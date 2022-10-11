Google Selects Coinbase to Take Cloud Payments With Cryptocurrencies and Will Use Its Custody Tool

American Express is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Discover Financial Services is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Travis Hoium has positions in Coinbase Global, Inc. and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Bitcoin, Coinbase Global, Inc., Ethereum, Mastercard, Starbucks, and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends Discover Financial Services and recommends the following options: short October 2022 $85 calls on Starbucks. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

MARKETS ・ 4 HOURS AGO