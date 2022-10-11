ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky football game vs. Mississippi St.

By Mark Story
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 3 days ago

Where to watch and how to follow Saturday’s college football game between Coach Mark Stoops and the No. 22 Kentucky Wildcats (4-2, 1-2 SEC) and Coach Mike Leach and the No. 16 Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-1, 2-1 SEC) :

Game time is 7:30 p.m. at Kroger Field (seating capacity 61,000) on the campus of the University of Kentucky in Lexington.

Television

Network : SEC Network

Announcers : Play-by-play, Tom Hart ; analysis, Jordan Rodgers ; sideline, Cole Cubelic

Where to find SEC Network :

Spectrum Cable : Channel 516

DISH Network : Channel 408 (on Hopper, Wally and Joey Channel 404)

DirecTV : Channel 611

UVerse : Channel 607 (1607 HD)

Radio

Over the air : WLAP-AM 630; WBUL-FM 98.1

Statewide list of UK radio affiliates : Click here

Satellite Radio : XM Channel 81, Sirius Channel 81, Internet Channel 81

UK Sports Network broadcast team : Play-by-play, Tom Leach ; analysis, Jeff Piecoro ; sideline, Dick Gabriel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M2WvO_0iUK35cz00
Kentucky super-senior linebacker DeAndre Square (5) is the Wildcats’ leading tackler with 41 stops. Michael Clubb/AP

Internet

Live updates : Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com .

Live video : You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.

Twitter : @johnclayiv ; @markcstory ; @JonHale_HL ; @kentuckysports ; @heraldleader

Facebook : Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages.

The Kentucky roster : Click here

The Mississippi State roster : Click here

The Kentucky depth chart : Click here

The Mississippi State depth chart : Click here

How Kentucky and Mississippi State match up : Click here

One-minute game preview : Click here

The odds : Click here

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach excited for his return to Kentucky

Coming off a big 40-17 victory over Arkansas last week, Mississippi State is 5-1 heading into Saturday’s clash at No. 22 Kentucky (4-2). Mark Stoops and the Wildcats are reeling following a loss to South Carolina last week without star quarterback Will Levis, who is expected to return to the starting lineup Saturday. The game in Lexington is a homecoming of sorts for Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach, who was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Kentucky from 1997-98.
STARKVILLE, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Field, KY
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
City
Mississippi State, MS
Starkville, MS
Football
Local
Kentucky Football
Lexington, KY
Football
Lexington, KY
Sports
Starkville, MS
College Sports
Starkville, MS
Sports
State
Kentucky State
Lexington, KY
College Sports
City
Lexington, MS
City
Starkville, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
aseaofblue.com

Rich Scangarello gives encouraging update on Will Levis

After a tough loss against South Carolina this past Saturday in Lexington, the Kentucky Wildcats will look to bounce back against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. The Cats haven’t lost to Mississippi State at home since 2014 and will look to keep that streak going, as well as avoid losing three-straight SEC games.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Rodgers
Person
Mark Stoops
aseaofblue.com

UK visiting in-state star Jasper Johnson

Since arriving at Kentucky, John Calipari has thrived at recruiting the best players in the country. At times, that has come at the expense of not recruiting in-state prospects, which has frustrated many fans. Let’s be honest, Kentucky doesn’t produce many top-25 prospects. In fact, dating back to...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Kentucky Injury News

On Tuesday afternoon, Kentucky head coach John Calipari announced that Oscar Tshiebwe suffered a knee injury that will require surgery. "Bad news is I kept him out of practice Sat. with knee stuff," Calipari said. "He refused to sit out Pro Day and balled out. I made him sit out Mon. and get examined as a precaution. He’s going to have a minor 15-minute procedure to clean some things up. Not a big deal, but no dancing at Madness!"
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Sirius Satellite Radio#American Football#Mississippi St#Wildcats#Sec#Hopper Wally And#Wbul Fm#Uk Sports Network#Kentucky Com
WKYT 27

Jack Givens, Cameron Mills give UK Sports Network new voices

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - When the Kentucky men’s basketball team returns to action in November, some familiar voices will be heard on the airways. Jack “Goose” Givens will join Tom Leach on the game broadcast, while Cameron Mills will appear on the pregame show as an analyst.
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
12K+
Followers
487
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy