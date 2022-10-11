Ibanez finally launches Tim Henson’s eagerly awaited acoustic-electric signature nylon-string, the TOD10N

Read full article on original website
Guitar World Magazine
Ritchie Blackmore based Smoke on the Water on a classical masterpiece – and the riff’s roots might surprise you
The Deep Purple legend divulged the origin of the riff in an interview back in 2007. But was he telling the truth?. It’s a fact of life that few four-note riffs are as legendary as Deep Purple’s Smoke on the Water. Heck, hardly any riff full-stop has had anywhere near the same cultural and musical impact the iconic 1972 track has had over the past five decades.
Guitar World Magazine
Flea's 10 Greatest bass playing moments
On the eve of his 60th birthday and the release of a new Red Hot Chili Peppers album, we look at his best bits. Born Michael Peter Balzary, Flea (nicknamed for his small stature as well as his onstage antics) is one of those rare bassists who you can recognise from a single note. From his early days as a sock-wearing punk funk in LA to the uncluttered global thump of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, he remains one of the most iconic bassists of all time.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Kacey Musgraves pause her ACL set to clip her nails – all in the name of guitar technique
“You're like, ‘I want my nails done,’ And then, when you try to play guitar, you sound like absolute s**t…” she tells the crowd. Country star Kacey Musgraves paused her set at Austin City Limits festival on Sunday (October 9) in order to clip her fingernails in front of a gigantic crowd – telling them that an ambitious nail job had impeded her guitar playing and she’d had enough.
Guitar World Magazine
Blink-182 release Edging, their first new song with Tom DeLonge in 10 years
The track arrives just days after the trio announced their hotly-rumored reunion – which will see DeLonge, bassist Mark Hoppus and drummer Travis Barker set off on a mammoth global tour – and release a brand-new album – in 2023. Sam is a Staff Writer at Guitar...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Guitar World Magazine
Is a new DigiTech Whammy on the way?
Now under new management, DigiTech/DOD have teased their return on Instagram. DigiTech appears to be set to make an imminent return, following the posting of a teaser clip on the effects brand’s social media channels. While remarkable news in itself, what has particularly caught our eye is that cheeky...
Guitar World Magazine
CopperSounds expands its mini-pedal lineup with the Gravity Bomb V2 boost and Renegade multi-bias fuzz
The ultra-compact units promise to pack a punch, bringing two different bias voltages and 20dB of boost to the table. CopperSound has introduced two ultra-compact mini-pedals, the Renegade Multi-Bias fuzz pedal and a new-and-improved version of its Gravity Bomb clean boost pedal. Despite serving totally different purposes, the pint-sized pedals...
Guitar World Magazine
Solar Guitars partners with Darkthrone's Nocturno Culto for a metal-ready signature model, the GC1.6NC
Specs include high-output Seymour Duncan SH6 Distortion humbuckers and glow-in-the-dark Luminlay side fret markers. After launching a new signature model for Crowbar/Down guitarist Kirk Windstein just last week, Solar Guitars has further expanded its Artist Series with a new model for Darkthrone’s Nocturno Culto, the GC1.6NC. Boasting a single...
Guitar World Magazine
From Blink-182's powerchord-fueled return to eerie psychedelic soul: here are this week's essential guitar tracks
We're spoiled for choice this week, with spicy new songs from Rival Sons, Architects, The Arcs, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Gojira, Wunderhorse, Wild Pink & Yasmin Williams, Dry Cleaning, and more. Welcome to Guitar World’s weekly roundup of the musical highlights from the, erm, world of guitar. Every seven days...
Guitar World Magazine
SolidGoldFX unveils revamped 76 MKII octave fuzz with new JFET preamp
The Canadian pedal-maker has added new components and extra control to its gnarly vintage-style fuzz. The 76 MKII is the latest iteration of Canadian effects firm SolidGoldFX’s gritty retro fuzz pedal, with new upgrades including a JFET preamp and octave bypass switch. The original 76 Fuzz was, like this...
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Jason Richardson shred in honor of Alexi Laiho after buying his signature ESP V
The prog phenom paid tribute to his six-string hero with a blistering cover of the solo from Children of Bodom's If You Want Peace... Prepare For War. On January 4, 2021, it was announced that Children of Bodom frontman and trailblazing electric guitar legend Alexi Laiho had passed away, sparking an outpouring of tributes from the music world.
Guitar World Magazine
Harley Benton boosts its offset offerings with newly finished $177 JA-60CC model
The affordable offset is now available in Seafoam Green, Inca Silver, Shell Pink, Dakota Red and Lake Placid Blue. Harley Benton has introduced five freshly finished, wallet-friendly offset models, which join its old JA series of electric guitars. Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total...
CARS・
Guitar World Magazine
Download and stream the audio from Total Guitar 364
Total Guitar is one of Europe's biggest guitar magazines. With lessons to suit players of all levels, TG's world-class tuition is friendly, accessible and jargon-free, whether you want to brush up on your technique or improve your music theory knowledge. We also talk to the biggest names in the world of guitar – from interviews with all-time greats like Brian May and Eddie Van Halen to our behind the scenes Rig Tour features, we get you up close with the guitarists that matter to you.
Guitar World Magazine
Ibanez teams up with viral fingerstyle virtuoso Marcin for his first-ever signature acoustic guitar
When Polish viral virtuoso Marcin Patrzalek sent guitar heroes into a frenzy with a mind-blowing fingerstyle rendition of Led Zeppelin’s Kashmir last year, the Ibanez artist could be seen wielding the brand’s AE acoustic guitar. Now, Marcin has been bestowed his first-ever signature guitar, the MRC10, which takes...
Guitar World Magazine
Dan Auerbach breaks down the guitar playing on 5 classic Black Keys tracks
The prolific frontman, producer and fuzz pedal aficionado at large takes five to talk five, unpacking the stories behind a fistful of the band's most-loved tracks. Dan Auerbach is a man of perpetual motion. If he’s not in the studio tracking with the Black Keys he is out on stage with them, touring in support of their new album, Dropout Boogie. Or else his phone is blowing up with someone looking for his services to produce their album – and not just anyone, neither. Cats like Marcus King have him on speed dial.
Guitar World Magazine
Dave Mustaine’s latest rig tour shows he’s made the full switch to Neural DSP’s Quad Cortex
In a new rig tour video for Seymour Duncan, Dave Mustaine and his guitar tech Brian Jones talk through the Megadeth man’s current live rig. The clip has been put together to promote Seymour Duncan’s PowerStage 700 – its ultra-clean power amp – which is shown here to be used by Mustaine to send his signal to both the onstage cabs, while offering a direct out to front of house via the True Cab Circuitry speaker emulator.
Guitar World Magazine
The history of Fender Telecaster pickups
Whether you call it the Esquire, Broadcaster or Telecaster, Fender’s T-type was not the company’s first electric musical instrument. Leo Fender started making lap steels in 1946, with many of the design concepts carrying over to Fender’s first ‘electric Spanish’ guitar. On Fender’s famous red...
Guitar World Magazine
Kirk Fletcher: “These days, the attention to detail on blues songwriting has been neglected in a lot of ways – and I wanted to address that”
Everyone knows how to write the blues. String together a I-IV-V chord progression, doodle on the minor pentatonic, cobble together some lyrics about how your baby left you and maybe throw in a line about a train or whiskey if you’re feeling frisky. It’s tried, true and – some would argue – very much stuck in the past.
