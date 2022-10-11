Read full article on original website
Related
Gizmodo
Researchers Race to Preserve Centuries-Old Carvings on Australian Boab Trees
After two years of fieldwork, a group of researchers and First Nations Australians have announced the discovery of centuries-old carvings on 12 boab trees in Australia’s Tanami Desert. Carvings on boabs were first reported in the mid-19th century, but they weren’t investigated thoroughly until a century later. The carvings...
Huge 'Snakey Crocodile-Face' Sea Monster Discovered in Wyoming
A new species of prehistoric marine reptile has been identified in the Wyoming badlands.
Grizzly Bear Easily Flips Over 1,500-Lb. Bison While Vultures Look On In Jealousy
If you ever wondered just how strong a grizzly bear is, look no further. To put things into perspective, the average weight of a male American bison ranges from 1,000 to 2,200 pounds, with females averaging around 790 to 1,200 pounds. Although they’re massive in size, they typically feed strictly...
Zoo shares rare sighting of first fossa pups to be born in its 91-year history
A zoo has shared rare footage of the first fossa pups to be born in its 91-year history.The 12-week-old triplets were spotted for the first time by keepers as they emerged from their den at Chester Zoo in Cheshire.The tiny trio, born to the zoo’s five-year-old adult fossas named Shala and Isalo in July, have been identified as one male and two females but zookeepers are yet to decide on names for the youngsters.Zookeeper Rachael Boatwright said: “While it’s still early days, the three pups are doing great and are now full of confidence as they learn to climb trees...
RELATED PEOPLE
What Hides at the Bottom of the Deepest Lake in the World?
Island separating the Lakehead on Lake BaikalUnsplash/Sergey Pesterev. Things that reach the highest or lowest peaks across the world are always of great interest. There is always an intriguing narrative behind the tallest skyscraper or the deepest hole. Lake Baikal, though, is a little unique. The fact that it is the oldest and deepest lake in the world would be enough to draw tourists, but what makes it even more intriguing is that the lake is usually frozen completely. The lake has seldom thawed, and even when it did, the temperatures were still too low for anybody to plunge down to the bottom to locate the bottom.
Dead Whales Rotting on Beach Will Create Feast 'Bonanza'
Up to 477 whales have washed up on remote New Zealand beaches in the last few days, making the clearing effort nearly impossible.
Moon’s ‘wobbles’ mysteriously linked to mass mangrove tree deaths in Australia, study finds
A lunar cycle that happens once in two decades plays a “significant role” in the expansion and contraction of mangrove forests across Australia, a new study finds.The research, published on Wednesday in the journal Science Advances, that a Moon orbital cycle that happens once every 18.61-years, called the “lunar wobble,” regulate the maximum tide heights along coastlines, and affect the mangrove canopy cover in the continent.Scientists, including Neil Saintilan from Macquarie University in Australia, say the findings can help improve the understanding of how mangrove forests impact the rate of atmospheric carbon storage over decades.Studies have shown that mangroves...
Phys.org
Endangered fruit-eating animals play an outsized role in a tropical forest—losing them could have dire consequences
A new study by researchers at the University of Washington shows that losing a particular group of endangered animals—those that eat fruit and help disperse the seeds of trees and other plants—could severely disrupt seed-dispersal networks in the Atlantic Forest, a shrinking stretch of tropical forest and critical biodiversity hotspot on the coast of Brazil.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Thrillist
David Attenborough’s Favorite National Park Is 'the Most Extraordinary Place on Earth'
Oh, you thought the Amazon was the largest rainforest in the world?. Well, it is. But the Daintree in Queensland is the biggest rainforest in Australia, the oldest rainforest in the world, and more importantly, David Attenborough's favorite. The all-knowing 96-year-old naturalist—bless him—once deemed this wild slice of northeast Oz "the most extraordinary place on Earth."
The Verge
Check out these jarring images of urban wildlife
As a science reporter, I chase down plenty of stories about how humans interact — often carelessly — with the environment around us. Even so, the stunning photos from this year’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition have me shook. It puts furry faces on some of the thorny issues I cover. The images are such an intimate view of wildlife forced to navigate our unnatural world.
Phys.org
2022 US State of the Birds report reveals widespread losses of birds in all habitats—except for one
A newly released State of the Birds report for the United States reveals a tale of two trends, one hopeful, one dire. Long-term trends of waterfowl show strong increases where investments in wetland conservation have improved conditions for birds and people. But data show birds in the United States are declining overall in every other habitat—forests, grasslands, deserts, and oceans.
Global warming forcing monkeys and lemurs to climb down trees, study finds
Global warming and deforestation are driving monkeys, lemurs and other predominantly tree-dwelling primates more frequently to the ground for food, water and shelter, according to a new study.The research, published in the journal PNAS on Monday, warned this change could put tree-dwelling species at higher risk due to a lack of their preferred food and shelter on the ground.Scientists, including those from the nonprofit San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance (SDZWA) in the US, said these primates may experience more negative interaction with humans and domestic animals as the world warms and may undergo a change in their dietary habits.In...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Major rewilding project in Somerset to restore ancient floodplain and boost biodiversity
A major river restoration in Somerset is set to become the first time a UK river is reconnected to its original floodplain – a move designed to reduce flood risks and boost biodiversity.Following a successful pilot on a tributary to the River Aller on the Trust’s Holnicote Estate, the National Trust project is now being scaled up to include 15 hectares of the main river and the surrounding landscape which used to form part of the natural flood plain.Under the plans, 25,000 trees will be planted, and the water course, which currently runs along a single channel, will be "reset",...
U.K.・
‘Like a computer reset’: Exmoor river to be liberated in pioneering project
For centuries the River Aller has been carefully controlled by the landowners and farmers of Exmoor, largely confined to a narrow channel and at one point squeezed under a medieval packhorse bridge. Now in a pioneering project, said to be a first for the UK and inspired by schemes in...
Why planting new forests could do more harm than good
Tree plantations often can’t compete with natural forests in terms of carbon storage and ecosystem benefits. Deposit PhotosMisguided projects to plant trillions of trees distract from the real work of controlling carbon emissions and reining in climate change.
Phys.org
Discovery of unknown habitats in the carboniferous flora in the Pyrenees
A new study reveals how the Sigillaria brardii species—a fossil plant typical of peatlands and abundant in the flora of Europe and North America during the Upper Carboniferous—colonized new areas in the riverbeds of the great European mountain range known as the Variscan mountains, far from their natural habitat.
Scientists Are Breeding Sheep With These Strange Traits
New Zealand scientists are attempting to fix the major problem of devastating greenhouse gas emissions which are destroying the climate. The experts have decided to approach this issue most efficiently…by heading straight to the source. And, this massively important job focuses on one core idea…breeding sheep so they will fart less and burp less!
Endangered Species Found in California Creek for the First Time
Just over a year ago, Mill Creek saw some renovations including the removal of a dam that had long been present in the central California tributary. Now, officials are beginning to see some massive benefits to this dam removal after scientists discovered an endangered wildlife species located in the water.
a-z-animals.com
Warthog Shrugs off Hunting Leopard as a Minor Inconvenience
When we see movies that depict animals, especially animated ones, it can often give us a skewed understanding of how nature really is. In The Lion King, for example, Pumba is a warthog that is known for his gassy nature and silly antics. Well, while that makes for good cinema, warthogs are actually some of the toughest creatures around, even when fighting Africa’s top predators! In one recent video, we see that incredible toughness comes out in a rather shocking way.
a-z-animals.com
Epic Battles: The Largest Crocodile Ever vs An African Elephant
Epic Battles: The Largest Crocodile Ever vs An African Elephant. African elephants are two of the last three existing elephant species. They are native to Africa and are the largest elephant species, growing bigger than their Asian counterparts. Of the two types of African elephants, the African bush elephant and...
Comments / 0