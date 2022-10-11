ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McCann marks 125 years in business

By NCPA Staff
 3 days ago

Lewisburg, Pa. — More than a century ago, a small business school began training students to become secretaries and accountants.

This year, the McCann School of Business and Technology marked 125 years with a community-wide event spotlighting the school’s leaders in education and programming.

Students and instructors performed interactive lab demonstrations showing step-by-step how educators train students in preparation for careers in Medical Assisting to Surgical Technology.

The community got a front row seat to see what happens in the operating room on a training mannequin. Visitors were also able to view historical memorabilia from more than 100 years ago.

“It’s an honor to represent an institution that has roots in Pennsylvania and has touched generation after generation,” said Jessica Rohrbach, executive director of the school in Lewisburg. “We are proud to have served so many students over the past 125 years in helping them take the next step in their lives through education and training. Our goal is to help our students advance their careers and make a difference in their own lives and their families.”

In 1897, the McCann School of Business and Technology began training for secretarial and accounting work. Today, McCann has three locations in two states that provide industry-informed, career-focused vocational education in Business, Healthcare, Information Technology, and Skilled Trades.

“Skilled-trade careers are in-demand across the country and it’s imperative that we continue to provide our students with a quality education and a network of professionals to support them throughout their journey,” said Rohrbach.

The McCann School of Business and Technology offers student enrollment on a rolling basis every five weeks, with programs that can be completed in as little as 10 months.

