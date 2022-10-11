ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gig Harbor, WA

Gig Harbor drivers: Expect delays on Harborview Drive. Here’s what you need to know

By Aspen Shumpert
 3 days ago

Drivers are advised to expect delays and use alternate routes as construction on Harborview Drive continues this week.

“The city of Gig Harbor operations crew will be performing asphalt roadway repairs along Harborview Drive,” according to city’s traffic announcement on social media.

The crew is working for a three-day period, Monday through Wednesday, as long as weather permits.

Flaggers will be on the road guiding traffic during work hours, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., city spokesperson Laura Pettitt told the Gateway Monday.

Drivers can expect traffic on Harborview Drive between Rosedale and Novak streets.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes as construction on Harborview Drive continues this week.

City
Gig Harbor, WA
