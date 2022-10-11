Here’s your November 2022 Voter Guide to Lexington and Kentucky-wide elections
Election Day is nearly here, and the Herald-Leader has everything you need to know about races and candidates around Lexington and across Kentucky.
Below you’ll find articles covering local races like Urban County Council seats and the county clerk. Also included are endorsements, state representative races and the Rand Paul-Charles Booker showdown. This page will be updated as new articles are published leading up to Election Day.
If you have a question about voting or the upcoming election, you can send it to us here and we’ll track down the answer. Or if you’re a subscriber, drop a comment below to tell us what else you’d like to see included on this page.
Tune into www.kentucky.com on Tuesday, Nov. 8 to find the latest polling numbers throughout the night.
General Information
Kentuckians have until Oct. 11 to register to vote in November election. Here’s how
Ky. voters can now request a mail-in ballot for November election. Here’s who is eligible
Constitutional Amendment Questions
Do you want more of the Kentucky legislature? Voters can choose on Nov. 8 ballot
Ky. abortion rights group launches new ad opposing constitutional amendment
Rally in support of KY amendment on abortion draws hundreds, plus counter protesters
KY group working to protect abortion access raises four times as much as opposing campaign
Kentuckians demand control over their bodies as doctors navigate abortion law gray areas
Lexington Races
MAYOR
Will Lexington enforce abortion ban? Here’s what the candidates for mayor say.
Lexington mayor says she’s asked legal department to ‘look into’ abortion law enforcement
Lexington mayor urges public to vote ‘No’ on proposed anti-abortion amendment
‘I go by facts.’ Lexington Mayor Gorton, challenger Kloiber spar over crime, data
Where do Lexington mayoral candidates stand on crime, abortion? Here’s what they say
Thanks to hefty loan, Kloiber leads Gorton in fundraising in Lexington mayoral race
URBAN COUNTY COUNCIL
This race will decide Lexington’s next vice mayor. Here’s where they stand on key issues
Lexington candidate pushes back against racist ‘whisper campaign’ calling him a Communist
Where do Lexington Council candidates stand on crime? Compare their answers here
Lexington’s 2nd District has seen rapid growth. How council candidates want to address it
Candidates vying for Lexington’s 3rd District want to address crime, affordable housing
OTHER OFFICES
Fayette County district judge candidate is withdrawing from race after cancer diagnosis
Past officeholder, longtime neighborhood president running for Fayette judge-executive
State House, Representative Races
Battle in Lexington-based House District could tell us a lot about KY’s political future
State Judicial Races
High-dollar KY judicial races lead state fundraising, and one is setting records
Federal Races
‘Only violence’: Paul unleashes explosive new ad as he skips forum with Booker
Rand Paul releases ad about transgender women in sports, featuring former UK swimmer
