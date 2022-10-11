Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
MLive.com
Kalamazoo-area Week 8 prep football picks: Which teams boost their playoff chances?
KALAMAZOO, MI – Only two weeks remain in Michigan’s 2022 high school football season, which means teams have precious little time to make a final push toward a playoff berth. For teams sitting at 2, 3 or 4 wins, the next two weeks are crucial. For those boasting...
MLive.com
Week 8 Grand Rapids football rankings: Who’s up, down and out of the top 10
Lowell’s football team has cracked the Grand Rapids top 10 for the first time this season, while Belding dropped out after losing its first game. West Catholic has slipped to the 10th spot after losing its first game, and Unity Christian, which will host West Catholic in Week, continues to knock on the door.
Big changes, years in the making, happening on Western Michigan University campus
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The last year has been one filled with construction at Western Michigan University’s campus in Kalamazoo. The university is currently executing three capital projects on campus — the Central Campus Open Space nearing completion, the Dunbar Hall renovation to be completed in fall 2023 and the Hilltop Village project, which has an undetermined completion date.
BC Central players, coaches look ahead after gunfire near game
Friday night's football game at Battle Creek Central was a night to remember in every definition of the phrase.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
footballscoop.com
Why Notre Dame coaches Marcus Freeman, Tommy Rees made the brilliant decision to put an injured quarterback in the coaches' box
The image that became a mini-firestorm and, eventually, bore brash but amusing “Do your (blanking) job!” T-shirts in gold and green obscured something revelatory as Notre Dame’s coaches sat inside their box Sept. 24 at North Carolina’s Kenan Memorial Stadium. Yes, Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees...
WWMT
'The fans are there to show off, to be rude,' Rocky Horror Party comes to West Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mich — It's been 47 years since the release of the Rocky Horror Picture Show after it debuted in 1975. Almost 50 years later, a third generation of fans are now joining in on the fun. "Most of them are under the age of 25, which I think...
UM Health-West, Trinity Health provide another option for open-heart surgery in Grand Rapids area
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — After being the largest metropolitan city in the country with only one option for open-heart surgery, Grand Rapids area patients will now have another choice for their cardiovascular care. The Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan, made up of Trinity Health St. Mary’s. Trinity Health Muskegon...
earnthenecklace.com
Erica Mokay Leaving WWMT-TV: Where Is the Michigan Anchor Going?
Kalamazoo residents in Michigan have had the privilege of watching Erica Mokay’s newscasts for half a decade. Now the news anchor is moving on to the next step of her career. Erica Mokay announced that she is leaving WWMT-TV in October 2022. News Channel 3 viewers naturally had queries after the news. They want to know where the news anchor is going and if her new job is also taking her away from Michigan. Fortunately, Erica Mokey answered her viewers’ questions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
swmichigandining.com
Foundry Bakehouse & Deli
We don’t get to Albion often. It’s close enough to Jackson that I always forget it’s actually in Calhoun County. My co-worker and I had to run out to a jobsite just outside of Albion last week. I have a couple restaurants in Albion I could hit up for lunch but I decided to look anyway to see if there was anything new.
5 fun things to do in Grand Rapids this weekend
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The weekend is nearly here, and there are plenty of things going on in Grand Rapids to fill up your schedule. Whether you’re looking for a fun night getting drinks downtown, or a family-friendly afternoon with the kids, we’ve got five ideas for things you can do around the city this weekend.
Meet The Newest Reality TV Stars From Kalamazoo
Since the early 2000s reality television has taken a huge leap in viewership and has even influenced some to have goals, dreams, and aspirations of being a reality TV star. Shows like the Bachelor, Real World, Teen Mom, Survivor, and many more have taken the world by storm and changed the way many of us watch television.
WB I-96 in Grand Rapids to close Saturday
Earlier this month, eastbound I-96 closed, causing headaches for morning commuters. Now it is time for westbound to close.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lime Green Camaro Stolen From White Pigeon Village in Southwest Michigan
The village of White Pigeon, Michigan is... small. VERY small. Right around 6,000 people. You've got Central Elementary School, White Pigeon Junior(SLASH)Senior High School, a post office, ONE bar, a McDonald's, and a couple of other local spots. In fact, the village is so small, (how small is it?) the...
How to watch Whitmer, Dixon in first Michigan governor debate on Oct. 13
The first debate between Michigan's major candidates for governor, Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon, will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday in Grand Rapids. Watch live here. Whitmer, an incumbent Democrat, comes into the debate leading Dixon, a Republican, in a recent poll ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. ...
Replay: Whitmer, Dixon in first Michigan gubernatorial debate
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the incumbent in Michigan's race for governor, debated challenger Tudor Dixon at 7 p.m. Thursday in Grand Rapids. Our recap: Whitmer, Dixon portray each other as radical ...
West Michigan boating supply store closing its doors after nearly 60 years
GRANDVILLE, MI — After serving West Michigan’s boaters for almost six decades, a marine supply store is closing. Grand Valley Marine, at 3711 28th St. SW in Grandville, will close as its owner enters semi-retirement. “It’s been a long time coming,” said owner Jeff Noel. Along...
Man accused of driving drunk, killing Western Michigan student headed toward jury trial
KALAMAZOO, MI – A man accused of driving drunk during a crash that killed a Western Michigan University student is headed toward a jury trial. Angel Hostiguin, 22, is charged with one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death and one count of failing to stop at an accident resulting in serious impairment or death.
Recording device found in Portage high school locker room
PORTAGE, MI – A recording device was found in a locker room at Portage high school. The device was found in a Portage Northern High School locker room, the district said in a statement. It was found the week of Oct. 3, and reported to Portage Department of Public...
$500K trailhead marks northern end of 92-mile rail trail
CADILLAC, MI – A $500,000 trailhead is the new marker for the northern end of the White Pine Trail, which runs from Comstock Park to Cadillac. The 92-mile rail-trail follows the route of the former Grand Rapids and Indiana Railroad. The new trailhead in Cadillac is the first formal marker of the trail’s northern terminus.
fox2detroit.com
2 Michigan brews win gold at 2022 Great American Beer Festival
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two Michigan-made brews won gold at this year's Great American Beer Festival. The Royal Oak Brewery's Northern Kolsch was awarded gold in the German-Style Koelsch category. Territorial Brewing Co. in Springfield took home gold in the American Fruit Beer for its Berry, Berry, Quite...
MLive
53K+
Followers
54K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 0