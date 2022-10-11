Google Selects Coinbase to Take Cloud Payments With Cryptocurrencies and Will Use Its Custody Tool

Read full article on original website
Google teams up with Coinbase to make a major move into cryptocurrency payments
Technology major Google has teamed up with cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase as it looks to allow cryptocurrency payments for its cloud services. According to a press release, the two entities will leverage their strengths towards building the next iteration of the internet, dubbed Web3. Web3 is the vision for the...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves $516,537,079 in BTC Across Two Huge Crypto Transactions
A crypto whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) across two separate transactions. According to data from crypto whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor initially moved 11,299 BTC worth about $228 million from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet before transferring 14,545 BTC worth nearly $290.5 million about eight hours later.
u.today
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
decrypt.co
Crypto Market Is ‘The Tail Being Wagged by a Very Sick Dog’: Ethereum Co-Founder Joe Lubin
The years-anticipated Ethereum merge from proof of work to proof of stake finally happened on September 15, and it went off without a hitch. The Ethereum network now uses 99% less energy. The merge went "what seems to be flawlessly," Joe Lubin, CEO of crypto software giant ConsenSys and a...
cryptoglobe.com
Bitcoin ($BTC) Trading Into $BUSD Surges Nearly 80% Over Binance’s Stablecoin Conversion
The cryptocurrency ecosystem endured a market-wide sell-off last month over macroeconomic factors that continued to weigh down risk assets, including equities. The fall was reflected in spot trading volumes, which rose significantly last month. According to CryptoCompare’s latest Exchange Review report, BTC spot trading into BinanceUSD ($BUSD), the stablecoin issued...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Primed To Go Higher, but One Ethereum-Based Altcoin Will Outperform BTC: Crypto Analyst Benjamin Cowen
Popular crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen is bullish on one Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin and says it may even outperform Bitcoin (BTC). In a new interview with Altcoin Daily, Cowen lays out the case for his bullish Chainlink (LINK) sentiment. “A lot of the things I talk about on my channel right...
Aviation International News
Cryptocurrency Comes to the Charter Market
Its reputation may be tarnished in the financial and investment worlds, but cryptocurrency remains well-suited for charter transactions, according to a legion of boosters, as the digital coins’ quick, low-fee transfers and blockchain traceability make it ideal for such payments. Many of these advocates note that despite charter’s “ready...
crowdfundinsider.com
Coinbase Approval to Operate in Singapore is Key Strategic Move
This past week, Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) revealed it had received regulatory approval to provide services in Singapore, the leading Fintech hub in Asia, At the same time, it was announced that Coinbase founder and CEO Brian Armstrong is expected to participate at the annual Singapore Fintech Festival next month, participating in a fireside chat with Sopnendu Mohanty, the Chief Fintech Officer at the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) – the lone financial regulator.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $245,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A whale is transferring Bitcoin (BTC) worth tens of millions of dollars amid a downturn in the choppy crypto markets. According to whale watcher Whale Alert, the large Bitcoin holder transferred 12,970 BTC worth slightly over $248 million at time of sending from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet.
u.today
Lightning Network Rival and Bitcoin Scaling Solution ‘Softnotes’ Starts Community Presale!
Softnotes are a revolutionary new Bitcoin scaling solution network and have the power to finally transform Bitcoin into the ‘Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System’ that Satoshi envisioned. October 12 2022, Illinois, US: Softnotes overcome all the scaling issues of the Lightning Network that have thwarted its progress in El...
Someone Just Sent $39M In Ethereum Onto Coinbase
What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $39,911,668 of Ethereum ETH/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The Ethereum wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 0x2a2e0314f5d0b68bb4d9df4ab08fb611c6445c41. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Abnormally large cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges...
coinjournal.net
This week in crypto: Blockchain.com and Coinbase secure Singapore licences
Two of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges gained regulatory approval to operate in Singapore as Coinbase announced a major partnership with Google. Blockchain.com and Coinbase secure Singapore licences. Earlier this week, Blockchain.com, one of the leading crypto trading platforms, announced that it had gained regulatory approval to offer its services in...
Motley Fool
Google + Coinbase: Surprising Partners Building in Crypto
American Express is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Discover Financial Services is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Travis Hoium has positions in Coinbase Global, Inc. and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Bitcoin, Coinbase Global, Inc., Ethereum, Mastercard, Starbucks, and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends Discover Financial Services and recommends the following options: short October 2022 $85 calls on Starbucks. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
CNBC
Crypto exchange Coinbase gets regulatory approval in Singapore
U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase received a key regulatory license in Singapore as it ramps up expansion overseas, the company said on Tuesday. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the country's central bank, granted Coinbase an in-principle approval to provide regulated digital token products and services in the island state. Coinbase's...
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $290M Worth Of Ethereum
What happened: $290,442,178 worth of Ethereum ETH/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0xe4d0b9a7c48a661065148ca996f5b649e3eaf2e8. $290 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xb7b9526e61738032cefaaaea37164e279ab87c76. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
