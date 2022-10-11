Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Trade rumors: What will the Chiefs do before the trade deadline?Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
RedStone Logistics Announces Office Relocation to OlatheChloeHarrisOlathe, KS
The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Las Vegas Raiders despite a soft roughing the passer flagChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
How to earn more this holiday season in Kansas CityInstaworkKansas City, MO
How Kansas City's labor market took a surprising turnInstawork Economic ResearchKansas City, MO
Related
Brittany Mahomes Admits She's 'Jealous' Of The Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce Relationship
Who has Patrick Mahomes' heart? Some may say his wife, Brittany. Others might argue it's his superstar tight end who just caught 4 touchdown passes on Monday Night Football. Regardless, Brittany Mahomes has taken notice of the close bond between the quarterback and tight end and voiced her ...
Look: Patrick Mahomes' Mom Has Message For Chiefs Fans
Despite being down as much as 17 points on Monday night, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs mounted a comeback to defeat the Las Vegas Raiders. Following the Chiefs' win over the Raiders, Mahomes' mother Randi posted a positive message on Twitter for the rest of the fan base.
KCTV 5
Travis Kelce discusses his 4-touchdown performance against the Raiders
The Chiefs roared back from a 17-0 deficit to take down the Raiders. Andy Reid addresses the media following the Chiefs 30-29 win over the Raiders. The Chiefs overcame an early 17-point deficit and Kansas City extended its mastery of the Las Vegas Raiders by holding on for a 30-29 win.
Game highlights: Kansas City Chiefs top Las Vegas Raiders in a Monday night thriller
Here are the highlights from the “Monday Night Football” matchup at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCTV 5
Andy Reid addresses the media following the Chiefs 30-29 win over the Raiders
Grandview police change strategy as they struggle to fill officer positions. Scott Reiss, Dezman Moses recap Chiefs win on Monday Night Football. The Chiefs roared back from a 17-0 deficit to take down the Raiders. Travis Kelce discusses his 4-touchdown performance against the Raiders. Kelce also tied the Chiefs record...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Sideline Video
Patrick Mahomes turned in another standout performance in the Chiefs' 30-29 win over the Las Vegas Raiders Monday night. The Kansas City superstar threw for 292 yards and four touchdowns, all to tight end Travis Kelce. Mahomes also got in some trash talking, firing back at Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby.
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs Live Game Updates
Join us for live game updates between the 1-3 Las Vegas Raiders at the 3-1 Kansas City Chiefs
Mahomes, Kelce shine in comeback win vs. Raiders
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Monday Night Football, the Kansas City Chiefs proved once again that no lead is safe against Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. After the Chiefs went down 17-0 in the second quarter to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Chiefs offense responded with an 11-play touchdown drive that ended with a Travis Kelce touchdown; one of his four in the game.
RELATED PEOPLE
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes enters Week 6 as home underdog for first time in career
Among the slew of marquee matchups on the NFL Week 6 docket is an AFC divisional round rematch between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. Even before the two teams take the field, history will be made as Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes enters the contest as a home underdog for the first time in his six-year pro career.
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs
Oct 10, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) before warm ups at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Yardbarker
The Raiders Still Don’t Have An Answer For Chiefs TE Travis Kelce
The Las Vegas Raiders proved on Monday Night Football, in front of a global audience, that they still don’t have an answer for Travis Kelce. In so many words, the Kansas City Chiefs star tight end still owns the Silver and Black. Whether Raider Nation likes it or not.
Yardbarker
Raiders Look to Contain Mahomes and Company on MNF
The Las Vegas Raiders will face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs tonight for a Monday Night Football showdown. The Raiders are coming off a 32-23 victory over the Denver Broncos and are looking to add another victory to the win column. Their biggest challenge, though, could very well be the location just as much as the opponent.
Comments / 0