Here’s your November 2022 Voter Guide to Lexington and Kentucky-wide elections

Election Day is nearly here, and the Herald-Leader has everything you need to know about races and candidates around Lexington and across Kentucky.

Below you’ll find articles covering local races like Urban County Council seats and the county clerk. Also included are endorsements, state representative races and the Rand Paul-Charles Booker showdown. This page will be updated as new articles are published leading up to Election Day.

If you have a question about voting or the upcoming election, you can send it to us here and we’ll track down the answer. Or if you’re a subscriber, drop a comment below to tell us what else you’d like to see included on this page.

Tune into www.kentucky.com on Tuesday, Nov. 8 to find the latest polling numbers throughout the night.

General Information

Kentuckians have until Oct. 11 to register to vote in November election. Here’s how

Ky. voters can now request a mail-in ballot for November election. Here’s who is eligible

Constitutional Amendment Questions

Do you want more of the Kentucky legislature? Voters can choose on Nov. 8 ballot

Ky. abortion rights group launches new ad opposing constitutional amendment

Rally in support of KY amendment on abortion draws hundreds, plus counter protesters

KY group working to protect abortion access raises four times as much as opposing campaign

Kentuckians demand control over their bodies as doctors navigate abortion law gray areas

Lexington Races

MAYOR

Will Lexington enforce abortion ban? Here’s what the candidates for mayor say.

Lexington mayor says she’s asked legal department to ‘look into’ abortion law enforcement

Lexington mayor urges public to vote ‘No’ on proposed anti-abortion amendment

‘I go by facts.’ Lexington Mayor Gorton, challenger Kloiber spar over crime, data

Where do Lexington mayoral candidates stand on crime, abortion? Here’s what they say

Thanks to hefty loan, Kloiber leads Gorton in fundraising in Lexington mayoral race

URBAN COUNTY COUNCIL

This race will decide Lexington’s next vice mayor. Here’s where they stand on key issues

Lexington candidate pushes back against racist ‘whisper campaign’ calling him a Communist

Where do Lexington Council candidates stand on crime? Compare their answers here

Lexington’s 2nd District has seen rapid growth. How council candidates want to address it

Candidates vying for Lexington’s 3rd District want to address crime, affordable housing

OTHER OFFICES

Fayette County district judge candidate is withdrawing from race after cancer diagnosis

Past officeholder, longtime neighborhood president running for Fayette judge-executive

State House, Representative Races

Battle in Lexington-based House District could tell us a lot about KY’s political future

State Judicial Races

High-dollar KY judicial races lead state fundraising, and one is setting records

Federal Races

‘Only violence’: Paul unleashes explosive new ad as he skips forum with Booker

Rand Paul releases ad about transgender women in sports, featuring former UK swimmer