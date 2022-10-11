DeWalt’s Entire Lineup is Deeply Discounted For Prime’s Early Access Sale
The Drive - Robert Bacon
DeWalt needs no introduction as it’s one of the biggest power tool names in the game . The savings, however, from Prime’s Early Access Sale are too good to pass up and aren’t limited to just power tools, as some of the best bargains are on mechanical tools. As we always say, good tool deals sell out fast. So don’t hesitate.
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max 5-Tool Cordless Drill Combo Kit (35 percent off)
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max Impact Driver Kit (25 percent off)
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max Compact Cordless Drill/Driver Kit with 21-Piece Titanium Drill Bit Set (41 percent off)
- DeWalt 20-Volt Drill Driver/Impact Combo Kit with 14-Piece Titanium Drill Bit Set (27 percent off)
- DeWalt Buffer/Polisher 7-9-Inch (32 percent off)
- DeWalt 204-Piece Mechanics Tool Set (55 percent off)
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max Battery 6.0Ah Double Pack (33 percent off)
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max Battery Pack 3.0Ah with Charger (62)
- DeWalt Screwdriver Bit Set/Drill Bit Set 100-Piece (65 percent off)
- DeWalt Mechanics Tools Kit and Socket Set 168-Piece (55 percent off)
- DeWalt FlexVolt 20-Volt Max Charger and 5Ah Battery Double Pack (49 percent off)
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max Charger 4-Port (31 percent off)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more .
