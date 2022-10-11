Read full article on original website
Harrison Township PTA’s golf outing will include coat donations
The Harrison Township school district’s Parent Teacher Association (PTA) will host its first golf outing Monday at Westwood Golf Club in Woodbury, an event that will benefit township schools. “We thought a PTA golf outing would do a lot for us,” said Andrew Walter, a volunteer for the event....
Interact club hosts 23rd annual “Soup for the Soul”
The Interact Club at Moorestown High School invites all to attend its 23rd annual “Soup for the Soul” charity event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on February 11, 2023. All proceeds are donated to Philabundance, which is dedicated to ending hunger in the Delaware Valley. Tickets to this fully student-run event, held at the Moorestown Community House, grant access to a buffet-style meal with all-you-can-eat soup and bread donated by local restaurants. Enjoy live music, a silent auction, raffles, and a balloon artist throughout the day. During this cold time of the year, what could be a better way to warm up than by enjoying a steamy bowl of soup with members of your community, while also supporting a great cause?
Police participate in National Take Back Initiative
Harrison Township police will participate in the National Take Back Initiative on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the department’s headquarters in Mullica Hill. The initiative is sponsored by the federal Drug Enforcement Administration and held on what it calls National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, when police across the country set up collection sites for the deposit of outdated and or expired medications. Harrison has taken part in the National Take Back Initiative for several years.
Police department receives presentation of accreditation
The accreditation program director for the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police gave a presentation of accreditation to the township police department at council’s meeting on Oct. 3. “ … Currently, out of the totality of the law-enforcement agencies in the state of New Jersey, about 43...
Burlington County elections officials remind residents to register to vote by Oct. 18
Burlington County elections officials are reminding residents to register to vote by Oct. 18 to participate in this year’s general election in November. “Our nation’s democracy works best and is strongest when we all participate in it. We’re encouraging all eligible U.S. citizens who aren’t yet registered to do so before the deadline and learn about the different ways to cast your ballot,” said Burlington County Superintendent of Elections Dawn Marie Addiego. “You can now vote by mail, drop box or machine. All three methods are safe and secure, but it all begins with being registered. It’s the first step to making sure your voice is heard.”
Eastern girls soccer head McGroarty wins his 500th game
When the Eastern High School girls soccer team defeated Haddonfield in a convincing 4-1 victory recently, there was much to celebrate, notably that the team became the first in the Olympic conference to 10 wins, first place in the conference and a fifth straight win. But no feat was more...
Letter to the Editor: Anthony J. Errichetto
I have to agree 100 percent with Mr. Mulholland’s letter regarding the $262,000 kiosks that will adorn the streets of Haddonfield. I question why as a tax paying resident of this borough I need to pay to shop in my own town? For years I have heard “shop locally” and support local businesses. However, you must PAY to shop in town. Don’t let the “powers” kid you they aren’t concerned with the borough businesses. All they want is more money in their coffers.
