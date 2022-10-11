ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

Who makes the best soup in Whatcom County? Vote now in our poll

By Alyse Messmer-Smith
Bellingham Herald
Bellingham Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TfTE7_0iUK5Ljm00

Readers have voted to find the best pizza , sushi , cheesecake , burritos , Chinese food , cupcakes , chicken wings and more, and now we are looking for the best local soup made in Whatcom County.

Cast your vote below for your favorite soup in our poll.

Our non-scientific poll will be open until midnight on Monday, Oct. 17, so go vote now for your favorite. You can vote as often as you want, and once a winner is determined, we’ll announce the best local soup in Whatcom County.

If we missed your favorite, let us know in the comments. If you’re wishing to vote for a national chain, The Bellingham Herald is looking to find the best local soup made in Whatcom County.

If you are having trouble seeing or accessing the poll from our app, please click on this link to see the poll in your browser.

ABOUT

Located 17 miles south of the Canadian border, Bellingham is in Whatcom County, Washington, the most northwestern county in the continental United States. The area is home to distinct cities and neighborhoods, including the Fairhaven historic district, where the Bellingham Herald began in 1890 as the Fairhaven Herald. Located between the San Juan Islands and North Cascade Mountains, Bellingham offers miles of city hiking trails and is the gateway to Mount Baker, the spiritual home of snowboarding. A growing market with an active, tree-lined downtown, the area has a diverse economy, from dairy to berry farming to two oil refineries and an aluminum smelter. Bellingham is also home to the 12,000-student Western Washington University.

