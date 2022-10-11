ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Comments / 0

Related
Gizmodo

Researchers Race to Preserve Centuries-Old Carvings on Australian Boab Trees

After two years of fieldwork, a group of researchers and First Nations Australians have announced the discovery of centuries-old carvings on 12 boab trees in Australia’s Tanami Desert. Carvings on boabs were first reported in the mid-19th century, but they weren’t investigated thoroughly until a century later. The carvings...
WILDLIFE
The Independent

Zoo shares rare sighting of first fossa pups to be born in its 91-year history

A zoo has shared rare footage of the first fossa pups to be born in its 91-year history.The 12-week-old triplets were spotted for the first time by keepers as they emerged from their den at Chester Zoo in Cheshire.The tiny trio, born to the zoo’s five-year-old adult fossas named Shala and Isalo in July, have been identified as one male and two females but zookeepers are yet to decide on names for the youngsters.Zookeeper Rachael Boatwright said: “While it’s still early days, the three pups are doing great and are now full of confidence as they learn to climb trees...
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Annie Proulx
Andrei Tapalaga

What Hides at the Bottom of the Deepest Lake in the World?

Island separating the Lakehead on Lake BaikalUnsplash/Sergey Pesterev. Things that reach the highest or lowest peaks across the world are always of great interest. There is always an intriguing narrative behind the tallest skyscraper or the deepest hole. Lake Baikal, though, is a little unique. The fact that it is the oldest and deepest lake in the world would be enough to draw tourists, but what makes it even more intriguing is that the lake is usually frozen completely. The lake has seldom thawed, and even when it did, the temperatures were still too low for anybody to plunge down to the bottom to locate the bottom.
The Independent

Moon’s ‘wobbles’ mysteriously linked to mass mangrove tree deaths in Australia, study finds

A lunar cycle that happens once in two decades plays a “significant role” in the expansion and contraction of mangrove forests across Australia, a new study finds.The research, published on Wednesday in the journal Science Advances, that a Moon orbital cycle that happens once every 18.61-years, called the “lunar wobble,” regulate the maximum tide heights along coastlines, and affect the mangrove canopy cover in the continent.Scientists, including Neil Saintilan from Macquarie University in Australia, say the findings can help improve the understanding of how mangrove forests impact the rate of atmospheric carbon storage over decades.Studies have shown that mangroves...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Endangered fruit-eating animals play an outsized role in a tropical forest—losing them could have dire consequences

A new study by researchers at the University of Washington shows that losing a particular group of endangered animals—those that eat fruit and help disperse the seeds of trees and other plants—could severely disrupt seed-dispersal networks in the Atlantic Forest, a shrinking stretch of tropical forest and critical biodiversity hotspot on the coast of Brazil.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Environment#Wetlands#Fen Bog Swamp#Peatland Destruction
Thrillist

David Attenborough’s Favorite National Park Is 'the Most Extraordinary Place on Earth'

Oh, you thought the Amazon was the largest rainforest in the world?. Well, it is. But the Daintree in Queensland is the biggest rainforest in Australia, the oldest rainforest in the world, and more importantly, David Attenborough's favorite. The all-knowing 96-year-old naturalist—bless him—once deemed this wild slice of northeast Oz "the most extraordinary place on Earth."
TRAVEL
The Verge

Check out these jarring images of urban wildlife

As a science reporter, I chase down plenty of stories about how humans interact — often carelessly — with the environment around us. Even so, the stunning photos from this year’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition have me shook. It puts furry faces on some of the thorny issues I cover. The images are such an intimate view of wildlife forced to navigate our unnatural world.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Phys.org

2022 US State of the Birds report reveals widespread losses of birds in all habitats—except for one

A newly released State of the Birds report for the United States reveals a tale of two trends, one hopeful, one dire. Long-term trends of waterfowl show strong increases where investments in wetland conservation have improved conditions for birds and people. But data show birds in the United States are declining overall in every other habitat—forests, grasslands, deserts, and oceans.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Global warming forcing monkeys and lemurs to climb down trees, study finds

Global warming and deforestation are driving monkeys, lemurs and other predominantly tree-dwelling primates more frequently to the ground for food, water and shelter, according to a new study.The research, published in the journal PNAS on Monday, warned this change could put tree-dwelling species at higher risk due to a lack of their preferred food and shelter on the ground.Scientists, including those from the nonprofit San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance (SDZWA) in the US, said these primates may experience more negative interaction with humans and domestic animals as the world warms and may undergo a change in their dietary habits.In...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
The Independent

Major rewilding project in Somerset to restore ancient floodplain and boost biodiversity

A major river restoration in Somerset is set to become the first time a UK river is reconnected to its original floodplain – a move designed to reduce flood risks and boost biodiversity.Following a successful pilot on a tributary to the River Aller on the Trust’s Holnicote Estate, the National Trust project is now being scaled up to include 15 hectares of the main river and the surrounding landscape which used to form part of the natural flood plain.Under the plans, 25,000 trees will be planted, and the water course, which currently runs along a single channel, will be "reset",...
U.K.
Phys.org

Discovery of unknown habitats in the carboniferous flora in the Pyrenees

A new study reveals how the Sigillaria brardii species—a fossil plant typical of peatlands and abundant in the flora of Europe and North America during the Upper Carboniferous—colonized new areas in the riverbeds of the great European mountain range known as the Variscan mountains, far from their natural habitat.
WILDLIFE
Outsider.com

Scientists Are Breeding Sheep With These Strange Traits

New Zealand scientists are attempting to fix the major problem of devastating greenhouse gas emissions which are destroying the climate. The experts have decided to approach this issue most efficiently…by heading straight to the source. And, this massively important job focuses on one core idea…breeding sheep so they will fart less and burp less!
ANIMALS
a-z-animals.com

Warthog Shrugs off Hunting Leopard as a Minor Inconvenience

When we see movies that depict animals, especially animated ones, it can often give us a skewed understanding of how nature really is. In The Lion King, for example, Pumba is a warthog that is known for his gassy nature and silly antics. Well, while that makes for good cinema, warthogs are actually some of the toughest creatures around, even when fighting Africa’s top predators! In one recent video, we see that incredible toughness comes out in a rather shocking way.
ANIMALS
a-z-animals.com

Epic Battles: The Largest Crocodile Ever vs An African Elephant

Epic Battles: The Largest Crocodile Ever vs An African Elephant. African elephants are two of the last three existing elephant species. They are native to Africa and are the largest elephant species, growing bigger than their Asian counterparts. Of the two types of African elephants, the African bush elephant and...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy