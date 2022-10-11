ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ibanez finally launches Tim Henson’s eagerly awaited acoustic-electric signature nylon-string, the TOD10N

By Matt Owen
Guitar World Magazine
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Guitar World Magazine

Ritchie Blackmore based Smoke on the Water on a classical masterpiece – and the riff’s roots might surprise you

The Deep Purple legend divulged the origin of the riff in an interview back in 2007. But was he telling the truth?. It’s a fact of life that few four-note riffs are as legendary as Deep Purple’s Smoke on the Water. Heck, hardly any riff full-stop has had anywhere near the same cultural and musical impact the iconic 1972 track has had over the past five decades.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Flea's 10 Greatest bass playing moments

On the eve of his 60th birthday and the release of a new Red Hot Chili Peppers album, we look at his best bits. Born Michael Peter Balzary, Flea (nicknamed for his small stature as well as his onstage antics) is one of those rare bassists who you can recognise from a single note. From his early days as a sock-wearing punk funk in LA to the uncluttered global thump of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, he remains one of the most iconic bassists of all time.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Kacey Musgraves pause her ACL set to clip her nails – all in the name of guitar technique

“You're like, ‘I want my nails done,’ And then, when you try to play guitar, you sound like absolute s**t…” she tells the crowd. Country star Kacey Musgraves paused her set at Austin City Limits festival on Sunday (October 9) in order to clip her fingernails in front of a gigantic crowd – telling them that an ambitious nail job had impeded her guitar playing and she’d had enough.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Electric Guitar#Total Guitar#Guitar World
Guitar World Magazine

Is a new DigiTech Whammy on the way?

Now under new management, DigiTech/DOD have teased their return on Instagram. DigiTech appears to be set to make an imminent return, following the posting of a teaser clip on the effects brand’s social media channels. While remarkable news in itself, what has particularly caught our eye is that cheeky...
ELECTRONICS
Guitar World Magazine

CopperSounds expands its mini-pedal lineup with the Gravity Bomb V2 boost and Renegade multi-bias fuzz

The ultra-compact units promise to pack a punch, bringing two different bias voltages and 20dB of boost to the table. CopperSound has introduced two ultra-compact mini-pedals, the Renegade Multi-Bias fuzz pedal and a new-and-improved version of its Gravity Bomb clean boost pedal. Despite serving totally different purposes, the pint-sized pedals...
ELECTRONICS
Guitar World Magazine

Solar Guitars partners with Darkthrone's Nocturno Culto for a metal-ready signature model, the GC1.6NC

Specs include high-output Seymour Duncan SH6 Distortion humbuckers and glow-in-the-dark Luminlay side fret markers. After launching a new signature model for Crowbar/Down guitarist Kirk Windstein just last week, Solar Guitars has further expanded its Artist Series with a new model for Darkthrone’s Nocturno Culto, the GC1.6NC. Boasting a single...
YOUTUBE
Guitar World Magazine

SolidGoldFX unveils revamped 76 MKII octave fuzz with new JFET preamp

The Canadian pedal-maker has added new components and extra control to its gnarly vintage-style fuzz. The 76 MKII is the latest iteration of Canadian effects firm SolidGoldFX’s gritty retro fuzz pedal, with new upgrades including a JFET preamp and octave bypass switch. The original 76 Fuzz was, like this...
ELECTRONICS
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Jason Richardson shred in honor of Alexi Laiho after buying his signature ESP V

The prog phenom paid tribute to his six-string hero with a blistering cover of the solo from Children of Bodom's If You Want Peace... Prepare For War. On January 4, 2021, it was announced that Children of Bodom frontman and trailblazing electric guitar legend Alexi Laiho had passed away, sparking an outpouring of tributes from the music world.
ROCK MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Harley Benton boosts its offset offerings with newly finished $177 JA-60CC model

The affordable offset is now available in Seafoam Green, Inca Silver, Shell Pink, Dakota Red and Lake Placid Blue. Harley Benton has introduced five freshly finished, wallet-friendly offset models, which join its old JA series of electric guitars. Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total...
CARS
Guitar World Magazine

Download and stream the audio from Total Guitar 364

Total Guitar is one of Europe's biggest guitar magazines. With lessons to suit players of all levels, TG's world-class tuition is friendly, accessible and jargon-free, whether you want to brush up on your technique or improve your music theory knowledge. We also talk to the biggest names in the world of guitar – from interviews with all-time greats like Brian May and Eddie Van Halen to our behind the scenes Rig Tour features, we get you up close with the guitarists that matter to you.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Dan Auerbach breaks down the guitar playing on 5 classic Black Keys tracks

The prolific frontman, producer and fuzz pedal aficionado at large takes five to talk five, unpacking the stories behind a fistful of the band's most-loved tracks. Dan Auerbach is a man of perpetual motion. If he’s not in the studio tracking with the Black Keys he is out on stage with them, touring in support of their new album, Dropout Boogie. Or else his phone is blowing up with someone looking for his services to produce their album – and not just anyone, neither. Cats like Marcus King have him on speed dial.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Dave Mustaine’s latest rig tour shows he’s made the full switch to Neural DSP’s Quad Cortex

In a new rig tour video for Seymour Duncan, Dave Mustaine and his guitar tech Brian Jones talk through the Megadeth man’s current live rig. The clip has been put together to promote Seymour Duncan’s PowerStage 700 – its ultra-clean power amp – which is shown here to be used by Mustaine to send his signal to both the onstage cabs, while offering a direct out to front of house via the True Cab Circuitry speaker emulator.
MUSIC
Austin American-Statesman

What it's like to watch P!nk fly over ACL Fest

If God had meant for pop stars to fly, they'd have wings. P!nk's always been a rebel, though. So, there you are. It's Day 2 of Weekend 2 of Austin City Limits Music Festival. You're tired; your individual ligaments have taken an Ambien. You've inhaled Liquid Death and dust in equal quantities. It's the end of the night at the American Express stage, and you've camped out this long for one reason. ...
AUSTIN, TX
BGR.com

‘Who wanted this?’: The internet reacts to Netflix launching ads

Is Netflix even Netflix anymore if some shows release episodes weekly instead of all at once, and you can also sign up for a Netflix account that includes ads?. That’s a rhetorical question, of course, but one that many people are nevertheless asking in the wake of the news that the launch of Netflix’s long-awaited ad tier — to be priced at $6.99, around half of what I’m currently paying for my Netflix account — is finally at hand. You can read more about the immediate highlights of what’s coming in our post yesterday, but this should tell you everything you need to know about what Netflix is doing here, and why:
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

The English: Emily Blunt ‘loved’ working with ‘freak genius’ director Hugo Blick

Emily Blunt has said that she “loved” working with “freak genius” writer and director Hugo Blick in their upcoming western television drama The English.The British actress stars in the six-part series set in in 1890s America which explores the unlikely connection between an aristocratic Englishwoman (Blunt) and a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout, played by Chaske Spencer.“Hugo is a freak genius as I tell him often. He just has written the most dexterous, complicated, otherworldly script and yet he’s a wonderful director because he doesn’t cling too tightly to his words,” Ms Blunt said.Sign up for our newsletters.
MOVIES
Guitar World Magazine

The history of Fender Telecaster pickups

Whether you call it the Esquire, Broadcaster or Telecaster, Fender’s T-type was not the company’s first electric musical instrument. Leo Fender started making lap steels in 1946, with many of the design concepts carrying over to Fender’s first ‘electric Spanish’ guitar. On Fender’s famous red...
ELECTRONICS
Guitar World Magazine

Kirk Fletcher: “These days, the attention to detail on blues songwriting has been neglected in a lot of ways – and I wanted to address that”

Everyone knows how to write the blues. String together a I-IV-V chord progression, doodle on the minor pentatonic, cobble together some lyrics about how your baby left you and maybe throw in a line about a train or whiskey if you’re feeling frisky. It’s tried, true and – some would argue – very much stuck in the past.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy