The Archer AX90 tri-band Wi-Fi 6 router is under $200 for Prime Day

There’s a lot that TP-Link got right with its Wi-Fi 6 Archer routers but the thing it got the most right was the price. Wi-Fi 6 marked a major step forward in the speed and reliability of home Wi-Fi and ushered in some new tech to help with slowdown from congestion. The TP-Link Archer AX90 was an early tri-band AX6600 model and its wireless setup is perfect for a family with a lot of devices. Thanks to Prime Day, the TP-Link Archer AX90 is $90 off, or $199.99, on Amazon .

The AX6600 connection breaks down into three separate bands, with two at 5GHz and the other at 2.4GHz. The first 5GHz band tops out at 80MHz with a 1201Mbps connection and is good for devices that don’t need a ton of speed like streaming boxes, smart speakers, smart TVs, and smartphones. The second 5GHz band is much faster with a 4804Mbps connection and 160MHz support. It also works with DFS bands which can offer greater speed with the compromise of compatibility. Since you’ve got another 5GHz band for unsupported devices, this is a great router to take advantage of DFS with.

On the back, you get a 2.5GbE port that works as WAN or LAN alongside four gigabit Ethernet ports. Six total antennas on the back of the router complete the angular and aggressive look and provide plenty of coverage for most homes. The top of the device even has vents radiating from a center point with a glowing jewel for the status LED that feels inspired by Art Deco architecture.

TP-Link’s HomeShield software is a security and parental controls package with the option to subscribe for a few additional features. Don’t worry though because most of what people are looking for in a router is included for free. This also includes parental controls to block inappropriate sites for children.

As we saw in our TP-Link Archer AX90 review , if you’re looking for enough speed to keep up with a gigabit internet connection and want the extra control and speed of a second 5GHz band, the Archer AX90 is a great pick.

Tri-band capacity means plenty of speed for the devices that need it the most

The Archer AX90 makes a lot of sense for households with heavy users. This is thanks to the pair of 5GHz bands that allows users to prioritize the devices that need the most speed.

When it comes to hardware, the Archer AX90 is a match for its gaming counterpart, the Archer GX90, which is one of the best Wi-Fi 6 routers you can buy. If you’re looking to get upgraded to Wi-Fi 6 and want plenty of capacity for lag-free streaming, gaming, and browsing, the Archer AX90 should have all of the power most people need with some headroom for the future.