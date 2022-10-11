ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

New tropical depression could form soon, NHC says

By Athina Morris, Nathaniel Rodriguez
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center said a new tropical depression could form as soon as Wednesday as an area of disturbance shows more signs of development,

According to the NHC, a trough of low pressure was producing a large area of showers and thunderstorms over the Bay of Campeche and adjacent areas.

The chance of the disturbance developing into a tropical depression increased to 80% for the next two days Tuesday afternoon.

Experts said the environmental conditions changed to be more accommodating for development

Regardless of development, the storm is expected to dump heavy amounts of rain on portions of southern Mexico.

An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft was set to investigate the system.

The hurricane season runs through Nov. 30. The next named storm of the 2022 season would be Karl.

10 Tampa Bay

Could red tide become a problem after Hurricane Ian?

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Researchers and scientists along the Gulf coast are monitoring water conditions in the Tampa Bay area in case red tide starts to emerge. “This is a different storm, much bigger, much more rainfall, much more widespread damage. So we're really not sure exactly what the heck is going to happen,” said David Tomasko, the executive director of the Sarasota Bay Estuary Program.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
