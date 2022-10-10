Read full article on original website
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
Two Connecticut Police Officers Killed in Alleged Ambushjustpene50Bristol, CT
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
NewsTimes
This UConn graduate from Hartford is making the largest athletic donation in school history
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In deciding to support UConn student-athletes for generations to come with the largest athletic donation in the university history, Trisha Bailey recognized the immeasurable value of her own experience as a member of the Huskies’ track team in the 1990s.
milfordmirror.com
JK’s to become Grandpa’s Restaurant after 98 years in Danbury
DANBURY — JK’s Family Restaurant — a near century-old Danbury institution — is now Grandpa’s Restaurant. According to Connecticut records, JK’s owners — the Koukos family — sold the business this summer to Banana Brazil owner Nilton Coelho for $900,000. Records show...
milfordmirror.com
'Bat Out of Hell' composer Jim Steinman’s Ridgefield home listed for $5.5M
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Jim Steinman was the mind behind songs like rock legend Meat Loaf’s “Bat Out of Hell,” Bonnie Tyler’s “Total Eclipse of the Heart” and Céline Dion’s “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now.” While his music had a far reach over the years, the composer used to live in Connecticut — and now his former home is on the market.
milfordmirror.com
Connecticut high school football live updates: Windham, Prep pull upsets
Welcome to Week 6 of the Connecticut high school football season and welcome back to those teams on the bye last week, most notably the majority of the ECC, FCIAC, SCC and SWC. The second primary bye week of the season finds most of the CCC, NVL, Pequot and a...
Southern Connecticut State Student Killed In New Haven Stabbing
A man who was stabbed to death in Connecticut has been identified as a student at Southern Connecticut State University. Nico Saraceni, age 29, was found around 9:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 10, in New Haven on Whalley Avenue, between Whittlesey Avenue and Osborn Avenue, said Officer Scott Shumway, of the New Haven Police.
Register Citizen
Middletown high school teacher, Portland nurse among CT residents helping Ian recovery
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When Dave Cruickshank went down to Florida to set up a field hospital as part of the federal recovery effort from Hurricane Ian, his high school students followed along with him from their classroom 1,300 miles away in Middletown.
911 call deliberate act to lure Bristol police officers to scene: state police
Two Bristol police officers were fatally shot and a third wounded while responding to a domestic violence call Wednesday night, Connecticut State Police said.
milfordmirror.com
Fire Engine Pizza Co. plans Milford opening at former firehouse
MILFORD — Six years is a long time to wait for pizza, even if it is from a successful local place known for serving pies from a vintage firetruck. But the wait appears to be nearing an end. Martin McCarthy and his business partner Phil Segneri have received a...
Pizza Marketplace
Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana to open 1st Florida location
Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana will open its first Florida location on Oct. 24 in Plantation, Florida, according to a press release. The company is a legacy brand in New Haven, Connecticut and was founded by Frank Pepe in 1925, who immigrated to the U.S. in 1909 at the age of 16. Pepe's Pizza is the originator of New Have-style "apizza," characterized by its crispy yet chewy, slightly charred crust.
SCSU student killed in New Haven stabbing
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Southern Connecticut State University student died in a stabbing on Whalley Avenue Monday night. New Haven police responded to a call of a person stabbed on Whalley Avenue between Whittlesey and Osborn avenues just after 9:30 p.m. The victim, 29-year-old Nico Saraceni, was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, […]
Bassist Ian Hill of Judas Priest Says Nice Things About Connecticut In Interview
They have been rocking for the past 50 years and are still going strong, it's Judas Priest and they are kicking off their "50 Heavy Metal Years" Tour right here in Connecticut this week. Rob Halford and the boys will be in Wallingford at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre on Thursday, October 13th.
sheltonherald.com
Southern Connecticut State University mourns death of student
NEW HAVEN — A 29-year-old senior at Southern Connecticut State University died Monday night, according to a statement from the university. Nico Saraceni, an interdisciplinary studies major with concentrations in creative writing and film studies, was a Newtown High School graduate. Saraceni transferred to SCSU in fall 2021 from Keene State University in Keene, N.H.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Connecticut Trial Firm, LLC of Glastonbury, Connecticut Secures Largest Physical Injury Verdict in State’s History
HARTFORD, CT—It was an emotional day at the Hartford Superior Courthouse on October 5 as the team from Connecticut Trial Firm, LLC sat beside their clients, Juan “Mikey” and Emily Cruz. It had been five years since the firm was enlisted to take on the personal injury case that left Juan with a crushed abdomen, fractured ribs, paraplegia, and a likelihood that he would never walk again.
milfordmirror.com
Injured Bristol officer, Alec Iurato, was recognized in 2021 for preventing a suicide attempt
The 26-year-old Bristol police officer injured while responding to a family violence call that killed two of his fellow officers was recognized by the department in 2021 for preventing a suicide attempt. Alec Iurato, who police said underwent surgery for a severe gunshot wound, and was released from the hospital...
fox61.com
Hartford man sentenced 10 years for gun trafficking from South Carolina to Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man from South Carolina was sentenced to 10 years of prison along with three years of supervised release after illegally trafficking firearms from Connecticut to South Carolina. Alberto Vazquez, 39, of Hartford, was sentenced Tuesday. According to court documents and statements made in court,...
ABC6.com
3 police officers shot in Connecticut
BRISTOL, Conn. (WLNE) — Three police officers were shot in Connecticut early Thursday morning. Connecticut State Police wrote on Twitter just before 3:30 a.m. that they were on the scene of an officer involved shooting. The incident happened in the area of Redstone Hill Road in Bristol. “We are...
trumbulltimes.com
Middletown businessman building Dairy Queen with philanthropic angle
MIDDLETOWN — A city businessman is bringing in a national fast-food chain popular for its soft-serve ice cream and shakes to the city, as part of a philanthropic mission to help low-income youth by giving back to the community. A Dairy Queen Grill and Chill, an approximately 2,600-square-foot structure,...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Connecticut
A Wallingford barbecue restaurant is being credited as the best in Connecticut. Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state, which included Pig Rig BBQ as the top choice for Connecticut. "A great independent business, Pig Rig BBQ is owned by Army scout veteran...
Two Connecticut officers killed in AR-15 ambush after apparent phony 911 call: Sources
BRISTOL, Conn. — Two police officers were shot and killed and a third was injured after a gunman allegedly ambushed them at a Bristol, Connecticut, home, according to sources. The Bristol police officers were shot while responding to a 911 call reporting a possible domestic violence incident between two...
Hartford gets $4M grant to clean up dangerous lead in homes
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will award the City of Hartford more than $4 million in grant funds to help the city find and clean up dangerous lead in homes. The city plans to use the funds to remove lead and other hazards from 165 low-income homes. “Lead […]
