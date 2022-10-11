Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky football game vs. Mississippi St.
Where to watch and how to follow Saturday’s college football game between Coach Mark Stoops and the No. 22 Kentucky Wildcats (4-2, 1-2 SEC) and Coach Mike Leach and the No. 16 Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-1, 2-1 SEC) :
Game time is 7:30 p.m. at Kroger Field (seating capacity 61,000) on the campus of the University of Kentucky in Lexington.
Television
Network : SEC Network
Announcers : Play-by-play, Tom Hart ; analysis, Jordan Rodgers ; sideline, Cole Cubelic
Where to find SEC Network :
Spectrum Cable : Channel 516
DISH Network : Channel 408 (on Hopper, Wally and Joey Channel 404)
DirecTV : Channel 611
UVerse : Channel 607 (1607 HD)
Radio
Over the air : WLAP-AM 630; WBUL-FM 98.1
Statewide list of UK radio affiliates : Click here
Satellite Radio : XM Channel 81, Sirius Channel 81, Internet Channel 81
UK Sports Network broadcast team : Play-by-play, Tom Leach ; analysis, Jeff Piecoro ; sideline, Dick Gabriel
Internet
Live updates : Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com .
Live video : You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.
Twitter : @johnclayiv ; @markcstory ; @JonHale_HL ; @kentuckysports ; @heraldleader
Facebook : Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages.
The Kentucky roster : Click here
The Mississippi State roster : Click here
The Kentucky depth chart : Click here
The Mississippi State depth chart : Click here
How Kentucky and Mississippi State match up : Click here
One-minute game preview : Click here
The odds : Click here
