the Alex Jones defamation lawsuit jury, he may have voted for a verdict ordering Jones to just pay $9 to $965 not $965 million in compensatory damages to Sandy Hook victims families.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cleveland.com news quiz for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022: Judge’s ruling makes abortion legal in Ohio for how long?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The legalities of abortion in Ohio remain in flux after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. That’s one of the questions in this week’s cleveland.com news quiz, which features 10 questions on current events from the past week. This week’s quiz is...
Gun ownership in the Black community, among women on the rise, researchers say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Gun ownership trends in Ohio and across the country are shifting, especially in the Black community and among women, authorities say. Annette Sumlin is one of the faces of that trend. “I know a lot of single African American women of all ages, and they’re scared...
Environmental advocates want U.S. EPA to take charge of regulating oil and gas waste injection wells in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio - A collection of environmental organizations is asking the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to take over regulation of oil and gas waste injection wells in Ohio, a role that has been handled by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources since 1983. A petition filed earlier this week by...
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio looks ahead to marijuana legalization following federal blanket pardon
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Groups like the Sensible Movement Coalition have been lobbying to decriminalize marijuana for years. Groups like the Sensible Movement Coalition are requesting “no fines and no time” when it comes to marijuana charges. Currently anything less than 100 grams of cannabis is a minor misdemeanor. While it might not carry jail time, fines and community service can be issued and one can still have a criminal record. Members of the Sensible Movement Coalition said they’ve seen first hand the damage the criminalization of cannabis can do.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A runner’s freak collision with a deer in a park nearly costs her an ear: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- She was in her final loop of a trail race in Geauga County’s Observatory Park when Rebecca Heasley felt the impact of what turned out to be a deer kick to the head. We’re talking about Heasley’s freak collision with wildlife that nearly cost her an...
Department of Justice awards grants to allow East Cleveland, Canton and others to hire more police officers.
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- The U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday it would be awarding $139 million to 180 law enforcement agencies across the country, including several in Northern Ohio. The funding is expected to hire 973 additional full-time law enforcement professionals, according to a press release. The money comes from the...
Yes on the Cleveland Metroparks replacement levy: endorsement editorial
Any assessment of the Cleveland area’s all-important ability to attract and keep new residents and businesses has to include the Cleveland Metroparks’ remarkably successful management of miles of lakefront and some of the region’s most-visited and beautiful parks and green spaces, including the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. The need for places where people can go to leaf-peep, swim, hike or listen to the soothing sounds of lapping water and croaking frogs became evident during the pandemic -- “resulting in the highest park visitation on record,” according to the Metroparks.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
89K+
Followers
84K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 1