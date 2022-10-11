Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky football game vs. Mississippi St.

Where to watch and how to follow Saturday’s college football game between Coach Mark Stoops and the No. 22 Kentucky Wildcats (4-2, 1-2 SEC) and Coach Mike Leach and the No. 16 Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-1, 2-1 SEC) :

Game time is 7:30 p.m. at Kroger Field (seating capacity 61,000) on the campus of the University of Kentucky in Lexington.

Television

Network : SEC Network

Announcers : Play-by-play, Tom Hart ; analysis, Jordan Rodgers ; sideline, Cole Cubelic

Where to find SEC Network :

Spectrum Cable : Channel 516

DISH Network : Channel 408 (on Hopper, Wally and Joey Channel 404)

DirecTV : Channel 611

UVerse : Channel 607 (1607 HD)

Radio





Over the air : WLAP-AM 630; WBUL-FM 98.1

Statewide list of UK radio affiliates : Click here

Satellite Radio : XM Channel 81, Sirius Channel 81, Internet Channel 81

UK Sports Network broadcast team : Play-by-play, Tom Leach ; analysis, Jeff Piecoro ; sideline, Dick Gabriel

Kentucky super-senior linebacker DeAndre Square (5) is the Wildcats’ leading tackler with 41 stops. Michael Clubb/AP

Internet

Live updates : Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com .

Live video : You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.

