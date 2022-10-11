ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Sideline Video

Patrick Mahomes turned in another standout performance in the Chiefs' 30-29 win over the Las Vegas Raiders Monday night. The Kansas City superstar threw for 292 yards and four touchdowns, all to tight end Travis Kelce. Mahomes also got in some trash talking, firing back at Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX2Now

Mahomes, Kelce shine in comeback win vs. Raiders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Monday Night Football, the Kansas City Chiefs proved once again that no lead is safe against Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. After the Chiefs went down 17-0 in the second quarter to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Chiefs offense responded with an 11-play touchdown drive that ended with a Travis Kelce touchdown; one of his four in the game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Raiders Look to Contain Mahomes and Company on MNF

The Las Vegas Raiders will face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs tonight for a Monday Night Football showdown. The Raiders are coming off a 32-23 victory over the Denver Broncos and are looking to add another victory to the win column. Their biggest challenge, though, could very well be the location just as much as the opponent.
KANSAS CITY, MO

