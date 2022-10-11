Read full article on original website
U.S. Crude Stockpiles Surge on Reserve Releases; Distillates Draw Down - EIA
(Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks rose by nearly 10 million barrels last week after another big release from government reserves, while distillate inventories fell sharply, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday. Crude inventories rose by 9.9 million barrels in the week to Oct. 7 to 439.1 million barrels, data...
French Development Minister Backs World Bank Reforms, Calls for U.S. SDR Loans
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - France's development minister is backing U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's call for the World Bank and similar institutions to vastly expand their lending, but said the United States needs to join France and other countries in channeling its IMF monetary reserves to poorer countries. Chrysoula Zacharopoulou, Secretary...
Goldman Sachs Sees Deeper UK Recession After Tax U-Turn - Bloomberg News
(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs analysts have downgraded Britain's economic outlook after Prime Minister Liz Truss removed Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor and reversed a freeze in corporation tax, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday. "Folding in weaker growth momentum, significantly tighter financial conditions, and the higher corporation tax from next April, we...
IMF Countries Strengthen Calls to End Ukraine War, Russia Blocks Communique
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -International Monetary Fund member countries on Friday issued a near-unanimous call for Russia to end its war in Ukraine, the IMF's steering committee chair said, calling the conflict the single biggest factor fueling inflation and slowing the global economy. But Nadia Calvino, Spain's economy minister, told a news...
Wall Street Hires More Bankers Despite Economic Gloom
NEW YORK (Reuters) - When Jamie Dimon was asked by an analyst on Friday if his bank would wait to hire employees for lower pay as the economy slows, the chief executive of JPMorgan Chase & Co had a blunt answer: "No." The largest U.S. lender's workforce swelled 9% to...
Germany's Scholz Calls for Bigger European Union
BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday called for an expanded European Union, telling a gathering of European social democrats that it would then be able to better pull its weight in global affairs. Since assuming office, Scholz has made European Union expansion to include the Balkans and...
'60/40' Portfolios Are Facing Worst Returns in 100 Years: BofA
LONDON (Reuters) -Investors with classic "60/40" portfolios are facing the worst returns this year for a century, BofA Global Research said in a note on Friday, noting that bond markets continue to see huge outflows. "2022 (is) a simple tale of "inflation shock" causing "rates shock" which in turn threatening...
Xi Says China Will Unwaveringly Support Private Economy
BEIJING (Reuters) - China will unwaveringly support the private economy and let the market play decisive role in resource allocation, President Xi Jinping said in a speech on Sunday at the opening of the once-in-five-year Communist Party Congress in Beijing. China will aim for high-quality economic growth and the next...
China Will Accelerate Building of World-Class Military, Strong Strategic Deterrent - Xi
BEIJING (Reuters) - China will accelerate the building of a world-class military and strengthen its ability to build a strategic deterrent capability, President Xi Jinping said on Sunday at the opening of the once-in-five-year Communist Party Congress in Beijing. China must adhere to the party's absolute leadership of the military,...
Xi Says China Will Seek to Lift Birth Rate in Face of Ageing Population
BEIJING (Reuters) - China will enact policies to boost its birth rate, President Xi Jinping said on Sunday, as policymakers worry that an imminent decline in China's population could hurt the world's second-biggest economy. "We will establish a policy system to boost birth rates and pursue a proactive national strategy...
China Must Ensure Hong Kong Is Ruled by Patriots - Xi
BEIJING (Reuters) - China must ensure Hong Kong is ruled by patriots and China will support Hong Kong in integrating with the mainland, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Sunday at the opening of the once-in-five-year Communist Party congress in Beijing. "One country, two systems" is the best system for...
China's Xi Says Full Control Over Hong Kong Achieved, Determined on Taiwan
BEIJING (Reuters) - China has achieved comprehensive control over Hong Kong, turning it from chaos to governance, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a speech on Sunday at the opening of the once-in-five-year Communist Party congress in Beijing. China has also waged a major struggle against Taiwan separatism and is...
Reactions to Xi's Speech Opening China's Communist Party Congress
BEIJING (Reuters) -Here are some initial reactions to President Xi Jinping's speech on Sunday opening the 20th congress of China's ruling Communist Party, a week-long event where he is widely expected to win a third leadership term and cement his place as the country's most powerful ruler since Mao Zedong.
NKorea Fires Missile and Shells, Further Inflaming Tensions
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea early Friday fired a ballistic missile and 170 rounds of artillery shells toward the sea and flew warplanes near the tense border with South Korea, further raising animosities triggered by the North’s recent barrage of weapons tests. The North Korean moves...
Marketmind: Xi Bangs the Drums
(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. After a wild day on world markets on Thursday - the long-awaited turnaround or yet another bear market rally? - the focus in Asia turns to China. Beijing releases a raft of key economic data on...
