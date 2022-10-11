Read full article on original website
Nintendo 64's Super Mario had a hidden character, 25 years later, it's finally discovered
Is there a more legendary game than Super Mario 64? The Mario license is the best-selling video game license in history, and one of the reasons is Super Mario 64, released on the Nintendo 64 in 1996 in Japan. The first 3D Mario game revolutionised the platformer genre and video games in general.
Zuckerberg announces Meta Quest Pro alongside ridiculous price tag
Meta sure does love its VR stuff at the moment, doesn’t it? The company has been constantly pushing its hilariously ugly VR game, Horizon Worlds, and really doesn’t seem to be giving up on the hope that they have a good idea in there, somewhere. Got to admire their optimism.
Microsoft Has Stated That Sony’s Arguments Against The Exclusive Release Of Call Of Duty Are Not Convincing
Call of Duty has proven to be a stumbling block in the negotiations between Microsoft and Activision. Sony and Microsoft have been trying to agree on an extended arrangement despite growing concerns around exclusivity. However, this came to an end during the stage of approval that was conducted by the Competition and Markets Authority in the United Kingdom, the first of which was unsuccessful and the second of which is now ongoing. Furthermore, Microsoft has addressed the issues at this time.
GTA 6 fans concerned map may be too big following latest leak
There are concerns that, after years and years of anticipation, Grand Theft Auto VI's map might actually be "too big" according to the footage leaked in the Rockstar Games security breach. The hack was devastating for the developer, showing off the modern-day Vice City, two player characters named Jason and...
PlayStation Plus' latest free games unplayable on PS5
Yesterday’s latest PlayStation Plus announcement was certainly a treat. In case you missed it, 23 games have been added to the service across the Extra and Premium tiers. Standout titles include Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition.
GTA Trevor actor sends angry video to fan asking about GTA 6
Grand Theft Auto VI leaked? You’re joking? I hadn’t heard … I jest. It’s inescapable, isn’t it? Last month, Rockstar Games was targeted by a cyber attack that saw over an hour of GTA VI development footage leaked online alongside screenshots and source code. Since then, a UK-based teenager has appeared in court pleading “not guilty”.
Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2 blasted over unfair account restrictions
Like Overwatch 2, Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II is also asking its players to verify their accounts with a phone number. Pretty pedestrian stuff, in this day and age, but the requirement doesn't accept phone numbers on a prepaid or VOIP contract. This feature was rinsed into oblivion by...
Sony reportedly blocked Microsoft bringing Xbox Game Pass to PlayStation
Gamers are constantly comparing PlayStation’s subscription service, PlayStation Plus, to Xbox Game Pass. Game Pass is basically an undeniably fantastic service - the value it offers, with tons of great games to play (including day one releases) - many feel that in comparison, PS Plus is a bit lacklustre.
'Unsettling' photorealistic FPS has gamers convinced it's real-life footage
This new indie first-person shooter is causing a stir for its eerily realistic graphics and body-cam perspective, placing the player in the heart of the action amongst the abandoned buildings. A lot of the videos that we see on social media and news channels from body-cams are often ones of...
Multiple Silent Hill games being developed, says movie director
It’s been a hot minute since the release of, well, literally anything Silent Hill related. The most recent release of any kind was for P.T. in 2014 - the playable teaser for the since cancelled title, Silent Hills. This has now been pulled from the PlayStation Store, too, so it’s not like anyone can download it now anyway.
Tom Holland as Link proves live-action Zelda is an awful idea
I am as big a Zelda fan as you could hope to find. I’ve clocked well over 300 hours on Breath Of The Wild. I replay The Wind Waker, Majora’s Mask, and A Link To The Past at least once a year. I have a Saria body pillow that I nuzzle into whenever life starts to get too much*. Of course I would love to see Nintendo adapt Zelda into a TV series or movie.
Streamer spends five hours punching Elden Ring's worst boss to death
For many, Elden Ring is a test of their skill, determination and commitment. For a strange subset of others, they take that already horrendously strenuous experience and make it even harder for themselves for reasons that are beyond the scope of this article. Like this Twitch streamer, GinoMachino, who just beat the Fire Giant with only their fists.
Here are all the games supported by Nvidia’s new GeForce Game Ready driver
Nvidia have just released their new GeForce Game Ready driver for the RTX 4090. This powerhouse graphics card features DLSS 3 which, as we previously reported, creates additional, high-quality frames by using the fourth-gen Tensor Cores and Optical Flow Accelerator on GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs. See Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered...
Dream responds to being called ugly following face reveal
Dream, one of the most popular Minecraft content creators out there, recently revealed his face following three years of anonymity to his 30 million fans. Now, he's spoken about the unpleasant comments made about his appearance, saying that he sadly expected the negativity. If you don't know Dream, you're sure...
Red Dead Redemption 2 8K update looks stunning
Despite releasing almost four full years ago now, Red Dead Redemption 2 remains one of the most visually impressive games available on modern consoles. And that’s without a new-gen upgrade. The title is so pretty, in fact, that a screenshot of it recently won an award at the London...
Cyberpunk 2077 sequel will be tested on consoles before release
Cyberpunk 2077 - the comeback story of the century. When we set foot in Night City back in December 2020, complete with its self-launching cars and glitches galore, who’d have thought that just a couple of years later, people would be so excited at the prospect of a sequel?
Even if every Call of Duty player switched to Xbox, Microsoft says PlayStation would remain "significantly larger"
Microsoft has responded to the concerns surrounding its Activision Blizzard deal
The Witcher 3 PS5/Xbox Series X version finally arriving this month, says insider
A YouTuber specialising in The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 scoops is suggesting that the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is going to be released in late October. It would be some seasonal timing, given that Samhain is the time when the boundary...
iPhone makes major change to smartphone by tweaking well-used feature – and Apple users are confused
APPLE'S updated iOS 16 has a new feature that was unheard of until iPhone users recently discovered its inconvenience. iPhone users found its new feature to be unnecessary, and they prefer the old version instead. For people who aren't aware, there are a couple of keyboard layouts Apple already has...
Scorn review: Giger-inspired gore nails the atmosphere but not the combat
Decomposing bodies line the curved, Alien-esque hallways of a godforsaken labyrinth. Naked as the day I was born, my character, armed with seemingly organic weapons, negotiates the winding pathways, the sound of something lurking in the dark as my only apparent companion. Am I in hell? Is this an alien world or another dimension? More importantly: when will it end?
